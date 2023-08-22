Tennis News and Rumors

Naomi Osaka Shares Latest Tennis Video With Famous Hitting Partner As She Plans 2024 Return

Author image
Wendi Oliveros
Sports Editor
Naomi Osaka Announces Pregnancy and Sits Out for the 2023 season

Women’s tennis is exciting right now as we head into the final Grand Slam of the calendar year, the U.S. Open which starts on August 28.

However, 2024 looks to be even more exciting with the return of a couple of former Grand Slam champions coming off of maternity leave.

They are Angelique Kerber and Naomi Osaka.

Kerber And Osaka Plan 2024 Comebacks

 

Osaka’s Latest Video

Osaka has been training for her return, and on Monday, she shared a video of hitting on the tennis court with a famous partner, LA Lakers star Rui Hachimura.

Hachimura is trying to keep up in a rally with Osaka.

Her competitive spirit is intact; there was no way she was letting Hachimura have the winning shot to end the rally.

Here is Hachimura in his usual court of play.

Many speculate that there is a lot of pressure on Kerber, Osaka, and Caroline Wozniacki, who is just starting her comeback after having two children, because of the successful 2023 return of Elina Svitolina after maternity leave.


Osaka, in particular, has publicly dealt with and worked through mental health issues in the past so hopefully that is not the case.

Topics  
Tennis News and Rumors
Wendi Oliveros

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
