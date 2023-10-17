The season keeps getting stranger for NASCAR Cup Series driver Chase Elliott.

He remains winless with three events remaining. The 2020 Cup champion with 18 career victories failed to make the playoffs. He served a one-race suspension for reckless driving and missed six more following a snowboarding incident.

During last Sunday’s South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, however, Elliott crapped out. He crashed in practice. After finally cracking the top 20 during the third stage in a backup No. 9 Chevrolet, he was issued a restart penalty and finished P31.

Will the fortunes of the series’ most popular pilot the past five seasons improve during next Sunday’s 4EVER 400 Presented by Mobil 1 at Homestead-Miami Speedway?

Or will it continue to get stranger?

Below, we’ll preview the top storylines heading into Sunday’s 4EVER 400 Presented by Mobil 1, go over the odds, and give our best bets for the 34th race on the NASCAR calendar.

Let’s bring him back into the conversation. With only 3 races left, do you think Chase Elliott will leave 2023 winless? pic.twitter.com/6OIOmG5obf — The Daily Downforce (@dailydownforce) October 16, 2023

2023 4EVER 400 Presented By Mobil 1 Storylines

Ryan Blaney, who was disqualified from last Sunday’s race, dropped to last in the playoff standings, trailing the cutoff by 56 points. It’s quickly becoming a win-or-else time for the Team Penske pilot.

Kyle Busch struggled on restarts at Las Vegas, but rallied to secure his second-straight P3 after three consecutive finishes of 20th or worse. Busch may be out of the postseason run, but he has snapped out of his postseason funk.

Martin Truex Jr.’s team messed up a pit call at Las Vegas and placed P10. He felt he could have fared much better, but lost time on worn tires. The regular-season champion enters Sunday’s race tied with Denny Hamlin, three points better than No. 5-ranked Christopher Bell. Truex, the 2017 Cup titleholder, can not afford any more mistakes.

“The pit call obviously really killed us in stage two.” Martin Truex Jr. discusses the pit strategy and compares how his car performed over the long run versus the short run. #NASCAR 📹@TheBryanNolen pic.twitter.com/brw3LY3Rtb — Frontstretch (@Frontstretch) October 15, 2023

4EVER 400 Presented By Mobil 1 Driver Odds

Here is an early look at the drivers’ odds for the 4EVER 400 Presented by Mobil 1 At Homestead-Miami Speedway, according to DraftKings Sportsbook:

Driver NASCAR Cup Series 4EVER 400 Presented By Mobil 1 Odds Play Kyle Larson (Round of 8) +275 Tyler Reddick (Round of 8) +500 Martin Truex Jr. (Round of 8) +550 Denny Hamlin (Round of 8) +700 William Byron (Round of 8) +750 Christopher Bell (Round of 8) +1400 Kyle Busch +1400 Ross Chastain +1600 Chase Elliott +1800 Ryan Blaney (Round of 8) +1800 Chris Buescher (Round of 8) +2000 Brad Keselowski +2000 Bubba Wallace +2800 Kevin Harvick +3000 Joey Logano +3500 Ty Gibbs +4000 Alex Bowman +5500 Erik Jones +8000 Daniel Suarez +8000 John Hunter Nemechek +15000 AJ Allmendinger +20000 Austin Dillon +25000 Aric Almirola +25000 Ryan Preece +40000 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +40000 Michael McDowell +40000 Justin Haley +40000 Chase Briscoe +40000 Harrison Burton +50000 Austin Cindric +50000 Corey LaJoie +100000 Todd Gilliland +100000 Ty Dillon +100000 JJ Yeley +100000 Ryan Newman +100000 BJ McLeod +100000

*-Odds current at time of publication

4EVER 400 Presented By Mobil 1 Predictions and Picks

Here are our best NASCAR bets for the 4EVER 400 Presented by Mobil 1 at Homestead-Miami Speedway:

Kyle Larson (+275)

At this point, it’s tough not to take the 2021 Cup champ and big Sunshine State favorite.

Denny Hamlin (+700)

Denny Hamlin remains a darkhorse to claim his elusive first Cup title. Tied with Truex with 4,070 playoff points, Hamlin retains a two-point edge over Christopher Bell with two Round of 8 races remaining. Hamlin has three wins at Homestead.

Christopher Bell (+1400)

If there was one more lap at Las Vegas last Sunday, Bell likely would have passed Larson for the win and ticket to the Championship 4. Instead, he remains below the elimination line. If he can continue his qualifying success, Bell should also contend at Homestead.