NASCAR Cup Series driver Chris Buescher on Monday won his second race in eight days. The RFK Racing pilot outdueled Martin Truex Jr., claiming the rain delayed FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway.

Twitter users responded to Buescher’s fourth victory of his nine-year career and Ford’s ninth straight checkered flag at the two-mile superspeedway.

Resetting the field from Sunday’s postponement …

Let’s catchup ⬇️ We’re on lap 74@TylerReddick is the leader@MartinTruex_Jr won Stage 1

Busch, Elliott and Byron are out of the race

AND engines are fired 🙌 pic.twitter.com/nqMn1PaKgc — NASCAR (@NASCAR) August 7, 2023

Sunday’s postponement may have disrupted many of the fans’ early week work plans, but at least it provided a cool lunch break Monday …

Take a long lunch and watch some racing. You deserve it. pic.twitter.com/fQ77Hn4eH4 — NASCAR (@NASCAR) August 7, 2023

Tyler Reddick led the pack for over 19 hours …

There’s no missing that 4️⃣5️⃣. He’ll lead the field when we resume at @MISpeedway. pic.twitter.com/jgmGptDfVy — NASCAR (@NASCAR) August 6, 2023

But Reddick’s lead didn’t last long following the restart …

First lap at speed … on cold tires … after waiting 19 hours … SEND IT THREE WIDE FOR THE LEAD @BubbaWallace 😳 pic.twitter.com/ICZVzNNey2 — NASCAR (@NASCAR) August 7, 2023

Starting P5 Monday and finishing P10, Erik Jones, a native Michigander, had a big day before the delayed conclusion …

Some fans who traveled long and far to attend MIS, didn’t mind the overnight wait …

Rippin’ it in Michigan …

Sputtering out …

That had to be frustrating. Hamlin killed it and struggled to get the car re-fired. #NASCAR | #NASCAR75🟢 | #FireKeepersCasino400 pic.twitter.com/pOyT91pP48 — JJ (@TomcatNASCAR_2) August 7, 2023

Martin Truex Jr., the Stage 1 winner, advanced from P15 to also earn the Stage 2 victory. No, he’s not ready to retire …

.@MartinTruex_Jr pitted on lap 104. He drove through the field by the time the stage ended 👀👀👀 pic.twitter.com/rmfJ6kA2Zk — NASCAR (@NASCAR) August 7, 2023

Bad road trip. For North Carolina-based Hendrick Motorsports, three of four drivers crashed out at Michigan. The lone teammate still racing on Lap 132 was Kyle Larson, who was P31, but he rallied to salvage the weekend for the garage with a P5 …

More frustration for the No. 45 Toyota. “Unacceptable,” Reddick was heard saying on his team’s radio …

Hats off to respectful racing …

This battle between Chris Buescher and Martin Truex Jr. was INTENSE. In the end, Buescher gets the W. #NASCAR pic.twitter.com/Rl1vPLe8wz — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) August 7, 2023

Does this mean the NASCAR lunch break is over? …