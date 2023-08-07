NASCAR News and Rumors

NASCAR Cup Series 2023: Twitter Reacts To Officials Postponing Rainy FireKeepers Casino 400 At Michigan International Speedway Until Monday

Jeff Hawkins
NASCAR: FireKeepers Casino 400

Following the second rain delay Sunday at Michigan International Speedway, Twitter users reacted to NASCAR Cup Series officials postponing the FireKeepers Casino 400 after 75 laps.

With Tyler Reddick leading the race, the final 125 circuits will be staged Monday, starting at noon ET.

Week after week, 2023 is proving to be the season of bad weather …

By the end of Sunday, the track-drying trucks may have logged as many miles as the Cup machines …

Lining up for the delayed start at MIS, part I …

Tough finish for the two-time points champion. Kyle Busch will place 37th when the race eventually ends …

Martin Truex Jr. said he was “fired up to come back” in 2024 …

Noah Gragson addressed his suspension …

Some fans do not agree with the penalty …

With Sunday’s ghost accident, is time running out on Chase Elliott to make the playoffs this season? Three regular-season races remain after the MIS event and the 2020 points champion needs a win …

Another Hendrick Motorsports driver bit the dust …

The points leader entering Sunday added to his total with another stage win …

As Christopher Bell discovered, like Busch in Stage 1, the inside driver of side-by-side racers struggled to keep their edge at MIS …

Hold on, guys, inclement weather is approaching, again …

The second rain delay gave some drivers a chance to talk things out …

See you Monday for the delayed start at MIS, part II …

Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
