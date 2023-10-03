Driver Chase Elliott may not have qualified for the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs and not be racing to advance beyond the Round of 12 Sunday at Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course, but the No. 9 Chevrolet was still listed as the betting favorite to capture the Bank of America ROVAL 400, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

Elliott’s race history and road-course acumen likely played a big role in earning winning odds of +600.

A two-time ROVAL winner, Elliott rallied from a Turn 1 incident when he locked up his breaks and collided head-on with a barrier in 2019.

The next year, Elliott won the Cup series’ first race in the rain. Pulling away at the end, Elliott claimed the title and earned the distinction of joining Jeff Gordon as the lone Cup drivers to earn four consecutive road-course victories.

Below, we’ll preview the top storylines heading into Sunday’s Bank of America ROVAL 400, go over the odds, and give our best bets for the 32nd race on the NASCAR calendar.

Chase Elliott celebrates his 3rd win of the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series season at the Bank of America ROVAL 400. PC: NASCAR pic.twitter.com/hDheA5yK6w — Crew Chief’s Corner (@thecrewchief) October 12, 2020

2023 Bank of America ROVAL 400 Storylines

Kyle Larson keeps running into trouble. The 2021 Cup champion struggled at drafting tracks this season, collecting four DNFs and wrecking at the finish line Sunday. Larson finished P15, but collected 12 stage points at Talladega and moved 15 points above the Round of 8 cutoff line.

Ross Chastain has some ground to make up following his Talladega crash at the end of Stage 1. After finishing P37, Chastain dropped 10 points below the cutoff line.

Tough sequence. How will Kevin Harvick respond from losing out on a photo finish to Ryan Blaney, then was slapped with a disqualification during a post-race inspection? The last-place finish was Harvick’s first at Dega.

Fast Thoughts after Talladega: As happy as fans likely are for Ryan Blaney, should they be sad for Kevin Harvick that a possible win in his final season slipped away? pic.twitter.com/QDp9bFOc82 — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) October 2, 2023

Bank of America ROVAL 400 Driver Odds

Here is an early look at the drivers’ odds for the Bank of America ROVAL 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course, according to DraftKings Sportsbook:

Driver NASCAR Cup Series Bank of America ROVAL 400 Odds Play Chase Elliott +600 William Byron (Round of 12) +650 Tyler Reddick (Round of 12) +700 Michael McDowell +900 Kyle Larson (Round of 12) +900 AJ Allmendinger +1000 Martin Truex Jr. (Round of 12) +1200 Kyle Busch (Round of 12) +1500 Denny Hamlin (Round of 12) +1800 Christopher Bell (Round of 12) +1800 Daniel Suarez +1800 Ty Gibbs +2000 Chris Buescher (Round of 12) +2200 Ross Chastain (Round of 12) +2800 Joey Logano +2800 Ryan Blaney (Round of 12) +2800 Kevin Harvick +3000 Austin Cindric +3000 Alex Bowman +3500 Chase Briscoe +4500 Brad Keselowski (Round of 12) +6500 Erik Jones +6500 Justin Haley +8000 Zane Smith +10000 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +10000 Ryan Preece +10000 Austin Dillon +10000 Bubba Wallace (Round of 12) +10000 Aric Almirola +25000 Corey LaJoie +25000 Todd Gilliland +25000 Mike Rockenfeller +25000 Austin Hill +25000 Harrison Burton +50000 Ty Dillon +100000 Josh Bilicki +100000 Andy Lally +100000

*Odds current at time of publication

Bank of America ROVAL 400 Predictions and Picks

Here are our best NASCAR bets for the Bank of America ROVAL 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course:

Christopher Bell (+1800)

The winner of last season’s fall event, Bell, who was forced to “survive” Dega, cruised to the ROVAL checkered flag with an average speed of 86.661 mph, the fastest effort in the event’s five-year history.

Denny Hamlin (+1800)

Hamlin is proving he can be a championship driver. After falling a lap down at Talladega, Hamlin rallied and during the closing rotations went from 15th fourth and eventually P3 after Harvick’s DQ.

Ryan Blaney (+2800)

Blaney is setting his team up for a run at a series title. After entering Dega 11 points below the cutoff, the No. 12 Ford now advancing to the third round and captured the inaugural ROVAL in 2018 after race leaders Jimmie Johnson and Martin Truex Jr. Spun on the final turn.

Kudos to the #20 guys for making my @DEWALTtough @ToyotaRacing Camry TRD competitive after early contact, and to Stevie Reeves my spotter. Not happy with a p16, or getting wrecked at the line, but we did survive @TALLADEGA from a points standpoint, so there’s that. #TeamToyota pic.twitter.com/dYKsjzJOHf — Christopher Bell (@CBellRacing) October 1, 2023