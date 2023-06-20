NASCAR News and Rumors

NASCAR Cup Series Ally 400: Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets At Nashville Superspeedway

Jeff Hawkins
Martin Truex Jr. has contemplated retirement over the past few years. The 2017 NASCAR Cup Series champion is driving like he’s in his prime, compiling seven top-10 finishes in his past nine outings.

Playoff-bound, Truex will enter Sunday’s Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway leading the Cup points standings with 525 points, 13 more than William Byron.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Truex is tied with Kyle Busch with the second-best odds to win Sunday (+750).

After snapping a 54-race winless streak at Dover on May 1, Truex captured his second checkered flag this season at Sonoma Raceway on June 11. The 42-year-old driver beat Busch around the hilly, 12-turn track by 2.979 seconds. It was the 11th time Truex and Busch placed 1-2.

The win was Truex’s fourth at Sonoma. He led 51 of 110 laps.

Below, we’ll preview the top storylines heading into Sunday’s Ally 400, go over the odds, and give our best bets for the 17th race on the NASCAR calendar.

2023 Ally 400 Storylines

  • Will the week off help Ryan Blaney? He entered Sonoma with the Cup points lead, but departed California in third place.
  • Denny Hamlin started on the Sonoma pole and paced the field for 32 laps, before faltering, crashing and finishing last.
  • Coming off a win at Circuit of the Americas earlier this season, Tyler Reddick was projected to contend at Sonoma. He didn’t, placing 33rd after the team decided not to pit during the final caution period and suffering a flat tire.

Ally 400 Driver Odds

Here is an early look at the top drivers’ odds from one of the top online sportsbooks:

NASCAR Drivers Ally 400 Odds Play
Kyle Larson +550 BetOnline logo
Martin Truex Jr. +750 BetOnline logo
Kyle Busch +750 BetOnline logo
William Byron +850 BetOnline logo
Denny Hamlin +850 BetOnline logo
Ryan Blaney +900 BetOnline logo
Ross Chastain +1100 BetOnline logo
Christopher Bell +1300 BetOnline logo
Tyler Reddick +1600 BetOnline logo
Joey Logano +1800 BetOnline logo
Kevin Harvick +2000 BetOnline logo
Bubba Wallace +2200 BetOnline logo
Alex Bowman +3000 BetOnline logo
Ty Gibbs +3500 BetOnline logo
Daniel Suarez +4000 BetOnline logo
Brad Keselowski +4500 BetOnline logo
Chris Buescher +8000 BetOnline logo
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +10000 BetOnline logo
Chase Briscoe +10000 BetOnline logo
Austin Dillon +10000 BetOnline logo
Aric Almirola +10000 BetOnline logo
Ryan Preece +15000 BetOnline logo
Erik Jones +15000 BetOnline logo
Austin Cindric +15000 BetOnline logo
AJ Allmendinger +25000 BetOnline logo
Michael McDowell +30000 BetOnline logo
Justin Haley +30000 BetOnline logo
Harrison Burton +30000 BetOnline logo
Noah Gragson +50000 BetOnline logo
Corey LaJoie +50000 BetOnline logo
Ty Dillon +100000 BetOnline logo

*Odds current at time of publication 

Ally 400 Predictions and Picks 

Here are our best NASCAR bets for the Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway: 

Kyle Busch (+750) 

After going 1-2 in the final two outings before the Father’s Day weekend break, Busch wanted to maintain the team’s momentum, joking he didn’t want to stand down last Sunday. 

Bet on Kyle Busch +750 at BetOnline
 

Joey Logano (+1800) 

During his first four seasons on the Cup circuit, Logano made his name at superspeedways, compiling seven top-10 finishes. He could be a smart long-odds play. 

Bet on Joey Logano +1800 at BetOnline
 

Kevin Harvick (+2000) 

Known as one of the top active superspeedway drivers, the 2007 Daytona 500 champion is usually near the front pack on tracks greater than two miles. Could he win his first race this season Sunday? 

Bet on Kevin Harvick +2000 at BetOnline

NASCAR News and Rumors
Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
