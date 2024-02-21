NASCAR Cup Series aficionados could feel the tension building. They knew the “big one,” a Daytona 500-changing multi-machine crash was coming. It’s inevitable, right?

The big wreck finally happened with 10 laps remaining Monday. Eventually engulfing 23 machines, the late crash was ignited by Alex Bowman getting into teammate and eventual winner William Byron. Brad Keselowski was next, getting hit by Byron, and spinning to outside where he collected pole-sitter Joey Logano and 2023 Cup champion Ryan Blaney.

From there, Kyle Larson, Chase Briscoe, Tyler Reddick and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. were among those to sustain damage. Keselowski, Blaney, Logano, Reddick and Stenhouse failed to return.

“It’s one of these deals at this track,” Keselowski told Fox Sports. “Everybody pushes, it’s how you race here. We got caught up in it.”

The red flag delay lasted more than 15 minutes.

Below, we’ll preview the top storylines heading into Sunday’s Ambetter Health 400, go over the odds, and give our best bets for the second race on the 2024 NASCAR schedule.

Ambetter Health 400 Storylines

Wait until next year? The four former Cup Series championships – Kyle Busch, Brad Keselowski, Kyle Larson and Martin Truex Jr. – again failed to capture the elusive Daytona 500 checkered flag. Busch is winless in 19 attempts, while Keselowski is 0-for-14, Larson 0-for-10 and Truex 0-for-20.

Will Front Row Motorsports recover from a brutal season-opening showing? All three of its drivers failed to place better than P35. Todd Gilliland, who had the trio’s best finish, was involved in an accident. Michael McDowell, who had a strong qualifying run, experienced mechanical problems and placed 36 th and Kaz Grala crashed on Lap 6 and finished 38 th .

What will John Hunter Nemechek and AJ Allmendinger do for encores this week? Both drivers amassed 800 miles of competitive racing Monday, competing in the Cup Series’ Daytona 500 and the Xfinity Series’ United Rentals 300 races. Allmendinger placed sixth in the Cup event and followed up with P10. Nemechek earned P7s in both events.

It’s gearing up to be a BEAUTIFUL weekend of racing ☀️ If you don’t have tickets yet, you’re missing out. Just sayin’ 🎟️: https://t.co/3ICkoQB7mh pic.twitter.com/XR9ffkXL9g — Atlanta Motor Speedway (@ATLMotorSpdwy) February 19, 2024

Ambetter Health 400 Driver Odds

Here is an early look at the drivers’ odds for the Ambetter Health 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway, according to BetOnline Sportsbook:

Driver NASCAR Cup Series’ Ambetter Health 400 Odds Play Denny Hamlin +1000 Joey Logano +1000 Christopher Bell +1100 William Byron +1200 Ryan Blaney +1200 Chase Elliott +1200 Brad Keselowski +1200 Kyle Busch +1400 Kyle Larson +1600 Martin Truex Jr. +1600 Bubba Wallace +1800 Tyler Reddick +2000 Ross Chastain +2000 Erik Jones +2200 Chris Buescher +2500 Alex Bowman +2500 Austin Cindric +2500 Ty Gibbs +2800 Daniel Suarez +2800 Michael McDowell +3300 Austin Dillon +4000 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +4000 Corey LaJoie +4000 John Hunter Nemechek +5000 Ryan Preece +5000 Noah Gragson +6600 Chase Briscoe +6600 Carson Hocevar +6600 Zane Smith +8000 Todd Gilliand +8000 Daniel Hemric +10000 Justin Haley +10000 Harrison Burton +10000 Kaz Grala +10000 Josh Williams +20000 BJ McLeod +50000

*Odds current at time of publication

💭 “It’s just one race, we just gotta keep plugging away at it.”@Alex_Bowman came up one spot short of the #Daytona500, but was pleased with the speed in the No. 48 and happy a @TeamHendrick teammate got the job done. pic.twitter.com/VI9BXUEjOO — SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Ch. 90) (@SiriusXMNASCAR) February 20, 2024

Ambetter Health 400 Predictions and Picks

Here are our best NASCAR bets for Sunday’s Ambetter Health 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway:

Kyle Busch (+1400)

Now 0-for-19 during the “Great American Race,” Kyle Busch remains burdened by his lack of success during the season-opening showcase. Busch will pull double-duty this weekend. He also will drive in the Truck Series’ Fr8 208 for Spire Motorsports on Saturday.

Bet on Kyle Busch +1400 at BetOnline

Alex Bowman (+2500)

Overshadowed a bit by his teammates, Bowman’s runner-up finish Monday gave Hendrick Motorsports, on its 40th anniversary, its fourth 1-2 Daytona 500 finish. At +2500, Bowman could be solid action.

Bet on Alex Bowman +2500 at BetOnline

Corey LaJoie (+4000)

Feel like picking a longshot? Still seeking his first Cup victory, LaJoie tied a career-best P4 during Monday’s Daytona 500.

Bet on Corey LaJoie +4000 at BetOnline