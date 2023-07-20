NASCAR News and Rumors

NASCAR 2023: Officials Enact New Sports Betting Policy; Justin Haley To Drive for Rick Ware Racing Next Season

Jeff Hawkins
In the ever-changing environment of the US sports betting environment, NASCAR officials on Wednesday added new regulations to its gambling policy.

While an incident has not come to light to fuel the change, NASCAR teams will be limited with the promotion of sportsbooks, according to Fox Sports.

The additional regulation states: “NASCAR Members shall not promote any gambling sportsbooks that are not in compliance with all applicable laws and regulations relating to sports gambling within the United States.”

With legalized sports betting continuing to grow in the US, NASCAR likely will look at trends to periodically enact new rules to stay ahead of the changing industry.

NASCAR currently utilizes Sportradar to oversee gambling integrity within the garages. The company educates teams, drivers and associates to ensure they remain in compliance.

Justin Haley Joining Rick Ware Racing, Enticed By RFK Racing Alliance

Looking ahead to a deepening alliance between Rick Ware Racing (RWR) and RFK Racing, driver Justin Haley signed a multi-year deal with RWR, beginning next season.

Haley is known for winning the 2019 summer race at Daytona in just his third Cup Series start and placing P2 at Chicago Street Race on July 2. He will move from Kaulig Racing and Chevrolet machines to RWR and Fords.

“It’s definitely tough,” Haley said of the move, as reported by On3.com.

An obvious enticement for Haley is RWR’s alliance with RFK Racing during recent road course events at COTA and Chicago. Haley anticipates RWR will continue to benefit from the resources of the more-established garage.

“They have a great alliance,” Haley said. “They’ve been building that. For me, to kind of have the resources that RFK brings with Rick Ware Racing was huge. So, that made the decision a little bit more easy.

“Having Brad Keselowski as a mentor, a great guy for the sport, was huge for me too.”

Entering Sunday’s HighPoint.com 400 at Pocono Raceway, Haley ranks 21st in the drivers’ standings. He has compiled five top-10s and led 23 total laps.

