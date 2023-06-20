Martin Truex Jr. has contemplated retirement over the past few years. The 2017 NASCAR Cup Series champion is driving like he’s in his prime, compiling seven top-10 finishes in his past nine outings.

Playoff-bound, Truex will enter Sunday’s Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway leading the Cup points standings with 525 points, 13 more than William Byron.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Truex is tied with Kyle Busch with the second-best odds to win Sunday (+750).

After snapping a 54-race winless streak at Dover on May 1, Truex captured his second checkered flag this season at Sonoma Raceway on June 11. The 42-year-old driver beat Busch around the hilly, 12-turn track by 2.979 seconds. It was the 11th time Truex and Busch placed 1-2.

The win was Truex’s fourth at Sonoma. He led 51 of 110 laps.

Below, we’ll preview the top storylines heading into Sunday’s Ally 400, go over the odds, and give our best bets for the 17th race on the NASCAR calendar.

WE ARE BACK! 🔥 The #NASCAR season shifts to @NBC Sunday as the Cup Series heads to Nashville! pic.twitter.com/3tU0LwnMW4 — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) June 19, 2023

2023 Ally 400 Storylines

Will the week off help Ryan Blaney? He entered Sonoma with the Cup points lead, but departed California in third place.

Denny Hamlin started on the Sonoma pole and paced the field for 32 laps, before faltering, crashing and finishing last.

Coming off a win at Circuit of the Americas earlier this season, Tyler Reddick was projected to contend at Sonoma. He didn’t, placing 33rd after the team decided not to pit during the final caution period and suffering a flat tire.

Ally 400 Driver Odds

Here is an early look at the top drivers’ odds from one of the top online sportsbooks:

NASCAR Drivers Ally 400 Odds Play Kyle Larson +550 Martin Truex Jr. +750 Kyle Busch +750 William Byron +850 Denny Hamlin +850 Ryan Blaney +900 Ross Chastain +1100 Christopher Bell +1300 Tyler Reddick +1600 Joey Logano +1800 Kevin Harvick +2000 Bubba Wallace +2200 Alex Bowman +3000 Ty Gibbs +3500 Daniel Suarez +4000 Brad Keselowski +4500 Chris Buescher +8000 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +10000 Chase Briscoe +10000 Austin Dillon +10000 Aric Almirola +10000 Ryan Preece +15000 Erik Jones +15000 Austin Cindric +15000 AJ Allmendinger +25000 Michael McDowell +30000 Justin Haley +30000 Harrison Burton +30000 Noah Gragson +50000 Corey LaJoie +50000 Ty Dillon +100000

*Odds current at time of publication

Ally 400 Predictions and Picks

Here are our best NASCAR bets for the Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway:

Kyle Busch (+750)

After going 1-2 in the final two outings before the Father’s Day weekend break, Busch wanted to maintain the team’s momentum, joking he didn’t want to stand down last Sunday.

Joey Logano (+1800)

During his first four seasons on the Cup circuit, Logano made his name at superspeedways, compiling seven top-10 finishes. He could be a smart long-odds play.

Kevin Harvick (+2000)

Known as one of the top active superspeedway drivers, the 2007 Daytona 500 champion is usually near the front pack on tracks greater than two miles. Could he win his first race this season Sunday?

