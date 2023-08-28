Cook Out Southern 500

NASCAR Championship Odds: Cup Series’ Regular-Season Titleholder Martin Truex Jr. Earns DraftKings’ Favorite Status To Claim Championship

Author image
Jeff Hawkins
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
4 min read
martin truex jr tops nascar championship odds (1)

A year ago, following the regular-season finale at Daytona International Speedway, NASCAR Cup Series driver Martin Truex Jr. found himself at a crossroads.

The winless 2017 circuit champion failed to qualify for the playoffs. Rumors swirled he was going to retire. Fans wondered if he was washed up.

What a difference this season turned out to be. At the end of the second stage of Saturday’s Coke Zero Sugar 400, Truex, who rebounded with three wins, clinched the drivers’ regular-season title. And he recently announced he would return to pilot the No. 19 Toyota for Joe Gibbs Racing in 2024.

Entering Sunday’s playoff opener at Darlington Raceway, Truex on Monday earned DraftKings Sportsbook’s best odds to win the Cup championship (+400).

William Byron and Kyle Larson, the 2021 series champ, held the second-best odds at +550 and Kyle Busch and Denny Hamlin were third at +600.

See the full 16-driver list below.

Chase Elliott Blocked Out Of Postseason By Fords

In overtime of Saturday’s Coke Zero Sugar 400, NASCAR Cup Series driver Chase Elliott’s No. 9 Chevrolet was held up by a blockade of Fords.

Following Ryan Preece’s dramatic barrel-roll crash at Daytona, Elliott restarted on Lap 162 behind Kevin Harvick, Aric Almirola and Joey Logano. The 2020 series champion missed seven races earlier this season and needed a win to qualify for the playoffs. But he never had a chance at the end.

With Harvick at the bottom, Logano on the outside and Almirola blocking the middle, Elliott missed out on postseason action for the first time in his Cup career as Chris Buescher claimed his third checkered flag over the circuit’s past five events. He received a final push to Victory Lane by RFK Racing co-owner and teammate Brad Keselowski, who latched onto Buescher’s bumper in OT and propelled him to the front of the pack. From there, he cruised to his fifth career win.

“That’s as much Brad’s win as ours right there,” Buescher said, as reported by NASCAR.com. “(But) that was the right help, aggressive, sticking with us. (But) I was waiting for him to do something there coming to the finish. Just so thankful for Brad for all those pushes at the right time.”

RFK’s 1-2 finish was the garage’s first since Carl Edwards and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. accomplished the feat at Bristol Motor Speedway in 2014.

Elliott just missed out.

“Yeah, I really liked where we were before the caution (for Preece’s accident),” he said. “I couldn’t stay locked onto Kevin like I needed to to surge the bottom lane forward. Yeah, it’s a bummer, for sure.”

NASCAR Cup Series Championship Driver Odds 

Here is an early look at the championship odds for the 16 drivers who qualified for the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs, according to DraftKings Sportsbook: 

Driver NASCAR Cup Series Championship Odds Play
Martin Truex Jr. +400 BetOnline logo
Kyle Larson +550 BetOnline logo
William Byron +550 BetOnline logo
Kyle Busch +600 BetOnline logo
Denny Hamlin +600 BetOnline logo
Christopher Bell +1300 BetOnline logo
Ross Chastain +1400 BetOnline logo
Joey Logano +1400 BetOnline logo
Ryan Blaney +1500 BetOnline logo
Tyler Reddick +1800 BetOnline logo
Chris Buescher +1800 BetOnline logo
Brad Keselowski +1800 BetOnline logo
Kevin Harvick +2200 BetOnline logo
Bubba Wallace +3500 BetOnline logo
Michael McDowell +6500 BetOnline logo
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +10000 BetOnline logo

*Odds current at time of publication

Topics  
Cook Out Southern 500 NASCAR News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
View All Posts By Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins

Twitter Linkedin
Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
View All Posts By Jeff Hawkins
Arrow to top