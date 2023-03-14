NASCAR

NASCAR Cup Series Ambetter Health 400: Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets 

chase briscoe dries past blurry atalnta (1)

Entering the third race at the reconfigured Atlanta Motor Speedway, drivers are still adapting to the redesigned 1.5-mile track. One tweak that helped turn Atlanta into a smaller version of a superspeedway was turning the commitment line for pit road into an apron at the tip of Turn 3.  

The driver who better handles the pack racing at Atlanta will be in a position to challenge for stage points and the checkered flag. 

Below, we’ll preview the top storylines heading into Sunday’s Ambetter Health 400, go over the odds, and give our best bets for the most prestigious race on the NASCAR calendar. 

2023 Ambetter Health 400 Storylines 

  • Will William Byron complete the trifecta by claiming three straight wins?   
  • Kevin Harvick will be driving angry after leading 35 laps at Phoenix Raceway last Sunday only to have late cautions detour his way to a 10th win at the one-mile track.  
  • Can any Cup team keep up with Hendrick Motorsports? In the past two races, Hendrick drivers went 1-2-3 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway and placed all four in the top 10 at Phoenix. 

Ambetter Health 400 Driver Odds 

Here is an early look at the field's odds from one of the top online sportsbooks: 

*Odds current at time of publication

Ambetter Health 400 Predictions and Picks 

Here are our best NASCAR bets for the Ambetter Health 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway: 

Kyle Larson (+1000) 

Two consecutive weeks, a late caution played a role in keeping Larson out of Victory Lane. He is primed for his first win of the season during his 300th career Cup start. 

Bet on Kyle Larson +1000
 

Alex Bowman (+1800) 

Should be a safe bet to stay in the Hendrick Motorsports’ garage, right? Plus, Bowman is the lone Cup driver to compile four top-10 finishes in four outings this season. 

Bet on Alex Bowman +1800
 

Tyler Reddick (+1800) 

Looking for an underdog? Reddick shook off a lousy start to the season last Sunday and aided race winner William Byron with an overtime push. Will Byron return the favor? 

Bet on Tyler Reddick +1800

NASCAR
Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
