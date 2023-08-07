NASCAR News and Rumors

NASCAR Cup Series 2023: Twitter Responds To Chris Buescher Winning Back-To-Back Races, Claiming Rain-Delayed FireKeepers Casino 400 At Michigan International Speedway

Jeff Hawkins
Sports Editor
3 min read
NASCAR: FireKeepers Casino 400

NASCAR Cup Series driver Chris Buescher on Monday won his second race in eight days. The RFK Racing pilot outdueled Martin Truex Jr., claiming the rain delayed FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway.

Twitter users responded to Buescher’s fourth victory of his nine-year career and Ford’s ninth straight checkered flag at the two-mile superspeedway.

Resetting the field from Sunday’s postponement …

Sunday’s postponement may have disrupted many of the fans’ early week work plans, but at least it provided a cool lunch break Monday …

Tyler Reddick led the pack for over 19 hours …

But Reddick’s lead didn’t last long following the restart …

Starting P5 Monday and finishing P10, Erik Jones, a native Michigander, had a big day before the delayed conclusion …

Some fans who traveled long and far to attend MIS, didn’t mind the overnight wait …

Rippin’ it in Michigan …

Sputtering out …

Martin Truex Jr., the Stage 1 winner, advanced from P15 to also earn the Stage 2 victory. No, he’s not ready to retire …

Bad road trip. For North Carolina-based Hendrick Motorsports, three of four drivers crashed out at Michigan. The lone teammate still racing on Lap 132 was Kyle Larson, who was P31, but he rallied to salvage the weekend for the garage with a P5 …

More frustration for the No. 45 Toyota. “Unacceptable,” Reddick was heard saying on his team’s radio …

Hats off to respectful racing …

Does this mean the NASCAR lunch break is over? …

Topics  
FireKeepers Casino 400 NASCAR News and Rumors
Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
View All Posts By Jeff Hawkins

