Entering the final race of the Round of 16 at Bristol Motor Speedway on Saturday night, NASCAR Cup Series regular-season champion Martin Truex Jr. and Bubba Wallace, the final postseason qualifier, face first-round eliminations.
Truex placed P36 after a Lap 4 crash last Sunday at Kansas Speedway. In opening playoff effort at Darlington Raceway wasn’t much better. The 2017 Cup champion stands seven points behind No. 12-ranked Kevin Harvick.
Wallace sits 19 points behind after placing 32nd at Kansas. Wallace had a strong machine, placing second at the end of Stage 1, but ended up hitting a retaining wall and falling four laps off the final pace.
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (22 points behind) and Michael McDowell (40) also enter the weekend below the elimination line.
Below, we’ll preview the top storylines heading into Sunday’s Bass Pro Shops Night Race, go over the odds, and give our best bets for the 29th race on the NASCAR calendar.
Martin Truex Jr. is OUT OF THE RACE.
WOW. #NASCARPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/YWeyzyH0uB
— NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) September 10, 2023
2023 Bass Pro Shops Night Race Storylines
- After two hard-luck playoff outings, Martin Truex Jr. enters Saturday night’s race at Bristol Motor Speedway one spot below the Round of 12 cutoff. Can the regular-season champion regain his midseason form?
- Will Kevin Harvick recover from his costly 15 seconds in the playoff opener? The retiring pilot enters Bristol ranked No. 12 in the playoff standings. If only he had those 15 seconds back at Darlington.
- Few drivers have the guts and patience of Michael McDowell, but does the No. 34 Ford belong in the Round of 16?
These restarts.
*deep breath*
📺: USA | 📲: https://t.co/r61CT6k3hq pic.twitter.com/1fgVTPqmnO
— NASCAR (@NASCAR) September 10, 2023
Bass Pro Shops Night Race Driver Odds
Here is an early look at the drivers’ odds for the Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway, according to DraftKings Sportsbook:
|Driver
|NASCAR Cup Series Bass Pro Shops Night Race Odds
|Play
|Kyle Larson
|+550
|William Byron
|+750
|Denny Hamlin
|+750
|Christopher Bell
|+800
|Brad Keselowski
|+850
|Chase Elliott
|+1000
|Kyle Busch
|+1100
|Kevin Harvick
|+1200
|Chris Buescher
|+1200
|Ryan Blaney
|+1400
|Ross Chastain
|+1400
|Martin Truex Jr.
|+1400
|Joey Logano
|+1400
|Tyler Reddick
|+1600
|Bubba Wallace
|+2800
|Ty Gibbs
|+3500
|Alex Bowman
|+5500
|Erik Jones
|+6000
|Daniel Suarez
|+9000
|Aric Almirola
|+9000
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|+10000
|Michael McDowell
|+10000
|Chase Briscoe
|+10000
|Ryan Preece
|+15000
|AJ Allmendinger
|+15000
|Justin Haley
|+25000
|Carson Hocevar
|+25000
|Austin Dillon
|+25000
|Harrison Burton
|+40000
|Austin Cindric
|+40000
|Corey LaJoie
|+50000
|Ty Dillon
|+100000
|BJ McLeod
|+100000
|Todd Gilliland
|+100000
|JJ Yeley
|+100000
|Cole Custer
|+100000
*Odds current at time of publication
A thrilling #NASCARPlayoffs finish in Kansas! @TylerReddick is moving on! 🏁 pic.twitter.com/eJXw40dDSX
— NASCAR (@NASCAR) September 10, 2023
Bass Pro Shops Night Race Predictions and Picks
Here are our best NASCAR bets for the Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway:
Kyle Larson (+550)
The playoff standings leader captured the checkered flag at Darlington and a Stage 1 win at Kansas. The 2021 Cup champ just needs stay out of Chase Elliott’s way.
Brad Keselowski (+850)
Keselowski is overdue. The driver of the No. 6 Ford captured Stage 2 at Kansas, but was overtaken by Hamlin and settled for P2. The 2012 Cup titleholder last visited Victory Lane on April 24, 2021, at Talladega Superspeedway. Can he break the skid Saturday?
Joey Logano (+1400)
The defending Cup champ benefited from a two-tire stop, which placed him third during the final restart. He battled for the lead, but fell short. Ranked No. 11, the extra 10 playoff points provided him with a little cushion.
In his comfort zone. #NASCARPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/SPxL6F5kRq
— NASCAR (@NASCAR) September 10, 2023