Before wrecking the top two machines with a careless squeeze attempt on Kyle Larson with six laps remaining at Darlington Speedway last Sunday, NASCAR Cup Series nemesis Ross Chastain led 93 laps. He was in position to win his first race this season. Instead, the series points leader placed 29th.

It was the third time Chastain took out Larson’s No. 5 Chevrolet this season. Trackhouse Racing co-owner Justin Marks admitted on Sirius XM NASCAR Radio that he was forced into “difficult” conversations with Chastain on Monday.

The team still supports the “Melon Man,” but said he needs to “clean up” his over-aggressive driving tactics.

Below, we’ll preview the top storylines heading into Sunday’s All-Star Race, go over the odds, and give our best bets for the NASCAR exhibition race.

Below, we’ll preview the top storylines heading into Sunday’s All-Star Race, go over the odds, and give our best bets for the NASCAR exhibition event.

While @JustinMarksTH belief in @RossChastain’s talent remains unchanged, he says this latest incident at Darlington is cause for concern. 🗣️ “He’s got some things he’s got to clean up. We, today, started a process of more aggressively handling that.” #NASCAR pic.twitter.com/Pu8qcc9s4n — SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Ch. 90) (@SiriusXMNASCAR) May 15, 2023

2023 All-Star Race Storylines

Defending Cup Series champion Joey Logano needs a confidence boost. Sure, he won at Atlanta and earned P2s at Daytona and Martinsville, but his average finish of 16.8 is becoming troublesome for Team Penske’s repeat bid.

Will Ryan Blaney be able to defend his All-Star Race title? Blaney has not visited Victory Lane since, but he has displayed team speed recently, just not consistency.

It’s the wrong week for Tyler Reddick to compete in a non-points race. The driver of the No. 45 Toyota was docked 10 points for inspection violations last weekend at Darlington Raceway. Reddick will be forced to wait before starting to make up for the lost points.

All-Star Race Driver Odds

Here is an early look at the drivers’ odds from one of the top online sportsbooks:

NASCAR Drivers All-Star Race Odds Play Kyle Larson +650 Kevin Harvick +750 Joey Logano +900 Christopher Bell +900 William Byron +1000 Martin Truex Jr. +1000 Denny Hamlin +1100 Ross Chastain +1200 Chase Elliott +1400 Kyle Busch +1600 Ryan Blaney +1800 Tyler Reddick +2500 Chase Briscoe +2800 Bubba Wallace +2800 Brad Keselowski +2800 Daniel Suarez +3500 Chris Buescher +3500 Austin Dillon +4500 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +6500 Erik Jones +6500 Austin Cindric +6500

* Odds current at time of publication

All-Star Race Predictions and Picks

Here are our best NASCAR bets for the All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway:

Kyle Larson (+650)

The national series’ most unlucky driver this season remains the favorite to claim his third All-Star Race title. But over his last six races, he has placed 35th, 33rd, 32nd and 20th. Will Larson be able to avoid additional antics from Ross Chastain?

William Byron (+1000)

The first Cup Series driver to reach three checkered flags is suddenly one of the favorites to claim the points title about one-third of the way through the schedule. Byron already has a career-high in wins and has paced the field in the past two All-Star Races, but has to break through.

Brad Keselowski (+2800)

A long shot, Keselowski has compiled six top-10 finishes this season, matching the RFK Racing garage’s 2022 performance. The future hall-of-fame driver has been runner-up in three All-Star Races. Is it finally his time?