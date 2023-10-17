The season keeps getting stranger for NASCAR Cup Series driver Chase Elliott.
He remains winless with three events remaining. The 2020 Cup champion with 18 career victories failed to make the playoffs. He served a one-race suspension for reckless driving and missed six more following a snowboarding incident.
During last Sunday’s South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, however, Elliott crapped out. He crashed in practice. After finally cracking the top 20 during the third stage in a backup No. 9 Chevrolet, he was issued a restart penalty and finished P31.
Will the fortunes of the series’ most popular pilot the past five seasons improve during next Sunday’s 4EVER 400 Presented by Mobil 1 at Homestead-Miami Speedway?
Or will it continue to get stranger?
Below, we’ll preview the top storylines heading into Sunday’s 4EVER 400 Presented by Mobil 1, go over the odds, and give our best bets for the 34th race on the NASCAR calendar.
Let’s bring him back into the conversation. With only 3 races left, do you think Chase Elliott will leave 2023 winless? pic.twitter.com/6OIOmG5obf
— The Daily Downforce (@dailydownforce) October 16, 2023
2023 4EVER 400 Presented By Mobil 1 Storylines
- Ryan Blaney, who was disqualified from last Sunday’s race, dropped to last in the playoff standings, trailing the cutoff by 56 points. It’s quickly becoming a win-or-else time for the Team Penske pilot.
- Kyle Busch struggled on restarts at Las Vegas, but rallied to secure his second-straight P3 after three consecutive finishes of 20th or worse. Busch may be out of the postseason run, but he has snapped out of his postseason funk.
- Martin Truex Jr.’s team messed up a pit call at Las Vegas and placed P10. He felt he could have fared much better, but lost time on worn tires. The regular-season champion enters Sunday’s race tied with Denny Hamlin, three points better than No. 5-ranked Christopher Bell. Truex, the 2017 Cup titleholder, can not afford any more mistakes.
“The pit call obviously really killed us in stage two.” Martin Truex Jr. discusses the pit strategy and compares how his car performed over the long run versus the short run. #NASCAR
📹@TheBryanNolen pic.twitter.com/brw3LY3Rtb
— Frontstretch (@Frontstretch) October 15, 2023
4EVER 400 Presented By Mobil 1 Driver Odds
Here is an early look at the drivers’ odds for the 4EVER 400 Presented by Mobil 1 At Homestead-Miami Speedway, according to DraftKings Sportsbook:
|Driver
|NASCAR Cup Series 4EVER 400 Presented By Mobil 1 Odds
|Play
|Kyle Larson (Round of 8)
|+275
|Tyler Reddick (Round of 8)
|+500
|Martin Truex Jr. (Round of 8)
|+550
|Denny Hamlin (Round of 8)
|+700
|William Byron (Round of 8)
|+750
|Christopher Bell (Round of 8)
|+1400
|Kyle Busch
|+1400
|Ross Chastain
|+1600
|Chase Elliott
|+1800
|Ryan Blaney (Round of 8)
|+1800
|Chris Buescher (Round of 8)
|+2000
|Brad Keselowski
|+2000
|Bubba Wallace
|+2800
|Kevin Harvick
|+3000
|Joey Logano
|+3500
|Ty Gibbs
|+4000
|Alex Bowman
|+5500
|Erik Jones
|+8000
|Daniel Suarez
|+8000
|John Hunter Nemechek
|+15000
|AJ Allmendinger
|+20000
|Austin Dillon
|+25000
|Aric Almirola
|+25000
|Ryan Preece
|+40000
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|+40000
|Michael McDowell
|+40000
|Justin Haley
|+40000
|Chase Briscoe
|+40000
|Harrison Burton
|+50000
|Austin Cindric
|+50000
|Corey LaJoie
|+100000
|Todd Gilliland
|+100000
|Ty Dillon
|+100000
|JJ Yeley
|+100000
|Ryan Newman
|+100000
|BJ McLeod
|+100000
*-Odds current at time of publication
This @KyleLarsonRacin guy truly does it all. pic.twitter.com/367sBwPn51
— NASCAR (@NASCAR) October 17, 2023
4EVER 400 Presented By Mobil 1 Predictions and Picks
Here are our best NASCAR bets for the 4EVER 400 Presented by Mobil 1 at Homestead-Miami Speedway:
Kyle Larson (+275)
At this point, it’s tough not to take the 2021 Cup champ and big Sunshine State favorite.
Denny Hamlin (+700)
Denny Hamlin remains a darkhorse to claim his elusive first Cup title. Tied with Truex with 4,070 playoff points, Hamlin retains a two-point edge over Christopher Bell with two Round of 8 races remaining. Hamlin has three wins at Homestead.
Christopher Bell (+1400)
If there was one more lap at Las Vegas last Sunday, Bell likely would have passed Larson for the win and ticket to the Championship 4. Instead, he remains below the elimination line. If he can continue his qualifying success, Bell should also contend at Homestead.
Welcome to race week!#4EVER400 | #ContenderBoats300 | #BaptistHealth200 pic.twitter.com/LYCgI0Uytd
— Homestead-Miami Speedway (@HomesteadMiami) October 16, 2023