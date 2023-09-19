Denny Hamlin, coming off a win last Sunday at Bristol Motor Speedway, continues to dominate the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs entering the Round of 12.

With Hamlin adopting a protagonist persona, industry insiders are beginning to see a lane for him to finally capture the elusive circuit title.

After entering Victory Lane last Sunday, Hamlin was greeted with jeers from the spectators.

“Everybody likes a winner, right?” Hamlin joked after climbing out of his No. 11 Toyota, egging on the crowd. “Hey, I beat your favorite driver … All of them.”

In three playoff outings, Hamlin led 177 laps at Darlington Raceway, 63 at Kansas Speedway and 142 at Bristol.

In the playoff standings, Hamlin, with 3032 points, ranks third, four points behind co-leaders William Byron and Martin Truex Jr.

Below, we’ll preview the top storylines heading into Sunday’s Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400, go over the odds, and give our best bets for the 30th race on the NASCAR calendar.

DraftKings Sportsbook on Tuesday favored Hamlin and Kyle Larson at +450 to win Sunday.

2023 Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 Storylines

Michael McDowell, who struggled at Darlington and Kansas, was among the four eliminated from playoff contention after a P6 at Bristol. “Those first two races just killed us,” he said. Still, winning a race and qualifying for the Round of 16 proved successful for Front Row Motorsports as the series ventures to Texas Motor Speedway for Sunday’s Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400, the Round of 12 opener.

Ty Gibbs looks like a future Cup contender. The all-but-certain rookie of the year earned a P5 at Bristol. “I just need a bit more experience,” he said. One of the things that will make Gibbs a champion is he realizes what he needs to do to get better.

Kevin Harvick and Joey Lagano. Two frustrated past Cup Series champions who failed to qualify for the Round of 12. It will be interesting to see how the two veterans race the rest of the postseason.

🗣️ “That’s really about how we ran all year, right? Barely made the playoffs.”@KevinHarvick was understandably frustrated following an uncharacteristic Bristol race that saw him finish 29th, 5 laps down, and eliminated from the #NASCARPlayoffs. 💭 “We never had a chance.” pic.twitter.com/kWPTv6Kf8l — SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Ch. 90) (@SiriusXMNASCAR) September 17, 2023

Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 Driver Odds

Here is an early look at the drivers’ odds for the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 At Texas Motor Speedway, according to DraftKings Sportsbook:

Driver NASCAR Cup Series Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 Odds Play Kyle Larson (Round of 12) +450 Denny Hamlin (Round of 12) +450 William Byron (Round of 12) +700 Tyler Reddick (Round of 12) +800 Martin Truex Jr. (Round of 12) +800 Christopher Bell (Round of 12) +1100 Ryan Blaney (Round of 12) +1200 Kyle Busch (Round of 12) +1200 Brad Keselowski (Round of 12) +1400 Chris Buescher (Round of 12) +1500 Chase Elliott +1600 Bubba Wallace (Round of 12) +1800 Ross Chastain (Round of 12) +2200 Ty Gibbs +2800 Joey Logano +3000 Kevin Harvick +3500 Alex Bowman +4500 Erik Jones +5500 Daniel Suarez +5500 Aric Almirola +10000 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +15000 Carson Hocevar +15000 Austin Dillon +15000 AJ Allmendinger +15000 Chase Briscoe +20000 Michael McDowell +25000 Justin Haley +40000 Austin Cindric +40000 Harrison Burton +40000 Ryan Preece +40000 Corey LaJoie +40000 Ty Dillon +100000 BJ McLeod +100000 Todd Gilliland +100000 JJ Yeley +100000 Zane Smith +100000

*Odds current at time of publication

Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 Predictions and Picks

Here are our best NASCAR bets for the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 at Texas Motor Speedway:

Kyle Larson (+450)

After starting last at Bristol, Larson rallied and earned a runner-up finish. With three consecutive top-four finishes, including a win, is there a hotter playoff driver?

Denny Hamlin (+450)

With six top-three finishes, including two wins and three P2s, Hamlin told NBC Sports his No. 11 Toyota team has “got it all put together.” Is this the season Hamlin claims his first Cup title?

Martin Truex Jr. (+800)

The 2017 Cup titleholder will be racing for Sherry Pollex, his former longtime girlfriend who died Sunday after a nine-year cancer fight.

The NASCAR family mourns the loss of Sherry Pollex, who fought tirelessly with her philanthropic efforts to combat cancer. — NASCAR (@NASCAR) September 17, 2023