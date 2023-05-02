NASCAR

NASCAR Cup Series AdventHealth 400: Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets 

Jeff Hawkins
advent health 400 odds best bets at Kansas (1)

Ross Chastain, the NASCAR Cup Series points leader, is making headlines for the wrong reasons. Last week at Dover Motor Speedway, he placed second for the sixth time during the Next Gen car era. But all drivers and fans are focusing on is his reckless driving style. Does Chastain have any respect for other competitors?

Chastain’s “enemy list” thus far this season includes Christopher Bell, Alex Bowman, Kyle Busch, Chase Elliott, Denny Hamlin, Kyle Larson and last Sunday’s winner Martin Truex Jr., among others. Chastain will be hard-pressed to find drafting “friends” during Sunday’s race at Kansas Speedway, a 1.5-mile tri-oval.

Below, we’ll preview the top storylines heading into Sunday’s AdventHealth 400, go over the odds, and give our best bets for the 12th race on the NASCAR calendar.

2023 AdventHealth 400 Storylines 

  • Joey Logano’s defense of his 2022 Cup Series championship is hitting a few recent road bumps. He wrecked and placed 31st at Dover Motor Speedway. It was his third finish of 30th or worse during his past four outings.  
  • How will Corey LaJoie follow up on his decent showing at Dover last Sunday? A 14th-place finish may not seem like much, but it was his best showing in 13 previous events at “The Monster Mile?” Can he pull off his second top-5 in 12 events this season?
  • Josh Berry, an Xfinity Series regular, continues to impress as a substitute driver for Hendrick Motorsports. In six Cup outings this season, Berry has recorded three top-10 finishes. Could he be headed to Stewart-Haas Racing for a full-time gig?

AdventHealth 400 Driver Odds 

Here is an early look at the top drivers’ odds from one of the top online sportsbooks: 

NASCAR Drivers AdventHealth 400 Odds Play
Kyle Larson +500 BetOnline logo
William Byron +550 BetOnline logo
Tyler Reddick +750 BetOnline logo
Martin Truex Jr. +750 BetOnline logo
Denny Hamlin +800 BetOnline logo
Christopher Bell +850 BetOnline logo
Chase Elliott +1200 BetOnline logo
Ross Chastain +1400 BetOnline logo
Kyle Busch +1600 BetOnline logo
Ryan Blaney +1800 BetOnline logo
Kevin Harvick +1800 BetOnline logo
Bubba Wallace +1800 BetOnline logo
Joey Logano +2200 BetOnline logo
Ty Gibbs +3500 BetOnline logo
Daniel Suarez +3500 BetOnline logo
Brad Keselowski +3500 BetOnline logo
Josh Berry +6000 BetOnline logo
Chase Briscoe +6000 BetOnline logo
Ryan Preece +10000 BetOnline logo
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +10000 BetOnline logo
Erik Jones +10000 BetOnline logo
Chris Buescher +10000 BetOnline logo
Austin Dillon +10000 BetOnline logo
Austin Cindric +10000 BetOnline logo
Aric Almirola +10000 BetOnline logo
Justin Haley +15000 BetOnline logo
Erik Jones +15000 BetOnline logo
AJ Allmendinger +15000 BetOnline logo
Michael McDowell +25000 BetOnline logo
Corey LaJoie +30000 BetOnline logo
Brennan Poole +50000 BetOnline logo

* Odds current at time of publication

AdventHealth 400 Predictions and Picks 

Here are our best NASCAR bets for the AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway: 

Kyle Larson (+500) 

The early betting favorite, Larson has suffered back-to-back crashes after previously capturing two of three Cup races. Will Larson be able to shake off his recent skid? Maybe if he stays clear of Chastain.

Bet on Kyle Larson +500 at BetOnline
 

Ryan Blaney (+1800) 

Blaney is winless in his past 57 Cup outings, but his momentum has been building. The driver of the No. 12 Ford clinched his third straight top-10 finish last Sunday at Dover.

Bet on Ryan Blaney +1800 at BetOnline
 

Brennan Poole (+50000) 

The ultimate longshot at Kansas, Poole was taken out during an over-aggressive, Stage 1 bump by Chastain. Poole, a part-time driver seeking to make a name for himself on the Cup circuit, gets another chance Sunday. Will it pay off?

Bet on Brennan Poole +50000 at BetOnline
 

Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
