Entering the final race of the Round of 16 at Bristol Motor Speedway on Saturday night, NASCAR Cup Series regular-season champion Martin Truex Jr. and Bubba Wallace, the final postseason qualifier, face first-round eliminations.

Truex placed P36 after a Lap 4 crash last Sunday at Kansas Speedway. In opening playoff effort at Darlington Raceway wasn’t much better. The 2017 Cup champion stands seven points behind No. 12-ranked Kevin Harvick.

Wallace sits 19 points behind after placing 32nd at Kansas. Wallace had a strong machine, placing second at the end of Stage 1, but ended up hitting a retaining wall and falling four laps off the final pace.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (22 points behind) and Michael McDowell (40) also enter the weekend below the elimination line.

Below, we’ll preview the top storylines heading into Sunday’s Bass Pro Shops Night Race, go over the odds, and give our best bets for the 29th race on the NASCAR calendar.

Martin Truex Jr. is OUT OF THE RACE. WOW. #NASCARPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/YWeyzyH0uB — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) September 10, 2023

2023 Bass Pro Shops Night Race Storylines

After two hard-luck playoff outings, Martin Truex Jr. enters Saturday night’s race at Bristol Motor Speedway one spot below the Round of 12 cutoff. Can the regular-season champion regain his midseason form?

Will Kevin Harvick recover from his costly 15 seconds in the playoff opener? The retiring pilot enters Bristol ranked No. 12 in the playoff standings. If only he had those 15 seconds back at Darlington.

Few drivers have the guts and patience of Michael McDowell, but does the No. 34 Ford belong in the Round of 16?

Bass Pro Shops Night Race Driver Odds

Here is an early look at the drivers’ odds for the Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway, according to DraftKings Sportsbook:

Driver NASCAR Cup Series Bass Pro Shops Night Race Odds Play Kyle Larson +550 William Byron +750 Denny Hamlin +750 Christopher Bell +800 Brad Keselowski +850 Chase Elliott +1000 Kyle Busch +1100 Kevin Harvick +1200 Chris Buescher +1200 Ryan Blaney +1400 Ross Chastain +1400 Martin Truex Jr. +1400 Joey Logano +1400 Tyler Reddick +1600 Bubba Wallace +2800 Ty Gibbs +3500 Alex Bowman +5500 Erik Jones +6000 Daniel Suarez +9000 Aric Almirola +9000 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +10000 Michael McDowell +10000 Chase Briscoe +10000 Ryan Preece +15000 AJ Allmendinger +15000 Justin Haley +25000 Carson Hocevar +25000 Austin Dillon +25000 Harrison Burton +40000 Austin Cindric +40000 Corey LaJoie +50000 Ty Dillon +100000 BJ McLeod +100000 Todd Gilliland +100000 JJ Yeley +100000 Cole Custer +100000

*Odds current at time of publication

Bass Pro Shops Night Race Predictions and Picks

Here are our best NASCAR bets for the Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway:

Kyle Larson (+550)

The playoff standings leader captured the checkered flag at Darlington and a Stage 1 win at Kansas. The 2021 Cup champ just needs stay out of Chase Elliott’s way.

Brad Keselowski (+850)

Keselowski is overdue. The driver of the No. 6 Ford captured Stage 2 at Kansas, but was overtaken by Hamlin and settled for P2. The 2012 Cup titleholder last visited Victory Lane on April 24, 2021, at Talladega Superspeedway. Can he break the skid Saturday?

Joey Logano (+1400)

The defending Cup champ benefited from a two-tire stop, which placed him third during the final restart. He battled for the lead, but fell short. Ranked No. 11, the extra 10 playoff points provided him with a little cushion.