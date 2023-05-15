The two fastest NASCAR Cup Series cars appeared in position for a six-lap showdown during Sunday’s Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway. Except one of those cars was piloted by Ross Chastain and the other by Kyle Larson.

After Chastain beat Larson on the late restart, the over-aggressive “Melon Man” attempted to squeeze the 2021 Cup Series champion instead of racing him mano a mano, but didn’t. The result? More Chastain disdain …

Ross Chastain and Kyle Larson wrecked. William Byron took advantage to WIN at @TooToughToTame! #NASCAR pic.twitter.com/eTHFcgCcLd — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) May 14, 2023

Since Larson’s win at Martinsville on April 16, Chastain has taken out his Chevrolet rival at Talladega, Dover (after the No. 1 car wrecked Brennan Poole in front of Larson) and now Darlington. Larson’s crew chief, Cliff Daniels, vented on the team radio: “That’s three races he’s taken us out of now. Three races.” It was another bad look for Chastain, at any view …

My view of the Chastain & Larson wreck 😳#NASCAR pic.twitter.com/0KariHK5Nf — Noah Lewis (@Noah_Lewis1) May 14, 2023

After crashing out from the lead to 29th place Sunday, Chastain remained in the Cup Series points lead, but his machine departed on a tow truck …

A closer look at the damage for Ross Chastain. #HotPass pic.twitter.com/HHegvSi196 — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) May 14, 2023

Despite William Byron taking advantage of the late crash to win his third race of the season, team owner Rick Hendrick spoke out in defense of Larson, saying: “It’s really getting old with these guys.” Chastain should take note of the iconic figure’s message …

#NASCAR … Rick Hendrick expresses his frustration with Ross Chastain after Chastain's incident with Kyle Larson at Darlington. Said Hendrick: "It's really getting old with these guys." https://t.co/uNQMq2P409 — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) May 15, 2023

Immediately after his chance to win the race was wiped away by Chastain’s squeeze attempt, Larson floored the throttle into the wrecked door of Chastain’s machine, creating new meaning to Trackhouse Racing’s “no-push policy …”

Ross Chastain “We have a no push policy at trackhouse”

Kyle Larson: pic.twitter.com/utS4zP6GTh — Evan Payne (@T_Epayne) May 14, 2023

“What a hack,” Larson chimed in on his team radio, but will NASCAR officials listen …

⚠️ CAUTION. Chastain and Larson wrecking from the lead. Goodness. "Why would he wreck us out of the lead?" "What a hack." "Make that 3 races he's taken us out of now, Chevrolet. Good job." No. 5 radio is rather unhappy. — Davey Segal (@DaveyCenter) May 14, 2023

For his part, Chastain admitted to Fox Sports that he initiated the mistake …

All the Chastain defenders must have missed his post-race interview where he admits to putting Larson in the wall.

It never fails to amaze me how people can defend someone when they basically admit it in an interview afterwards…

pic.twitter.com/rBf5k9SYFR — Historical Sprint Car Racing (@SprintCarHist) May 14, 2023

But that made little difference to the No. 5 team. It went from a potential trip to Victory Lane to a slow walk to the garage area …

Larson did not initially elect to talk about Sunday’s events, but just wait …

Larson had no comment after the late wreck between he and Chastain. #NASCAR pic.twitter.com/XXQDZOtZ2x — Noah Lewis (@Noah_Lewis1) May 14, 2023

The wife of one Larson fan, however, had plenty to say, starting with her desire to go home after the late accident, which fueled additional Chastain disdain …

Probably gonna be a quiet ride home … pic.twitter.com/leXaNNsO8i — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) May 14, 2023