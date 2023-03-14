Entering the third race at the reconfigured Atlanta Motor Speedway, drivers are still adapting to the redesigned 1.5-mile track. One tweak that helped turn Atlanta into a smaller version of a superspeedway was turning the commitment line for pit road into an apron at the tip of Turn 3.
The driver who better handles the pack racing at Atlanta will be in a position to challenge for stage points and the checkered flag.
Below, we’ll preview the top storylines heading into Sunday’s Ambetter Health 400, go over the odds, and give our best bets for the most prestigious race on the NASCAR calendar.
Here are a few things you need to know before heading to the track this weekend! Make your race day easy with these tips! pic.twitter.com/sjOfIq1PIQ
— Atlanta Motor Speedway (@ATLMotorSpdwy) March 14, 2023
The Best NASCAR Betting Sites
|1.
|
$1,000 Sports Betting Offer + 2 Free BetsAccepts Players From All US States. 18+. T+C Apply.
|Claim Offer
|2.
|
100% Welcome Bonus, Up To $2,500Accepts Players From All US States. 18+. T+C Apply.
|Claim Offer
|3.
|
$1,000 in Free BetsAccepts Players From All US States. 18+. T+C Apply.
|Claim Offer
|4.
|
$500 Sports Betting Bonus Awarded in Free BetsAccepts Players From All US States. 18+. T+C Apply.
|Claim Offer
|5.
|
$750 Bitcoin Welcome BonusAccepts Players From All US States. 18+. T+C Apply.
|Claim Offer
2023 Ambetter Health 400 Storylines
- Will William Byron complete the trifecta by claiming three straight wins?
- Kevin Harvick will be driving angry after leading 35 laps at Phoenix Raceway last Sunday only to have late cautions detour his way to a 10th win at the one-mile track.
- Can any Cup team keep up with Hendrick Motorsports? In the past two races, Hendrick drivers went 1-2-3 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway and placed all four in the top 10 at Phoenix.
Ambetter Health 400 Driver Odds
Here is an early look at the field’s odds from one of the top online sportsbooks:
|NASCAR Drivers
|Pennzoil 400 Odds
|Play
|Kyle Larson
|+1000
|William Byron
|+1000
|Ryan Blaney
|+1200
|Kyle Busch
|+1200
|Joey Logano
|+1200
|Denny Hamlin
|+1200
|Christopher Bell
|+1200
|Brad Keselowski
|+1800
|Tyler Reddick
|+1800
|Alex Bowman
|+1800
|Martin Truex Jr.
|+2000
|Bubba Wallace
|+2000
|Kevin Harvick
|+2500
|Daniel Suarez
|+2500
|Chris Buescher
|+2500
|Aric Almirola
|+2500
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|+3000
|Eric Jones
|+3000
|Austin Cindric
|+3000
|Austin Dillon
|+4000
|Todd Gilliland
|+5000
|Ryan Preece
|+5000
|Noah Gragson
|+5000
|Michael McDowell
|+5000
|Justin Haley
|+5000
|Josh Berry
|+5000
|Corey Lajoie
|+5000
|AJ Allmendinger
|+5000
|Ty Gibbs
|+6000
|Harrison Burton
|+10000
|Ty Dillon
|+25000
*Odds current at time of publication
Ambetter Health 400 Predictions and Picks
Here are our best NASCAR bets for the Ambetter Health 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway:
Kyle Larson (+1000)
Two consecutive weeks, a late caution played a role in keeping Larson out of Victory Lane. He is primed for his first win of the season during his 300th career Cup start.
Alex Bowman (+1800)
Should be a safe bet to stay in the Hendrick Motorsports’ garage, right? Plus, Bowman is the lone Cup driver to compile four top-10 finishes in four outings this season.
Tyler Reddick (+1800)
Looking for an underdog? Reddick shook off a lousy start to the season last Sunday and aided race winner William Byron with an overtime push. Will Byron return the favor?