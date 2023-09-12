NASCAR News and Rumors

NASCAR Cup Series Bass Pro Shops Night Race: Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets At Bristol Motor Speedway

Jeff Hawkins
Entering the final race of the Round of 16 at Bristol Motor Speedway on Saturday night, NASCAR Cup Series regular-season champion Martin Truex Jr. and Bubba Wallace, the final postseason qualifier, face first-round eliminations. 

Truex placed P36 after a Lap 4 crash last Sunday at Kansas Speedway. In opening playoff effort at Darlington Raceway wasn’t much better. The 2017 Cup champion stands seven points behind No. 12-ranked Kevin Harvick. 

Wallace sits 19 points behind after placing 32nd at Kansas. Wallace had a strong machine, placing second at the end of Stage 1, but ended up hitting a retaining wall and falling four laps off the final pace. 

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (22 points behind) and Michael McDowell (40) also enter the weekend below the elimination line.

Below, we’ll preview the top storylines heading into Sunday’s Bass Pro Shops Night Race, go over the odds, and give our best bets for the 29th race on the NASCAR calendar.

2023 Bass Pro Shops Night Race Storylines

  • After two hard-luck playoff outings, Martin Truex Jr. enters Saturday night’s race at Bristol Motor Speedway one spot below the Round of 12 cutoff. Can the regular-season champion regain his midseason form?
  • Will Kevin Harvick recover from his costly 15 seconds in the playoff opener? The retiring pilot enters Bristol ranked No. 12 in the playoff standings. If only he had those 15 seconds back at Darlington.
  • Few drivers have the guts and patience of Michael McDowell, but does the No. 34 Ford belong in the Round of 16?

Bass Pro Shops Night Race Driver Odds

Here is an early look at the drivers’ odds for the Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway, according to DraftKings Sportsbook:

Driver NASCAR Cup Series Bass Pro Shops Night Race Odds Play
Kyle Larson +550 BetOnline logo
William Byron +750 BetOnline logo
Denny Hamlin +750 BetOnline logo
Christopher Bell +800 BetOnline logo
Brad Keselowski +850 BetOnline logo
Chase Elliott +1000 BetOnline logo
Kyle Busch +1100 BetOnline logo
Kevin Harvick +1200 BetOnline logo
Chris Buescher +1200 BetOnline logo
Ryan Blaney +1400 BetOnline logo
Ross Chastain +1400 BetOnline logo
Martin Truex Jr. +1400 BetOnline logo
Joey Logano +1400 BetOnline logo
Tyler Reddick +1600 BetOnline logo
Bubba Wallace +2800 BetOnline logo
Ty Gibbs +3500 BetOnline logo
Alex Bowman +5500 BetOnline logo
Erik Jones +6000 BetOnline logo
Daniel Suarez +9000 BetOnline logo
Aric Almirola +9000 BetOnline logo
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +10000 BetOnline logo
Michael McDowell +10000 BetOnline logo
Chase Briscoe +10000 BetOnline logo
Ryan Preece +15000 BetOnline logo
AJ Allmendinger +15000 BetOnline logo
Justin Haley +25000 BetOnline logo
Carson Hocevar +25000 BetOnline logo
Austin Dillon +25000 BetOnline logo
Harrison Burton +40000 BetOnline logo
Austin Cindric +40000 BetOnline logo
Corey LaJoie +50000 BetOnline logo
Ty Dillon +100000 BetOnline logo
BJ McLeod +100000 BetOnline logo
Todd Gilliland +100000 BetOnline logo
JJ Yeley +100000 BetOnline logo
Cole Custer +100000 BetOnline logo

*Odds current at time of publication 

Bass Pro Shops Night Race Predictions and Picks

Here are our best NASCAR bets for the Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway:

Kyle Larson (+550)

The playoff standings leader captured the checkered flag at Darlington and a Stage 1 win at Kansas. The 2021 Cup champ just needs stay out of Chase Elliott’s way.

Bet on Kyle Larson +550 at BetOnline

Brad Keselowski (+850)

Keselowski is overdue. The driver of the No. 6 Ford captured Stage 2 at Kansas, but was overtaken by Hamlin and settled for P2. The 2012 Cup titleholder last visited Victory Lane on April 24, 2021, at Talladega Superspeedway. Can he break the skid Saturday?

Bet on Brad Keselowski +850 at BetOnline

Joey Logano (+1400)

The defending Cup champ benefited from a two-tire stop, which placed him third during the final restart. He battled for the lead, but fell short. Ranked No. 11, the extra 10 playoff points provided him with a little cushion.

Bet on Joey Logano +1400 at BetOnline

Bass Pro Shops Night Race DraftKings Sportsbook NASCAR News and Rumors
Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12 and 2023). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
