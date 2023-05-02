Ross Chastain, the NASCAR Cup Series points leader, is making headlines for the wrong reasons. Last week at Dover Motor Speedway, he placed second for the sixth time during the Next Gen car era. But all drivers and fans are focusing on is his reckless driving style. Does Chastain have any respect for other competitors?

Chastain’s “enemy list” thus far this season includes Christopher Bell, Alex Bowman, Kyle Busch, Chase Elliott, Denny Hamlin, Kyle Larson and last Sunday’s winner Martin Truex Jr., among others. Chastain will be hard-pressed to find drafting “friends” during Sunday’s race at Kansas Speedway, a 1.5-mile tri-oval.

Below, we’ll preview the top storylines heading into Sunday’s AdventHealth 400, go over the odds, and give our best bets for the 12th race on the NASCAR calendar.

Fast Thoughts: Is the Kyle Larson move blocking Ross Chastain near the end at Dover acceptable payback? Yes it is. pic.twitter.com/7XegeFHheP — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) May 1, 2023

2023 AdventHealth 400 Storylines

Joey Logano’s defense of his 2022 Cup Series championship is hitting a few recent road bumps. He wrecked and placed 31st at Dover Motor Speedway. It was his third finish of 30th or worse during his past four outings.

How will Corey LaJoie follow up on his decent showing at Dover last Sunday? A 14th-place finish may not seem like much, but it was his best showing in 13 previous events at “The Monster Mile?” Can he pull off his second top-5 in 12 events this season?

Josh Berry, an Xfinity Series regular, continues to impress as a substitute driver for Hendrick Motorsports. In six Cup outings this season, Berry has recorded three top-10 finishes. Could he be headed to Stewart-Haas Racing for a full-time gig?

Joey Logano is done for the day in Dover. https://t.co/U9ZBW4SG2C pic.twitter.com/B1ON5ZFg6C — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) May 1, 2023

AdventHealth 400 Driver Odds

Here is an early look at the top drivers’ odds from one of the top online sportsbooks:

NASCAR Drivers AdventHealth 400 Odds Play Kyle Larson +500 William Byron +550 Tyler Reddick +750 Martin Truex Jr. +750 Denny Hamlin +800 Christopher Bell +850 Chase Elliott +1200 Ross Chastain +1400 Kyle Busch +1600 Ryan Blaney +1800 Kevin Harvick +1800 Bubba Wallace +1800 Joey Logano +2200 Ty Gibbs +3500 Daniel Suarez +3500 Brad Keselowski +3500 Josh Berry +6000 Chase Briscoe +6000 Ryan Preece +10000 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +10000 Erik Jones +10000 Chris Buescher +10000 Austin Dillon +10000 Austin Cindric +10000 Aric Almirola +10000 Justin Haley +15000 Erik Jones +15000 AJ Allmendinger +15000 Michael McDowell +25000 Corey LaJoie +30000 Brennan Poole +50000

* Odds current at time of publication

Martin Truex Jr. is a pretty big Kyle Larson fan right now. https://t.co/IRY9y7gzOk pic.twitter.com/w577n0HwFS — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) May 1, 2023

AdventHealth 400 Predictions and Picks

Here are our best NASCAR bets for the AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway:

Kyle Larson (+500)

The early betting favorite, Larson has suffered back-to-back crashes after previously capturing two of three Cup races. Will Larson be able to shake off his recent skid? Maybe if he stays clear of Chastain.

Bet on Kyle Larson +500 at BetOnline

Ryan Blaney (+1800)

Blaney is winless in his past 57 Cup outings, but his momentum has been building. The driver of the No. 12 Ford clinched his third straight top-10 finish last Sunday at Dover.

Bet on Ryan Blaney +1800 at BetOnline

Brennan Poole (+50000)

The ultimate longshot at Kansas, Poole was taken out during an over-aggressive, Stage 1 bump by Chastain. Poole, a part-time driver seeking to make a name for himself on the Cup circuit, gets another chance Sunday. Will it pay off?

Bet on Brennan Poole +50000 at BetOnline