NASCAR

NASCAR Atlanta Motor Speedway Schedule: Dates, Times, and Qualifiers 

Author image
Jeff Hawkins
Twitter Linkedin
2 min read
nascar sked atalnta motor speedway spring (1)

Coming off last weekend’s events at one-mile Phoenix Raceway, NASCAR drivers will get to stretch things out at the recently redesigned 1.54-mile Atlanta Motor Speedway, an oval that gives drivers a feel for superspeedway racing. 

NASCAR Weekend Schedule  

Here is a list of events at Atlanta Motor Speedway (All Times ET): 

Friday  

  • 10 a.m.: Truck Series garage hours 
  • 11:30 a.m.: Xfinity Series garage hours 
  • 3:05 p.m.: Truck Series qualifying 
  • 3:30 p.m.: Cup Series garage hours 
  • 4:35 p.m.: Xfinity Series qualifying 

Saturday  

  • 9 a.m.: Cup Series garage hours 
  • 11 a.m.: Turck Series garage hours 
  • 11:35 a.m.: Cup Series qualifying 
  • 1:30 p.m.: Truck Series driver introductions 
  • 2 p.m.: Truck Series Fr8 208 race 
  • 2 p.m. Xfinity Series garage hours 
  • 4:30 p.m.: Xfinity Series driver introductions 
  • 5 p.m.: Xfinity Series RAPTOR 250 race 

Sunday  

  • Noon: Cup Series garage hours 
  • 2:10 p.m.: Cup Series drivers’ meeting 
  • 2:20 p.m.: Cup Series drivers’ red carpet walk 
  • 2:30 p.m.: Cup Series driver introductions 
  • 3 p.m.: Ambetter Health 400 race

NASCAR Cup Series Entry List 

Here is a list of drivers scheduled to qualify for Sunday’s Ambetter Health 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway: 

Car No., Driver, Team

  • 1, Ross Chastain, Trackhouse Racing
  • 2, Austin Cindric, Team Penske
  • 3, Austin Dillon, Richard Childress Racing
  • 4, Kevin Harvick, Stewart-Haas Racing
  • 5, Kyle Larson, Hendrick Motorsports
  • 6, Brad Keselowski, RFK Racing
  • 7, Corey LaJoie, Spire Motorsports
  • 8, Kyle Busch, Richard Childress Racing
  • 9, Josh Berry, Hendrick Motorsports
  • 10, Aric Almirola, Stewart-Haas Racing
  • 11, Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing
  • 12, Ryan Blaney, Team Penske
  • 14, Chase Briscoe, Stewart-Haas Racing
  • 15, JJ Yeley, Rick Ware Racing
  • 16, AJ Allmendinger, Kaulig Racing
  • 17, Chris Buescher, RFK Racing
  • 19, Martin Truex, Jr., Joe Gibbs Racing
  • 20, Christopher Bell, Joe Gibbs Racing
  • 21, Harrison Burton, Wood Brothers Racing
  • 22, Joey Logano, Team Penske
  • 23, Bubba Wallace, 23XI Racing
  • 24, William Byron, Hendrick Motorsports
  • 31, Justin Haley, Kaulig Racing 
  • 34, Michael McDowell, Front Row Motorsports
  • 38, Todd Gilliland, Front Row Motorsports
  • 41, Ryan Preece, Stewart-Haas Racing 
  • 42, Noah Gragson, LEGACY MOTOR CLUB
  • 43, Erik Jones, LEGACY MOTOR CLUB
  • 45, Tyler Reddick, 23XI Racing 
  • 47, Ricky Stenhouse, Jr., JTG Daugherty Racing
  • 48, Alex Bowman, Hendrick Motorsports
  • 51, Cody Ware, Rick Ware Racing
  • 54, Ty Gibbs, Joe Gibbs Racing
  • 77, Ty Dillon, Spire Motorsports 
  • 78, BJ McLeod, Live Fast Motorsports
  • 99, Daniel Suarez, Trackhouse Racing
Topics  
NASCAR
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
View All Posts By Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins

Twitter Linkedin
Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
View All Posts By Jeff Hawkins

Related To NASCAR

NASCAR
NASCAR: United Rentals Work United 500

NASCAR Cup Series: William Byron Claims Back-To-Back Checkered Flags At Phoenix Raceway

Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  22h
NASCAR
sammy smith wins first xfinity race at phoenx (1)
NASCAR Xfinity Series: Sammy Smith, 18, Grows Up Fast With First Win at Phoenix Raceway
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Mar 11 2023
NASCAR
NASCAR: ARCA Desert Diamond Casino West Valley 100
NASCAR ARCA Series: Tyler Reif, 15, Claims Caution-Filled General Tire 150 At Phoenix Raceway
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Mar 11 2023
NASCAR
nascar ndw aero package short tracks (1)
NASCAR Notebook: Cup Series Teams Experimenting In Desert With Aerodynamic Alterations
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Mar 9 2023
NASCAR
2022 phoemox racewau winner chase bristcoe (1)
NASCAR United Rentals Work United 500: Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets 
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Mar 8 2023
NASCAR
josh berry to get more cup ridesw (1)
NASCAR Notebook: Hendrick Motorsports Sticks With Backup Driver Josh Berry; Ross Chastain Tears Up ‘Hail Mellon’ Wall
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Mar 7 2023
NASCAR
phoenix raceway last years winner (1)
NASCAR Phoenix Raceway Schedule: Dates, Times, and Qualifiers
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Mar 6 2023
More News
Arrow to top