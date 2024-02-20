NASCAR News and Rumors

NASCAR Cup Series Ambetter Health 400 Entry List: Dates, Event Times At Atlanta Motor Speedway

Hendrick Motorsports raised a lot of industry eyebrows when one of NASCAR Cup Series’ premier programs announced it was handing the keys of the No. 24 brand to a former video game driver.

William Byron continues proving the naysayers wrong. Monday’s victory in the rain-delayed Daytona 500 cemented Bryron as one of the circuit’s top pilots. Since becoming a full-time Cup contender in 2018, the Charlotte, N.C., native continued to improve, placing among the top-10 drivers the past three seasons. In 2023, he scored career-bests with six wins, 1,016 laps led and a final driver ranking of third.

Byron led only four laps Monday, but made them count, collecting his 11th career victory at the “World Center of Racing.” No longer will Byron be overshadowed by his car owner (NASCAR Hall of Famer Jeff Gordon) and his two Cup champion teammates, Chase Elliott and Kyle Larson.

As holder of the Harley J. Earl Trophy, Byron will command new respect from his former critics.

“Yeah, I use it all as fuel, so just keep it coming,” Byron said, as reported by NASCAR.com. “All the preseason predictions and everything. I think it just for me, I just try to stay quietly focused. I feel like for me, I do well having my own space and being able to work through the things with my race team. I have to kind of balance that kind of calm demeanor with working with my team and being vocal enough to do the things we need to do to get the car better and things like that.

“I don’t know. I don’t read too much into it. I’m never going to be the most vocal guy. I just enjoy getting in the race car and putting the helmet on and going to work. That’s what I’ve always lived for.”

NASCAR Weekend Schedule

Here is a list of NASCAR’s events this weekend at Atlanta Motor Speedway (All Times ET):

Friday

  • 3:05 p.m.: Truck Series qualifying
  • 4:35 p.m.: Xfinity Series qualifying

Saturday

  • 11:30 a.m.: Cup Series qualifying
  • 2 p.m.: Truck Series Fr8 208 race
  • 5 p.m.: Xfinity Series RAPTOR King of Tough 250 race

Sunday

  • 3 p.m.: Cup Series Ambetter Health 400 race

NASCAR Cup Series Ambetter Health 400 Entry List

Entry, Driver, Team, Car No.

  • 1, Ross Chastain, Trackhouse Racing, No. 1 Chevrolet
  • 2, Austin Cindric, Team Penske, No. 2 Ford
  • 3, Austin Dillon, Richard Childress Racing, No. 3 Chevrolet
  • 4, Josh Berry, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 4 Ford
  • 5, Kyle Larson, Hendrick Motorsports, No. 5 Chevrolet
  • 6, Brad Keselowski, RFK Racing, No. 6 Ford
  • 7, Corey LaJoie, Spire Motorsports, No. 7 Chevrolet
  • 8, Kyle Busch, Richard Childress Racing, No. 8 Chevrolet
  • 9, Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports, No. 9 Chevrolet
  • 10, Noah Gragson, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 10 Ford
  • 11, Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 11 Toyota
  • 12, Ryan Blaney, Team Penske, No. 12 Ford
  • 13, Chase Briscoe, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 14 Ford
  • 14, Kaz Grala, Rick Ware Racing, No. 15 Ford
  • 15, Josh Williams, Kaulig Racing, No. 16 Chevrolet
  • 16, Chris Buescher, RFK Racing, No. 17 Ford
  • 17, Martin Truex Jr., Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 19 Toyota
  • 18, Christopher Bell, Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 20 Toyota
  • 19, Harrison Burton, Wood Brothers Racing, No. 21 Ford
  • 20, Joey Logano, Team Penske, No. 22 Ford
  • 21, Bubba Wallace, 23XI Racing, No. 23 Toyota
  • 22, William Byron, Hendrick Motorsports, No. 24 Chevrolet
  • 23, Daniel Hemric, Kaulig Racing, No. 31 Chevrolet
  • 24, Michael McDowell, Front Row Motorsports, 34 Ford
  • 25, Todd Gilliland, Front Row Motorsports, No. 38 Ford
  • 26, Ryan Preece, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 41 Ford
  • 27, John Hunter Nemechek, Legacy Motor Club, No. 42 Chevrolet
  • 28, Erik Jones, Legacy Motor Club, No. 43 Chevrolet
  • 29, Tyler Reddick, 23XI Racing, No.45 Toyota
  • 30, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., JTG Daugherty Racing, No. 47 Chevrolet
  • 31, Alex Bowman, Hendrick Motorsports, No. 48 Chevrolet
  • 32, Justin Haley, Rick Ware Racing, No. 51 Ford
  • 33, Ty Gibbs, Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 54 Toyota
  • 34, Zane Smith, Spire Motorsports, No. 71 Chevrolet
  • 35, Carson Hocevar, Spire Motorsports, No. 77 Chevrolet
  • 36, BJ McLeod, Live Fast Motorsports, No. 78 Chevrolet
  • 37, Daniel Suárez, Trackhouse Racing, No. 99 Chevrolet

Ambetter Health 400 Daytona 500 NASCAR Cup Series NASCAR News and Rumors X (Twitter)
Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12 and 2023). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
