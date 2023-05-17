NASCAR

NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race: Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets At North Wilkesboro Speedway

Jeff Hawkins
kyle larson at darlington spring race (1)

Before wrecking the top two machines with a careless squeeze attempt on Kyle Larson with six laps remaining at Darlington Speedway last Sunday, NASCAR Cup Series nemesis Ross Chastain led 93 laps. He was in position to win his first race this season. Instead, the series points leader placed 29th.  

It was the third time Chastain took out Larson’s No. 5 Chevrolet this season. Trackhouse Racing co-owner Justin Marks admitted on Sirius XM NASCAR Radio that he was forced into “difficult” conversations with Chastain on Monday. 

The team still supports the “Melon Man,” but said he needs to “clean up” his over-aggressive driving tactics.  

Below, we’ll preview the top storylines heading into Sunday’s All-Star Race, go over the odds, and give our best bets for the NASCAR exhibition race. 

2023 All-Star Race Storylines 

  • Defending Cup Series champion Joey Logano needs a confidence boost. Sure, he won at Atlanta and earned P2s at Daytona and Martinsville, but his average finish of 16.8 is becoming troublesome for Team Penske’s repeat bid.
  • Will Ryan Blaney be able to defend his All-Star Race title? Blaney has not visited Victory Lane since, but he has displayed team speed recently, just not consistency.
  • It’s the wrong week for Tyler Reddick to compete in a non-points race. The driver of the No. 45 Toyota was docked 10 points for inspection violations last weekend at Darlington Raceway. Reddick will be forced to wait before starting to make up for the lost points.

All-Star Race Driver Odds

Here is an early look at the drivers’ odds from one of the top online sportsbooks:

NASCAR Drivers All-Star Race Odds Play
Kyle Larson +650 BetOnline logo
Kevin Harvick +750 BetOnline logo
Joey Logano +900 BetOnline logo
Christopher Bell +900 BetOnline logo
William Byron +1000 BetOnline logo
Martin Truex Jr. +1000 BetOnline logo
Denny Hamlin +1100 BetOnline logo
Ross Chastain +1200 BetOnline logo
Chase Elliott +1400 BetOnline logo
Kyle Busch +1600 BetOnline logo
Ryan Blaney +1800 BetOnline logo
Tyler Reddick +2500 BetOnline logo
Chase Briscoe +2800 BetOnline logo
Bubba Wallace +2800 BetOnline logo
Brad Keselowski +2800 BetOnline logo
Daniel Suarez +3500 BetOnline logo
Chris Buescher +3500 BetOnline logo
Austin Dillon +4500 BetOnline logo
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +6500 BetOnline logo
Erik Jones +6500 BetOnline logo
Austin Cindric +6500 BetOnline logo

* Odds current at time of publication

All-Star Race Predictions and Picks

Here are our best NASCAR bets for the All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway:

Kyle Larson (+650)

The national series’ most unlucky driver this season remains the favorite to claim his third All-Star Race title. But over his last six races, he has placed 35th, 33rd, 32nd and 20th. Will Larson be able to avoid additional antics from Ross Chastain? 

Bet on Kyle Larson +650 at BetOnline

William Byron (+1000)

The first Cup Series driver to reach three checkered flags is suddenly one of the favorites to claim the points title about one-third of the way through the schedule. Byron already has a career-high in wins and has paced the field in the past two All-Star Races, but has to break through.

Bet on William Byron +1000 at BetOnline

Brad Keselowski (+2800)

A long shot, Keselowski has compiled six top-10 finishes this season, matching the RFK Racing garage’s 2022 performance. The future hall-of-fame driver has been runner-up in three All-Star Races. Is it finally his time?

Bet on Brad Keselowski +2800 at BetOnline

NASCAR
Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
Jeff Hawkins

