Following the second rain delay Sunday at Michigan International Speedway, Twitter users reacted to NASCAR Cup Series officials postponing the FireKeepers Casino 400 after 75 laps.

With Tyler Reddick leading the race, the final 125 circuits will be staged Monday, starting at noon ET.

Week after week, 2023 is proving to be the season of bad weather …

Inclement weather has affected 17 of NASCAR’s 25 weekends in 2023. The Clash, Las Vegas, Phoenix, COTA, Talladega, Kansas, Darlington & Sonoma weekends didn’t have bad weather Two weekends is the longest NASCAR has gone with good weather (LV-Phoenix, Kansas-Darlington) #NASCAR pic.twitter.com/duxTNqfHcS — Jonathan Fjeld (@Jonathan_Fjeld) August 6, 2023

By the end of Sunday, the track-drying trucks may have logged as many miles as the Cup machines …

The Air Titans are hard at work drying the track. Live coverage from @MISpeedway continues on @USANetwork! pic.twitter.com/NzbUsNX4zy — NASCAR (@NASCAR) August 6, 2023

Lining up for the delayed start at MIS, part I …

Cars have been brought back to pit road prior to the green flag due to weather. Stay with us on @USANetwork. pic.twitter.com/vsWcCAbqVr — NASCAR (@NASCAR) August 6, 2023

Tough finish for the two-time points champion. Kyle Busch will place 37th when the race eventually ends …

“It’s all my fault.”@KyleBusch takes the blame for the crash that prematurely ended his day.#NASCAR #FireKeepers400 pic.twitter.com/qLqVVsWAG7 — NASCAR on TSN (@NASCARonTSN) August 6, 2023

Martin Truex Jr. said he was “fired up to come back” in 2024 …

Noah Gragson addressed his suspension …

I am disappointed in myself for my lack of attention and actions on social media.

I understand the severity of this situation.

I love and appreciate everyone.

I try to treat everyone equally no matter who they are. I messed up plain and simple. https://t.co/PCX6iMJxRF — Noah Gragson (@NoahGragson) August 5, 2023

Some fans do not agree with the penalty …

With Sunday’s ghost accident, is time running out on Chase Elliott to make the playoffs this season? Three regular-season races remain after the MIS event and the 2020 points champion needs a win …

CHASE ELLIOTT CRASHES! The No. 9 has the right-rear tire come apart in Turn 2 and sends the car into the outside wall. He will now be in a must-win situation to make the playoffs. What a shocking start to this race.#NASCAR #FireKeepers400 pic.twitter.com/OTa6om6wVL — NASCAR on TSN (@NASCARonTSN) August 6, 2023

Another Hendrick Motorsports driver bit the dust …

A tough break for @WilliamByron at the end of Stage 1. The DVP clock has expired on the No. 24 team. pic.twitter.com/KP1QzwEWNv — NASCAR (@NASCAR) August 6, 2023

The points leader entering Sunday added to his total with another stage win …

The 60th (!!!) stage win of @MartinTruex_Jr‘s career. Yes, that’s the most all time. pic.twitter.com/cZF8V6RPgG — NASCAR (@NASCAR) August 6, 2023

As Christopher Bell discovered, like Busch in Stage 1, the inside driver of side-by-side racers struggled to keep their edge at MIS …

Hold on, guys, inclement weather is approaching, again …

Rain has forced cars to pit road at @MISpeedway. The red flag is displayed on Lap 75. #FireKeepersCasino400 pic.twitter.com/oOkwEHstdI — NASCAR (@NASCAR) August 6, 2023

The second rain delay gave some drivers a chance to talk things out …

See you Monday for the delayed start at MIS, part II …