Coming off last weekend’s events at one-mile Phoenix Raceway, NASCAR drivers will get to stretch things out at the recently redesigned 1.54-mile Atlanta Motor Speedway, an oval that gives drivers a feel for superspeedway racing.
NASCAR Weekend Schedule
Here is a list of events at Atlanta Motor Speedway (All Times ET):
Friday
- 10 a.m.: Truck Series garage hours
- 11:30 a.m.: Xfinity Series garage hours
- 3:05 p.m.: Truck Series qualifying
- 3:30 p.m.: Cup Series garage hours
- 4:35 p.m.: Xfinity Series qualifying
Saturday
- 9 a.m.: Cup Series garage hours
- 11 a.m.: Turck Series garage hours
- 11:35 a.m.: Cup Series qualifying
- 1:30 p.m.: Truck Series driver introductions
- 2 p.m.: Truck Series Fr8 208 race
- 2 p.m. Xfinity Series garage hours
- 4:30 p.m.: Xfinity Series driver introductions
- 5 p.m.: Xfinity Series RAPTOR 250 race
Sunday
- Noon: Cup Series garage hours
- 2:10 p.m.: Cup Series drivers’ meeting
- 2:20 p.m.: Cup Series drivers’ red carpet walk
- 2:30 p.m.: Cup Series driver introductions
- 3 p.m.: Ambetter Health 400 race
NASCAR Cup Series Entry List
Here is a list of drivers scheduled to qualify for Sunday’s Ambetter Health 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway:
Car No., Driver, Team
- 1, Ross Chastain, Trackhouse Racing
- 2, Austin Cindric, Team Penske
- 3, Austin Dillon, Richard Childress Racing
- 4, Kevin Harvick, Stewart-Haas Racing
- 5, Kyle Larson, Hendrick Motorsports
- 6, Brad Keselowski, RFK Racing
- 7, Corey LaJoie, Spire Motorsports
- 8, Kyle Busch, Richard Childress Racing
- 9, Josh Berry, Hendrick Motorsports
- 10, Aric Almirola, Stewart-Haas Racing
- 11, Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing
- 12, Ryan Blaney, Team Penske
- 14, Chase Briscoe, Stewart-Haas Racing
- 15, JJ Yeley, Rick Ware Racing
- 16, AJ Allmendinger, Kaulig Racing
- 17, Chris Buescher, RFK Racing
- 19, Martin Truex, Jr., Joe Gibbs Racing
- 20, Christopher Bell, Joe Gibbs Racing
- 21, Harrison Burton, Wood Brothers Racing
- 22, Joey Logano, Team Penske
- 23, Bubba Wallace, 23XI Racing
- 24, William Byron, Hendrick Motorsports
- 31, Justin Haley, Kaulig Racing
- 34, Michael McDowell, Front Row Motorsports
- 38, Todd Gilliland, Front Row Motorsports
- 41, Ryan Preece, Stewart-Haas Racing
- 42, Noah Gragson, LEGACY MOTOR CLUB
- 43, Erik Jones, LEGACY MOTOR CLUB
- 45, Tyler Reddick, 23XI Racing
- 47, Ricky Stenhouse, Jr., JTG Daugherty Racing
- 48, Alex Bowman, Hendrick Motorsports
- 51, Cody Ware, Rick Ware Racing
- 54, Ty Gibbs, Joe Gibbs Racing
- 77, Ty Dillon, Spire Motorsports
- 78, BJ McLeod, Live Fast Motorsports
- 99, Daniel Suarez, Trackhouse Racing