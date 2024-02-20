Hendrick Motorsports raised a lot of industry eyebrows when one of NASCAR Cup Series’ premier programs announced it was handing the keys of the No. 24 brand to a former video game driver.

William Byron continues proving the naysayers wrong. Monday’s victory in the rain-delayed Daytona 500 cemented Bryron as one of the circuit’s top pilots. Since becoming a full-time Cup contender in 2018, the Charlotte, N.C., native continued to improve, placing among the top-10 drivers the past three seasons. In 2023, he scored career-bests with six wins, 1,016 laps led and a final driver ranking of third.

Byron led only four laps Monday, but made them count, collecting his 11th career victory at the “World Center of Racing.” No longer will Byron be overshadowed by his car owner (NASCAR Hall of Famer Jeff Gordon) and his two Cup champion teammates, Chase Elliott and Kyle Larson.

As holder of the Harley J. Earl Trophy, Byron will command new respect from his former critics.

“Yeah, I use it all as fuel, so just keep it coming,” Byron said, as reported by NASCAR.com. “All the preseason predictions and everything. I think it just for me, I just try to stay quietly focused. I feel like for me, I do well having my own space and being able to work through the things with my race team. I have to kind of balance that kind of calm demeanor with working with my team and being vocal enough to do the things we need to do to get the car better and things like that.

“I don’t know. I don’t read too much into it. I’m never going to be the most vocal guy. I just enjoy getting in the race car and putting the helmet on and going to work. That’s what I’ve always lived for.”

NASCAR Weekend Schedule

Here is a list of NASCAR’s events this weekend at Atlanta Motor Speedway (All Times ET):

Friday

3:05 p.m.: Truck Series qualifying

4:35 p.m.: Xfinity Series qualifying

Saturday

11:30 a.m.: Cup Series qualifying

2 p.m.: Truck Series Fr8 208 race

5 p.m.: Xfinity Series RAPTOR King of Tough 250 race

Sunday

3 p.m.: Cup Series Ambetter Health 400 race

Y’all aren’t used to hearing this from us so early in the season, but we got next, and we’re ready for #Hotlanta to take over 🥵 😈 🔥#Ambetter400 | @NASCAR pic.twitter.com/g6sWe1aB5J — Atlanta Motor Speedway (@ATLMotorSpdwy) February 20, 2024

NASCAR Cup Series Ambetter Health 400 Entry List

Entry, Driver, Team, Car No.

1, Ross Chastain, Trackhouse Racing, No. 1 Chevrolet

2, Austin Cindric, Team Penske, No. 2 Ford

3, Austin Dillon, Richard Childress Racing, No. 3 Chevrolet

4, Josh Berry, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 4 Ford

5, Kyle Larson, Hendrick Motorsports, No. 5 Chevrolet

6, Brad Keselowski, RFK Racing, No. 6 Ford

7, Corey LaJoie, Spire Motorsports, No. 7 Chevrolet

8, Kyle Busch, Richard Childress Racing, No. 8 Chevrolet

9, Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports, No. 9 Chevrolet

10, Noah Gragson, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 10 Ford

11, Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 11 Toyota

12, Ryan Blaney, Team Penske, No. 12 Ford

13, Chase Briscoe, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 14 Ford

14, Kaz Grala, Rick Ware Racing, No. 15 Ford

15, Josh Williams, Kaulig Racing, No. 16 Chevrolet

16, Chris Buescher, RFK Racing, No. 17 Ford

17, Martin Truex Jr., Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 19 Toyota

18, Christopher Bell, Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 20 Toyota

19, Harrison Burton, Wood Brothers Racing, No. 21 Ford

20, Joey Logano, Team Penske, No. 22 Ford

21, Bubba Wallace, 23XI Racing, No. 23 Toyota

22, William Byron, Hendrick Motorsports, No. 24 Chevrolet

23, Daniel Hemric, Kaulig Racing, No. 31 Chevrolet

24, Michael McDowell, Front Row Motorsports, 34 Ford

25, Todd Gilliland, Front Row Motorsports, No. 38 Ford

26, Ryan Preece, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 41 Ford

27, John Hunter Nemechek, Legacy Motor Club, No. 42 Chevrolet

28, Erik Jones, Legacy Motor Club, No. 43 Chevrolet

29, Tyler Reddick, 23XI Racing, No.45 Toyota

30, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., JTG Daugherty Racing, No. 47 Chevrolet

31, Alex Bowman, Hendrick Motorsports, No. 48 Chevrolet

32, Justin Haley, Rick Ware Racing, No. 51 Ford

33, Ty Gibbs, Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 54 Toyota

34, Zane Smith, Spire Motorsports, No. 71 Chevrolet

35, Carson Hocevar, Spire Motorsports, No. 77 Chevrolet

36, BJ McLeod, Live Fast Motorsports, No. 78 Chevrolet

37, Daniel Suárez, Trackhouse Racing, No. 99 Chevrolet

