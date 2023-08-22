Women’s tennis is exciting right now as we head into the final Grand Slam of the calendar year, the U.S. Open which starts on August 28.

However, 2024 looks to be even more exciting with the return of a couple of former Grand Slam champions coming off of maternity leave.

They are Angelique Kerber and Naomi Osaka.

Kerber And Osaka Plan 2024 Comebacks

Angie Kerber will make her comeback in Australia 2024: “I will return when the new season starts with the goal of playing Australian Open 2024. This includes the preparatory events in January, maybe United Cup for Germany. Returning to the Slam in Melbourne would be a dream” pic.twitter.com/3Tdlg8Zi55 — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) June 26, 2023

Naomi Osaka didn’t think she’d return to tennis after having a kid: “I had the assumption if you have a kid it’s the end of your career..I never thought if I had a kid I’d go back to tour.. but I’ve played tennis since I was 3. I want to appreciate the time I can still play” ❤️ pic.twitter.com/7uvvVA4Llw — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) August 5, 2023

New mother Naomi Osaka looks good in her latest instagram story. Naomi gave birth around 4 weeks ago to her and rapper Cordae’s daughter, Shai 🍼🌸 pic.twitter.com/nTLZE3MQSd — . (@yampapii) August 12, 2023

Osaka’s Latest Video

Osaka has been training for her return, and on Monday, she shared a video of hitting on the tennis court with a famous partner, LA Lakers star Rui Hachimura.

Hachimura is trying to keep up in a rally with Osaka.

lil bro really thought he had it 😖😂 pic.twitter.com/FlxOs0U35u — NaomiOsaka大坂なおみ (@naomiosaka) August 21, 2023

Her competitive spirit is intact; there was no way she was letting Hachimura have the winning shot to end the rally.

Here is Hachimura in his usual court of play.

Rui Hachimura getting shots up in the Lakers practice gym with LeBron watching closely 👀 (via @Lakers)pic.twitter.com/s6Zo7Nthko — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) August 21, 2023

Many speculate that there is a lot of pressure on Kerber, Osaka, and Caroline Wozniacki, who is just starting her comeback after having two children, because of the successful 2023 return of Elina Svitolina after maternity leave.

Petkovic says Osaka, Wozniacki, & Kerber will feel more pressure after Svitolina’s comeback as a mom: “We saw Serena do it. We now see Elina Svitolina. Now I have to ask myself if she now increased the pressure on people like Caroline Wozniacki, Naomi Osaka, & Angie Kerber. I… pic.twitter.com/uRuvHOAVMS — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) August 12, 2023



Osaka, in particular, has publicly dealt with and worked through mental health issues in the past so hopefully that is not the case.