Coming off last weekend’s events at one-mile Phoenix Raceway, NASCAR drivers will get to stretch things out at the recently redesigned 1.54-mile Atlanta Motor Speedway, an oval that gives drivers a feel for superspeedway racing.

NASCAR Weekend Schedule

Here is a list of events at Atlanta Motor Speedway (All Times ET):

Friday

10 a.m.: Truck Series garage hours

11:30 a.m.: Xfinity Series garage hours

3:05 p.m.: Truck Series qualifying

3:30 p.m.: Cup Series garage hours

4:35 p.m.: Xfinity Series qualifying

Saturday

9 a.m.: Cup Series garage hours

11 a.m.: Turck Series garage hours

11:35 a.m.: Cup Series qualifying

1:30 p.m.: Truck Series driver introductions

2 p.m.: Truck Series Fr8 208 race

2 p.m. Xfinity Series garage hours

4:30 p.m.: Xfinity Series driver introductions

5 p.m.: Xfinity Series RAPTOR 250 race

Sunday

Noon: Cup Series garage hours

2:10 p.m.: Cup Series drivers’ meeting

2:20 p.m.: Cup Series drivers’ red carpet walk

2:30 p.m.: Cup Series driver introductions

3 p.m.: Ambetter Health 400 race

NASCAR Cup Series Entry List

Here is a list of drivers scheduled to qualify for Sunday’s Ambetter Health 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway:

Car No., Driver, Team

1, Ross Chastain, Trackhouse Racing

2, Austin Cindric, Team Penske

3, Austin Dillon, Richard Childress Racing

4, Kevin Harvick, Stewart-Haas Racing

5, Kyle Larson, Hendrick Motorsports

6, Brad Keselowski, RFK Racing

7, Corey LaJoie, Spire Motorsports

8, Kyle Busch, Richard Childress Racing

9, Josh Berry, Hendrick Motorsports

10, Aric Almirola, Stewart-Haas Racing

11, Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing

12, Ryan Blaney, Team Penske

14, Chase Briscoe, Stewart-Haas Racing

15, JJ Yeley, Rick Ware Racing

16, AJ Allmendinger, Kaulig Racing

17, Chris Buescher, RFK Racing

19, Martin Truex, Jr., Joe Gibbs Racing

20, Christopher Bell, Joe Gibbs Racing

21, Harrison Burton, Wood Brothers Racing

22, Joey Logano, Team Penske

23, Bubba Wallace, 23XI Racing

24, William Byron, Hendrick Motorsports

31, Justin Haley, Kaulig Racing

34, Michael McDowell, Front Row Motorsports

38, Todd Gilliland, Front Row Motorsports

41, Ryan Preece, Stewart-Haas Racing

42, Noah Gragson, LEGACY MOTOR CLUB

43, Erik Jones, LEGACY MOTOR CLUB

45, Tyler Reddick, 23XI Racing

47, Ricky Stenhouse, Jr., JTG Daugherty Racing

48, Alex Bowman, Hendrick Motorsports

51, Cody Ware, Rick Ware Racing

54, Ty Gibbs, Joe Gibbs Racing

77, Ty Dillon, Spire Motorsports

78, BJ McLeod, Live Fast Motorsports

99, Daniel Suarez, Trackhouse Racing