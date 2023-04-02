For NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Chandler Smith, it was time.

For John Hunter Nemechek, it was business as usual.

Smith, 20, passed the hard-luck Nemechek on Lap 239 and battled the veteran side-by-side, capturing the ToyotaCare 250 at Richmond Raceway on Saturday.

It was Smith’s first series checkered flag in 10 career starts. In seven outings this season, he has secured four top-five finishes and five top-10s. The rising 20-year-old pilot qualified for the playoffs and moved into fourth place in the driver standings, 24 points behind Austin Hill.

Smith, who lost the lead on the final lap at Las Vegas earlier this season, paced Richmond field for a race-high 83 laps. His No. 16 Chevrolet edged Nemechek by .298 seconds.

“Feels great,’’ Smith said, as reported by the Richmond Times-Dispatch. “This goes to testimony as to Vegas, dominated that race but didn’t win and said, it was all in God’s timing. Here we are in Richmond, my favorite racetrack and we’re sitting in victory lane.’’

For Nemechek, the finish was all too familiar. It was his third consecutive runner-up finish at the .75-mile short track. He placed second during the past two Xfinity races and once on the Trucks Series.

“Frustrated but we’ll go back to work,” he said.

Josh Berry, who came up through the racing ranks in Late Model cars around Virginia, failed to overcome a series of late restarts after leading for 63 laps.

Carson Hocevar Takes Advantage Of Late Trucks Crash, Wins

A late crash led to on-track chaos and opened the way for Carson Hocevar to claim the SpeedyCash.com 250 at Texas Motor Speedway, his first Trucks Series triumph.

Rookie Nick Sanchez dominated the event, leading 168 of 172 laps, but he tangled with Zane Smith, the reigning circuit champion, on the last lap. Sanchez’s truck made contact with Smith.

Attempting to regain control, Sanchez was hit again by Hocevar and it sent his truck into the wall while collecting Christian Eckes, who claimed an overtime win at Atlanta Motor Speedway on March 18.

Driver Dean Thompson was transported to an area hospital after a hard crash with 25 laps remaining.

Hocevar earned his first win in 59 starts.

Here’s what happened in this wreck. Really really terrible accident. Hoping for the best for Dean Thompson too #NASCAR75 pic.twitter.com/3nSSZ2hH2A — The Daily Downforce (@dailydownforce) April 1, 2023

Austin Beers Earns Emotional Modified Tour Victory

Starting on the pole Saturday, driver Austin Beers scored a personal victory during the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour’s Virginia is for Racing Lovers 150 at Richmond Raceway.

A day after rain postponed the event, Beers claimed his first tour checkered flag. Beers’ first trip to victory lane came 14 years to the day of his grandfather’s death. The 20-year-old also celebrated the accomplishment with his father, Eric, a former Modified Tour-winning pilot.

Beers’ emotions were evident from his post-race emotions.

Of joy.

“My dad just kind of stepped aside from our family car,” Beers told NASCAR.com. “That kind of propelled me to get this ride with (owner) Mike Murphy. Without that — him kind of giving up his career — I would not be here today at all. I would still be racing at my local short track. I can’t thank him enough for that.

“My grandfather; I would not be racing without him. He started this in my family, so to win on this day is pretty special.”

Now introducing @AustinBeers_19, a NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour WINNER! He wins the Virginia is for Racing Lovers 150 at @RichmondRaceway! pic.twitter.com/H2ojscaDhn — NASCAR Roots (@NASCARRoots) April 1, 2023