NASCAR Cup Series Bank of America ROVAL 400: Odds, Predictions, Best Bets At Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course

Jeff Hawkins
Driver Chase Elliott may not have qualified for the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs and not be racing to advance beyond the Round of 12 Sunday at Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course, but the No. 9 Chevrolet was still listed as the betting favorite to capture the Bank of America ROVAL 400, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

Elliott’s race history and road-course acumen likely played a big role in earning winning odds of +600.

A two-time ROVAL winner, Elliott rallied from a Turn 1 incident when he locked up his breaks and collided head-on with a barrier in 2019.

The next year, Elliott won the Cup series’ first race in the rain. Pulling away at the end, Elliott claimed the title and earned the distinction of joining Jeff Gordon as the lone Cup drivers to earn four consecutive road-course victories.

Below, we’ll preview the top storylines heading into Sunday’s Bank of America ROVAL 400, go over the odds, and give our best bets for the 32nd race on the NASCAR calendar.

2023 Bank of America ROVAL 400 Storylines

  • Kyle Larson keeps running into trouble. The 2021 Cup champion struggled at drafting tracks this season, collecting four DNFs and wrecking at the finish line Sunday. Larson finished P15, but collected 12 stage points at Talladega and moved 15 points above the Round of 8 cutoff line.
  • Ross Chastain has some ground to make up following his Talladega crash at the end of Stage 1. After finishing P37, Chastain dropped 10 points below the cutoff line.
  • Tough sequence. How will Kevin Harvick respond from losing out on a photo finish to Ryan Blaney, then was slapped with a disqualification during a post-race inspection? The last-place finish was Harvick’s first at Dega.

Bank of America ROVAL 400 Driver Odds

Here is an early look at the drivers’ odds for the Bank of America ROVAL 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course, according to DraftKings Sportsbook:

Driver NASCAR Cup Series Bank of America ROVAL 400 Odds Play
Chase Elliott +600 BetOnline logo
William Byron (Round of 12) +650 BetOnline logo
Tyler Reddick (Round of 12) +700 BetOnline logo
Michael McDowell +900 BetOnline logo
Kyle Larson (Round of 12) +900 BetOnline logo
AJ Allmendinger +1000 BetOnline logo
Martin Truex Jr. (Round of 12) +1200 BetOnline logo
Kyle Busch (Round of 12) +1500 BetOnline logo
Denny Hamlin (Round of 12) +1800 BetOnline logo
Christopher Bell (Round of 12) +1800 BetOnline logo
Daniel Suarez +1800 BetOnline logo
Ty Gibbs +2000 BetOnline logo
Chris Buescher (Round of 12) +2200 BetOnline logo
Ross Chastain (Round of 12) +2800 BetOnline logo
Joey Logano +2800 BetOnline logo
Ryan Blaney (Round of 12) +2800 BetOnline logo
Kevin Harvick +3000 BetOnline logo
Austin Cindric +3000 BetOnline logo
Alex Bowman +3500 BetOnline logo
Chase Briscoe +4500 BetOnline logo
Brad Keselowski (Round of 12) +6500 BetOnline logo
Erik Jones +6500 BetOnline logo
Justin Haley +8000 BetOnline logo
Zane Smith +10000 BetOnline logo
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +10000 BetOnline logo
Ryan Preece +10000 BetOnline logo
Austin Dillon +10000 BetOnline logo
Bubba Wallace (Round of 12) +10000 BetOnline logo
Aric Almirola +25000 BetOnline logo
Corey LaJoie +25000 BetOnline logo
Todd Gilliland +25000 BetOnline logo
Mike Rockenfeller +25000 BetOnline logo
Austin Hill +25000 BetOnline logo
Harrison Burton +50000 BetOnline logo
Ty Dillon +100000 BetOnline logo
Josh Bilicki +100000 BetOnline logo
Andy Lally +100000 BetOnline logo

*Odds current at time of publication

Bank of America ROVAL 400 Predictions and Picks

Here are our best NASCAR bets for the Bank of America ROVAL 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course:

Christopher Bell (+1800)

The winner of last season’s fall event, Bell, who was forced to “survive” Dega, cruised to the ROVAL checkered flag with an average speed of 86.661 mph, the fastest effort in the event’s five-year history.

Bet on Christopher Bell +1800 at BetOnline

Denny Hamlin (+1800)

Hamlin is proving he can be a championship driver. After falling a lap down at Talladega, Hamlin rallied and during the closing rotations went from 15th fourth and eventually P3 after Harvick’s DQ.

Bet on Denny Hamlin +1800 at BetOnline

Ryan Blaney (+2800)

Blaney is setting his team up for a run at a series title. After entering Dega 11 points below the cutoff, the No. 12 Ford now advancing to the third round and captured the inaugural ROVAL in 2018 after race leaders Jimmie Johnson and Martin Truex Jr. Spun on the final turn.

Bet on Ryan Blaney +2800 at BetOnline

Topics  
Bank of America ROVAL 400 DraftKings Sportsbook NASCAR News and Rumors
Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12 and 2023). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
