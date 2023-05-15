NASCAR

NASCAR Cup Series 2023: Twitter Reacts To Ross Chastain Fighting For Lead At Darlington, Wrecking Kyle Larson For 3rd Time

Author image
Jeff Hawkins
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
chastain leads larson at darlington (1)

The two fastest NASCAR Cup Series cars appeared in position for a six-lap showdown during Sunday’s Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway. Except one of those cars was piloted by Ross Chastain and the other by Kyle Larson.  

After Chastain beat Larson on the late restart, the over-aggressive “Melon Man” attempted to squeeze the 2021 Cup Series champion instead of racing him mano a mano, but didn’t. The result? More Chastain disdain … 

Since Larson’s win at Martinsville on April 16, Chastain has taken out his Chevrolet rival at Talladega, Dover (after the No. 1 car wrecked Brennan Poole in front of Larson) and now Darlington. Larson’s crew chief, Cliff Daniels, vented on the team radio: “That’s three races he’s taken us out of now. Three races.” It was another bad look for Chastain, at any view …

After crashing out from the lead to 29th place Sunday, Chastain remained in the Cup Series points lead, but his machine departed on a tow truck …

Despite William Byron taking advantage of the late crash to win his third race of the season, team owner Rick Hendrick spoke out in defense of Larson, saying: “It’s really getting old with these guys.” Chastain should take note of the iconic figure’s message …

Immediately after his chance to win the race was wiped away by Chastain’s squeeze attempt, Larson floored the throttle into the wrecked door of Chastain’s machine, creating new meaning to Trackhouse Racing’s “no-push policy …”

“What a hack,” Larson chimed in on his team radio, but will NASCAR officials listen …

For his part, Chastain admitted to Fox Sports that he initiated the mistake …

But that made little difference to the No. 5 team. It went from a potential trip to Victory Lane to a slow walk to the garage area …  

Larson did not initially elect to talk about Sunday’s events, but just wait …

The wife of one Larson fan, however, had plenty to say, starting with her desire to go home after the late accident, which fueled additional Chastain disdain …

 

Topics  
NASCAR
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
View All Posts By Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins

Twitter Linkedin
Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
View All Posts By Jeff Hawkins

Related To NASCAR

NASCAR
william byron wins at darlington spring race (1)

NASCAR Cup Series 2023: William Byron Continues No. 24 Team ‘Legacy;’ Kyle Larson Delivers Ross Chastain Disdain At Darlington

Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  1h
NASCAR
kyle larson wins xfinity race by walling jh nemechek (1)
NASCAR Cup Series Goodyear 400: Starting Order, Pole Position, and Lineup 
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  May 13 2023
NASCAR
nascar past fight (1)
NASCAR’s Fighting Chance: Ross Chastain-Noah Gragson Dustup Joins 2 Classic Post-Race Brawls Helping Lift Cup Series’ Mainstream Recognition
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  May 11 2023
NASCAR
denny hamlin wins adventhelath400 at kansas spring race (1)
NASCAR Cup Series Goodyear 400: Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  May 9 2023
NASCAR
noah gragson at kansas speedway spring race (1)
NASCAR Darlington Raceway Schedule: Dates, Times, and Qualifiers
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  May 8 2023
NASCAR
denny hamlint outduels kyle larson in heated kansas race (1)
NASCAR Cup Series: Denny Hamlin Outduels Kyle Larson, Claims Heated AdventHealth 400 At Kansas
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  May 7 2023
NASCAR
legacy motor club swtching to toyota for 2024 (1)
NASCAR 2023: Legacy Motor Club Wants New Manufacturer for ’24, Switching To Toyota, Ditching Chevrolet
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  May 7 2023
More News
Arrow to top