NASCAR

NASCAR Cup Series: After Slow Starts, Ryan Blaney, Tyler Reddick’s Fortunes Rise At Phoenix Raceway

Author image
Jeff Hawkins
Twitter Linkedin
3 min read
tyler reddick ryan blaney rise in phoenox (1)

What’s the deal with NASCAR Cup Series drivers Ryan Blaney and Tyler Reddick? 

Fans wondered.  

The way Blaney ended 2021, why has he yet to find that extra gear? 

The way Riddick takes calculated risks, shouldn’t he start reaping more rewards? 

Insiders still wonder. 

Even after Blaney placed second and Riddick third at Phoenix Raceway on Sunday. 

So, what’s the deal?

Ryan Blaney Searching for 2021 Form, Results

Blaney capped the 2021 regular season with back-to-back checkered flags. The second win came during the fall race at Daytona International Speedway when he slyly maneuvered around a multi-car melee.

Blaney, who captured a career-high three wins two seasons ago, has not visited Victory Lane during his past 50 starts. Last season, he compiled 17 top-10 finishes and his average finish was 13.6.

At Phoenix, Blaney pitted for a two-tire change with eight laps to go. He emerged in third place and challenged Kyle Larson by driving low. Larson executed a block, but before Blaney had a chance to make a last-lap charge, an accident sent the event into overtime.

In third place on the restart, Blaney attempted a move to the inside of Larson, but Reddick provided William Byron a push to the lead. Blaney finished 0.330 seconds behind Byron, who has earned consecutive checkered flags.

After placing eighth during the season-opening Daytona 500, Blaney struggled with a 26th-place finish at Auto Club Speedway and 13th at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Can Blaney return to his ’21 form? Fifty and counting …

Tyler Reddick Ends Seven-Race Slump

Following three events, Reddick ranked 34th in the Cup Series points standings, equal with motorsports icon Travis Pastrana, who only appeared in the Daytona 500.

How’s that for humbling?

Reddick crashed out the first two weeks, placing 39th at Daytona and 34th at Fontana.
Coming off three wins last season, Reddick led 503 laps. This season? Of 792 rotations, he led three during a 15th-place finish at Las Vegas.

Reddick earned the primary assist on Byron’s win when he provided the Hendrick Motorsports driver a push past Larson and Blaney.

On the Lap 310 restart, Reddick came out in ninth place and charged past five cars when a late accident caused overtime.

Before Reddick’s top-three finish Sunday, his average finish in his past seven Cup events was 30.1.

Can Reddick return to last year’s runs? 23XI Racing fans are waiting …

Topics  
NASCAR
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
View All Posts By Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins

Twitter Linkedin
Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
View All Posts By Jeff Hawkins

Related To NASCAR

NASCAR
nascar sked atalnta motor speedway spring (1)

NASCAR Atlanta Motor Speedway Schedule: Dates, Times, and Qualifiers 

Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  2h
NASCAR
NASCAR: United Rentals Work United 500
NASCAR Cup Series: William Byron Claims Back-To-Back Checkered Flags At Phoenix Raceway
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Mar 12 2023
NASCAR
sammy smith wins first xfinity race at phoenx (1)
NASCAR Xfinity Series: Sammy Smith, 18, Grows Up Fast With First Win at Phoenix Raceway
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Mar 11 2023
NASCAR
NASCAR: ARCA Desert Diamond Casino West Valley 100
NASCAR ARCA Series: Tyler Reif, 15, Claims Caution-Filled General Tire 150 At Phoenix Raceway
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Mar 11 2023
NASCAR
nascar ndw aero package short tracks (1)
NASCAR Notebook: Cup Series Teams Experimenting In Desert With Aerodynamic Alterations
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Mar 9 2023
NASCAR
2022 phoemox racewau winner chase bristcoe (1)
NASCAR United Rentals Work United 500: Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets 
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Mar 8 2023
NASCAR
josh berry to get more cup ridesw (1)
NASCAR Notebook: Hendrick Motorsports Sticks With Backup Driver Josh Berry; Ross Chastain Tears Up ‘Hail Mellon’ Wall
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Mar 7 2023
More News
Arrow to top