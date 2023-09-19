NASCAR News and Rumors

NASCAR Cup Series Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400: Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets At Texas Motor Speedway

Jeff Hawkins
Denny Hamlin, coming off a win last Sunday at Bristol Motor Speedway, continues to dominate the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs entering the Round of 12.

With Hamlin adopting a protagonist persona, industry insiders are beginning to see a lane for him to finally capture the elusive circuit title.

After entering Victory Lane last Sunday, Hamlin was greeted with jeers from the spectators.

“Everybody likes a winner, right?” Hamlin joked after climbing out of his No. 11 Toyota, egging on the crowd. “Hey, I beat your favorite driver … All of them.”

In three playoff outings, Hamlin led 177 laps at Darlington Raceway, 63 at Kansas Speedway and 142 at Bristol.

In the playoff standings, Hamlin, with 3032 points, ranks third, four points behind co-leaders William Byron and Martin Truex Jr.

Below, we’ll preview the top storylines heading into Sunday’s Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400, go over the odds, and give our best bets for the 30th race on the NASCAR calendar.

DraftKings Sportsbook on Tuesday favored Hamlin and Kyle Larson at +450 to win Sunday.

2023 Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 Storylines

  • Michael McDowell, who struggled at Darlington and Kansas, was among the four eliminated from playoff contention after a P6 at Bristol. “Those first two races just killed us,” he said. Still, winning a race and qualifying for the Round of 16 proved successful for Front Row Motorsports as the series ventures to Texas Motor Speedway for Sunday’s Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400, the Round of 12 opener.
  • Ty Gibbs looks like a future Cup contender. The all-but-certain rookie of the year earned a P5 at Bristol. “I just need a bit more experience,” he said. One of the things that will make Gibbs a champion is he realizes what he needs to do to get better.
  • Kevin Harvick and Joey Lagano. Two frustrated past Cup Series champions who failed to qualify for the Round of 12. It will be interesting to see how the two veterans race the rest of the postseason.

Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 Driver Odds

Here is an early look at the drivers’ odds for the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 At Texas Motor Speedway, according to DraftKings Sportsbook:

Driver NASCAR Cup Series Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 Odds Play
Kyle Larson (Round of 12) +450 BetOnline logo
Denny Hamlin (Round of 12) +450 BetOnline logo
William Byron (Round of 12) +700 BetOnline logo
Tyler Reddick (Round of 12) +800 BetOnline logo
Martin Truex Jr. (Round of 12) +800 BetOnline logo
Christopher Bell (Round of 12) +1100 BetOnline logo
Ryan Blaney (Round of 12) +1200 BetOnline logo
Kyle Busch (Round of 12) +1200 BetOnline logo
Brad Keselowski (Round of 12) +1400 BetOnline logo
Chris Buescher (Round of 12) +1500 BetOnline logo
Chase Elliott  +1600 BetOnline logo
Bubba Wallace (Round of 12) +1800 BetOnline logo
Ross Chastain (Round of 12) +2200 BetOnline logo
Ty Gibbs +2800 BetOnline logo
Joey Logano +3000 BetOnline logo
Kevin Harvick +3500 BetOnline logo
Alex Bowman +4500 BetOnline logo
Erik Jones +5500 BetOnline logo
Daniel Suarez +5500 BetOnline logo
Aric Almirola +10000 BetOnline logo
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +15000 BetOnline logo
Carson Hocevar +15000 BetOnline logo
Austin Dillon +15000 BetOnline logo
AJ Allmendinger +15000 BetOnline logo
Chase Briscoe +20000 BetOnline logo
Michael McDowell +25000 BetOnline logo
Justin Haley +40000 BetOnline logo
Austin Cindric +40000 BetOnline logo
Harrison Burton +40000 BetOnline logo
Ryan Preece +40000 BetOnline logo
Corey LaJoie +40000 BetOnline logo
Ty Dillon +100000 BetOnline logo
BJ McLeod +100000 BetOnline logo
Todd Gilliland +100000 BetOnline logo
JJ Yeley +100000 BetOnline logo
Zane Smith +100000 BetOnline logo

*Odds current at time of publication

Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 Predictions and Picks

Here are our best NASCAR bets for the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 at Texas Motor Speedway:

Kyle Larson (+450)

After starting last at Bristol, Larson rallied and earned a runner-up finish. With three consecutive top-four finishes, including a win, is there a hotter playoff driver?

Bet on Kyle Larson +450 at BetOnline

Denny Hamlin (+450)

With six top-three finishes, including two wins and three P2s, Hamlin told NBC Sports his No. 11 Toyota team has “got it all put together.” Is this the season Hamlin claims his first Cup title?

Bet on Denny Hamlin +450 at BetOnline

Martin Truex Jr. (+800)

The 2017 Cup titleholder will be racing for Sherry Pollex, his former longtime girlfriend who died Sunday after a nine-year cancer fight.

Bet on Martin Truex Jr. +800 at BetOnline

Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 NASCAR News and Rumors
Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12 and 2023). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
