NASCAR News and Rumors

NASCAR Cup Series Ambetter Health 400: BetOnline Sportsbook Odds, Predictions, Best Bets At Atlanta Motor Speedway

Author image
Jeff Hawkins
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
4 min read
NASCAR: South Point 400

NASCAR Cup Series aficionados could feel the tension building. They knew the “big one,” a Daytona 500-changing multi-machine crash was coming. It’s inevitable, right?

The big wreck finally happened with 10 laps remaining Monday. Eventually engulfing 23 machines, the late crash was ignited by Alex Bowman getting into teammate and eventual winner William Byron. Brad Keselowski was next, getting hit by Byron, and spinning to outside where he collected pole-sitter Joey Logano and 2023 Cup champion Ryan Blaney.

From there, Kyle Larson, Chase Briscoe, Tyler Reddick and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. were among those to sustain damage. Keselowski, Blaney, Logano, Reddick and Stenhouse failed to return.

“It’s one of these deals at this track,” Keselowski told Fox Sports. “Everybody pushes, it’s how you race here. We got caught up in it.”

The red flag delay lasted more than 15 minutes.

Below, we’ll preview the top storylines heading into Sunday’s Ambetter Health 400, go over the odds, and give our best bets for the second race on the 2024 NASCAR schedule.

Ambetter Health 400 Storylines 

  • Wait until next year? The four former Cup Series championships – Kyle Busch, Brad Keselowski, Kyle Larson and Martin Truex Jr. – again failed to capture the elusive Daytona 500 checkered flag. Busch is winless in 19 attempts, while Keselowski is 0-for-14, Larson 0-for-10 and Truex 0-for-20. 
  • Will Front Row Motorsports recover from a brutal season-opening showing? All three of its drivers failed to place better than P35. Todd Gilliland, who had the trio’s best finish, was involved in an accident. Michael McDowell, who had a strong qualifying run, experienced mechanical problems and placed 36th and Kaz Grala crashed on Lap 6 and finished 38th. 
  • What will John Hunter Nemechek and AJ Allmendinger do for encores this week? Both drivers amassed 800 miles of competitive racing Monday, competing in the Cup Series’ Daytona 500 and the Xfinity Series’ United Rentals 300 races. Allmendinger placed sixth in the Cup event and followed up with P10. Nemechek earned P7s in both events. 

Ambetter Health 400 Driver Odds 

Here is an early look at the drivers’ odds for the Ambetter Health 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway, according to BetOnline Sportsbook: 

Driver NASCAR Cup Series’ Ambetter Health 400 Odds Play
Denny Hamlin +1000 BetOnline logo
Joey Logano +1000 BetOnline logo
Christopher Bell +1100 BetOnline logo
William Byron +1200 BetOnline logo
Ryan Blaney +1200 BetOnline logo
Chase Elliott +1200 BetOnline logo
Brad Keselowski +1200 BetOnline logo
Kyle Busch +1400 BetOnline logo
Kyle Larson +1600 BetOnline logo
Martin Truex Jr. +1600 BetOnline logo
Bubba Wallace +1800 BetOnline logo
Tyler Reddick +2000 BetOnline logo
Ross Chastain +2000 BetOnline logo
Erik Jones +2200 BetOnline logo
Chris Buescher +2500 BetOnline logo
Alex Bowman +2500 BetOnline logo
Austin Cindric +2500 BetOnline logo
Ty Gibbs +2800 BetOnline logo
Daniel Suarez +2800 BetOnline logo
Michael McDowell +3300 BetOnline logo
Austin Dillon +4000 BetOnline logo
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +4000 BetOnline logo
Corey LaJoie +4000 BetOnline logo
John Hunter Nemechek +5000 BetOnline logo
Ryan Preece +5000 BetOnline logo
Noah Gragson +6600 BetOnline logo
Chase Briscoe +6600 BetOnline logo
Carson Hocevar +6600 BetOnline logo
Zane Smith +8000 BetOnline logo
Todd Gilliand +8000 BetOnline logo
Daniel Hemric +10000 BetOnline logo
Justin Haley +10000 BetOnline logo
Harrison Burton +10000 BetOnline logo
Kaz Grala +10000 BetOnline logo
Josh Williams +20000 BetOnline logo
BJ McLeod +50000 BetOnline logo

*Odds current at time of publication 

Ambetter Health 400 Predictions and Picks 

Here are our best NASCAR bets for Sunday’s Ambetter Health 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway: 

Kyle Busch (+1400) 

Now 0-for-19 during the “Great American Race,” Kyle Busch remains burdened by his lack of success during the season-opening showcase. Busch will pull double-duty this weekend. He also will drive in the Truck Series’ Fr8 208  for Spire Motorsports on Saturday.  

Bet on Kyle Busch +1400 at BetOnline

Alex Bowman (+2500) 

Overshadowed a bit by his teammates, Bowman’s runner-up finish Monday gave Hendrick Motorsports, on its 40th anniversary, its fourth 1-2 Daytona 500 finish. At +2500, Bowman could be solid action. 

Bet on Alex Bowman +2500 at BetOnline
  

Corey LaJoie (+4000) 

Feel like picking a longshot? Still seeking his first Cup victory, LaJoie tied a career-best P4 during Monday’s Daytona 500.  

Bet on Corey LaJoie +4000 at BetOnline

 

Topics  
Ambetter Health 400 BetOnline Sportsbook NASCAR Cup Series NASCAR News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12 and 2023). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
View All Posts By Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins

Twitter Linkedin
Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12 and 2023). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
View All Posts By Jeff Hawkins

Related To NASCAR News and Rumors

NASCAR News and Rumors
kyle busch bad luck at daytona 500

NASCAR Cup Series Ambetter Health 400 Entry List: Dates, Event Times At Atlanta Motor Speedway

Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  21h
NASCAR News and Rumors
austin hill wins xfinity race at vegas (1)
‘3 In A Row:’ NASCAR Xfinity Series Fans Reply To Austin Hill Overcoming 3 Big Setbacks To Claim Rain-Delayed United Rentals 300 At Daytona International Speedway
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Feb 20 2024
NASCAR News and Rumors
william byron beats atlanta field rain (1)
NASCAR Cup Series Fans Respond To William Byron Capturing Rain-Delayed Daytona 500 At Daytona International Speedway
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Feb 19 2024
NASCAR News and Rumors
kyle larson raises arms in victory at las vegas (1)
NASCAR Cup Series Daytona 500: Will Chase Elliott, Kyle Larson Learn To Thrive In Draft At Daytona International Speedway?
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Feb 19 2024
NASCAR News and Rumors
tyler reddick ryan blaney rise in phoenox (1)
NASCAR Cup Series Duel at Daytona: Fans Watch Tyler Reddick’s Daring Last-Lap Pass To Earn Duel 1 Triumph At Daytona International Speedway
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Feb 15 2024
NASCAR News and Rumors
NASCAR: Media Day
NASCAR Cup Series Daytona 500: When Will Brad Keselowski, Kyle Busch End O-Fers At Daytona International Speedway?
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Feb 15 2024
NASCAR News and Rumors
NASCAR: Daytona 500
NASCAR Cup Series Fans Watch Speedweeks Open With Joey Logano, Michael McDowell Leading Way During Daytona 500 Qualifying
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Feb 15 2024
More News
Arrow to top