Entering the third race at the reconfigured Atlanta Motor Speedway, drivers are still adapting to the redesigned 1.5-mile track. One tweak that helped turn Atlanta into a smaller version of a superspeedway was turning the commitment line for pit road into an apron at the tip of Turn 3.

The driver who better handles the pack racing at Atlanta will be in a position to challenge for stage points and the checkered flag.

Below, we’ll preview the top storylines heading into Sunday’s Ambetter Health 400, go over the odds, and give our best bets for the most prestigious race on the NASCAR calendar.

Here are a few things you need to know before heading to the track this weekend! Make your race day easy with these tips! pic.twitter.com/sjOfIq1PIQ — Atlanta Motor Speedway (@ATLMotorSpdwy) March 14, 2023

2023 Ambetter Health 400 Storylines

Will William Byron complete the trifecta by claiming three straight wins?

Kevin Harvick will be driving angry after leading 35 laps at Phoenix Raceway last Sunday only to have late cautions detour his way to a 10th win at the one-mile track.

Can any Cup team keep up with Hendrick Motorsports? In the past two races, Hendrick drivers went 1-2-3 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway and placed all four in the top 10 at Phoenix.

Ambetter Health 400 Driver Odds

Here is an early look at the field’s odds from one of the top online sportsbooks:

NASCAR Drivers Pennzoil 400 Odds Play Kyle Larson +1000 William Byron +1000 Ryan Blaney +1200 Kyle Busch +1200 Joey Logano +1200 Denny Hamlin +1200 Christopher Bell +1200 Brad Keselowski +1800 Tyler Reddick +1800 Alex Bowman +1800 Martin Truex Jr. +2000 Bubba Wallace +2000 Kevin Harvick +2500 Daniel Suarez +2500 Chris Buescher +2500 Aric Almirola +2500 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +3000 Eric Jones +3000 Austin Cindric +3000 Austin Dillon +4000 Todd Gilliland +5000 Ryan Preece +5000 Noah Gragson +5000 Michael McDowell +5000 Justin Haley +5000 Josh Berry +5000 Corey Lajoie +5000 AJ Allmendinger +5000 Ty Gibbs +6000 Harrison Burton +10000 Ty Dillon +25000

*Odds current at time of publication

Ambetter Health 400 Predictions and Picks

Here are our best NASCAR bets for the Ambetter Health 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway:

Kyle Larson (+1000)

Two consecutive weeks, a late caution played a role in keeping Larson out of Victory Lane. He is primed for his first win of the season during his 300th career Cup start.

Alex Bowman (+1800)

Should be a safe bet to stay in the Hendrick Motorsports’ garage, right? Plus, Bowman is the lone Cup driver to compile four top-10 finishes in four outings this season.

Tyler Reddick (+1800)

Looking for an underdog? Reddick shook off a lousy start to the season last Sunday and aided race winner William Byron with an overtime push. Will Byron return the favor?

