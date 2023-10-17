NASCAR News and Rumors

NASCAR Cup Series 4EVER 400 Presented By Mobil 1: Odds, Predictions, Best Bets At Homestead-Miami Speedway

Jeff Hawkins
The season keeps getting stranger for NASCAR Cup Series driver Chase Elliott.

He remains winless with three events remaining. The 2020 Cup champion with 18 career victories failed to make the playoffs. He served a one-race suspension for reckless driving and missed six more following a snowboarding incident.

During last Sunday’s South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, however, Elliott crapped out. He crashed in practice. After finally cracking the top 20 during the third stage in a backup No. 9 Chevrolet, he was issued a restart penalty and finished P31.

Will the fortunes of the series’ most popular pilot the past five seasons improve during next Sunday’s 4EVER 400 Presented by Mobil 1 at Homestead-Miami Speedway?

Or will it continue to get stranger?

Below, we’ll preview the top storylines heading into Sunday’s 4EVER 400 Presented by Mobil 1, go over the odds, and give our best bets for the 34th race on the NASCAR calendar.

2023 4EVER 400 Presented By Mobil 1 Storylines

  • Ryan Blaney, who was disqualified from last Sunday’s race, dropped to last in the playoff standings, trailing the cutoff by 56 points. It’s quickly becoming a win-or-else time for the Team Penske pilot.
  • Kyle Busch struggled on restarts at Las Vegas, but rallied to secure his second-straight P3 after three consecutive finishes of 20th or worse. Busch may be out of the postseason run, but he has snapped out of his postseason funk.
  • Martin Truex Jr.’s team messed up a pit call at Las Vegas and placed P10. He felt he could have fared much better, but lost time on worn tires. The regular-season champion enters Sunday’s race tied with Denny Hamlin, three points better than No. 5-ranked Christopher Bell. Truex, the 2017 Cup titleholder, can not afford any more mistakes.

4EVER 400 Presented By Mobil 1 Driver Odds

Here is an early look at the drivers’ odds for the 4EVER 400 Presented by Mobil 1 At Homestead-Miami Speedway, according to DraftKings Sportsbook:

Driver NASCAR Cup Series 4EVER 400 Presented By Mobil 1 Odds Play
Kyle Larson (Round of 8) +275 BetOnline logo
Tyler Reddick (Round of 8) +500 BetOnline logo
Martin Truex Jr. (Round of 8) +550 BetOnline logo
Denny Hamlin (Round of 8) +700 BetOnline logo
William Byron (Round of 8) +750 BetOnline logo
Christopher Bell (Round of 8) +1400 BetOnline logo
Kyle Busch +1400 BetOnline logo
Ross Chastain +1600 BetOnline logo
Chase Elliott +1800 BetOnline logo
Ryan Blaney (Round of 8) +1800 BetOnline logo
Chris Buescher (Round of 8) +2000 BetOnline logo
Brad Keselowski +2000 BetOnline logo
Bubba Wallace +2800 BetOnline logo
Kevin Harvick +3000 BetOnline logo
Joey Logano +3500 BetOnline logo
Ty Gibbs  +4000 BetOnline logo
Alex Bowman +5500 BetOnline logo
Erik Jones +8000 BetOnline logo
Daniel Suarez +8000 BetOnline logo
John Hunter Nemechek +15000 BetOnline logo
AJ Allmendinger +20000 BetOnline logo
Austin Dillon +25000 BetOnline logo
Aric Almirola +25000 BetOnline logo
Ryan Preece +40000 BetOnline logo
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +40000 BetOnline logo
Michael McDowell +40000 BetOnline logo
Justin Haley +40000 BetOnline logo
Chase Briscoe +40000 BetOnline logo
Harrison Burton +50000 BetOnline logo
Austin Cindric +50000 BetOnline logo
Corey LaJoie +100000 BetOnline logo
Todd Gilliland +100000 BetOnline logo
Ty Dillon +100000 BetOnline logo
JJ Yeley +100000 BetOnline logo
Ryan Newman +100000 BetOnline logo
BJ McLeod +100000 BetOnline logo

*-Odds current at time of publication

4EVER 400 Presented By Mobil 1 Predictions and Picks

Here are our best NASCAR bets for the 4EVER 400 Presented by Mobil 1 at Homestead-Miami Speedway:

Kyle Larson (+275)

At this point, it’s tough not to take the 2021 Cup champ and big Sunshine State favorite.

Bet on Kyle Larson +275 at BetOnline

Denny Hamlin (+700)

Denny Hamlin remains a darkhorse to claim his elusive first Cup title. Tied with Truex with 4,070 playoff points, Hamlin retains a two-point edge over Christopher Bell with two Round of 8 races remaining. Hamlin has three wins at Homestead.

Bet on Denny Hamlin +700 at BetOnline

Christopher Bell (+1400)

If there was one more lap at Las Vegas last Sunday, Bell likely would have passed Larson for the win and ticket to the Championship 4. Instead, he remains below the elimination line. If he can continue his qualifying success, Bell should also contend at Homestead.

Bet on Christopher Bell +1400 at BetOnline

4Ever 400 Presented by Mobil 1
Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12 and 2023). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
