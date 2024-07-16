NASCAR News and Rumors

NASCAR Cup Series Brickyard 400: BetOnline Sportsbook’s Odds Favor Denny Hamlin, Predictions, Best Bets At Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Jeff Hawkins
Sports Editor
4 min read
pocono raceway pit stop art (1)

For the first time since Kevin Harvick capped consecutive Brickyard 400 victories in 2020, NASCAR Cup Series drivers will return to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway oval for Sunday’s event, the 30th anniversary of the circuit’s debut at the 2.5-mile track.

The past three Cup races were staged at IMS’ road course.

One part-time competitor should overjoyed with the move. Jimmie Johnson, the seven-time series champion, secured four trips to Victory Lane over a seven-race span at the Brickyard. Johnson’s first win at Indy came in 2006.

After overcoming the tire controversy in 2008 and outlasting Hendrick Motorsports teammate Mark Martin by 0.400 seconds in ‘09, Johnson’s streak ended after leading 99 of 160 laps in ‘12.

Johnson has long odds (+30000) to reclaim his past glory during the Cup’s return to the oval.

Below, we’ll preview the top storylines heading into Sunday’s Brickyard 400 Presented By PPG, go over the odds, and give our best bets for the 22nd race on the 2024 NASCAR schedule.

Brickyard 400 Storylines 

  • Ty Gibbs should start feeling postseason pressure. Still seeking his first Cup win, the second-year driver started from the pole at Pocono, but finished P27, exiting with a leaking engine. Gibbs remains 67 points above the playoff elimination line, but the questions resumed: When will Gibbs visit Victory Lane? 
  • How will the young drivers handle the laps around the iconic IMS track? Most have only competed on the venue’s road course. Todd Gilliland, like Gibbs, has yet to register an oval rotation, but can take refuge that Front Row Motorsports earned the last Cup win at the track.
  • Bubba Wallace earned a P10 at Pocono and trails Ross Chastain by 27 points for the final non-guaranteed playoff spot. With five regular-season races remaining, will Wallace maintain enough on-track composure to make a serious run?

Brickyard 400 Odds

Here is an early look at the drivers’ odds for the Brickyard 400 Presented by PPG at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, according to BetOnline Sportsbook:

Driver NASCAR Cup Series’ Brickyard 400 Presented by PPG Odds
 Play
Denny Hamlin +400 BetOnline logo
Kyle Larson +600 BetOnline logo
Ryan Blaney +750 BetOnline logo
Brad Keselowski +800 BetOnline logo
Chase Elliott +1000 BetOnline logo
William Byron +1000 BetOnline logo
 Christopher Bell  +1200 BetOnline logo
Martin Truex Jr. +1200 BetOnline logo
Tyler Reddick +1200 BetOnline logo
Joey Logano +1400 BetOnline logo
Ty Gibbs +1600 BetOnline logo
Chris Buescher +1600 BetOnline logo
Alex Bowman +2800 BetOnline logo
Bubba Wallace +2800 BetOnline logo
 Ross Chastain  +3300 BetOnline logo
Kyle Busch +3300 BetOnline logo
Josh Berry +4000 BetOnline logo
Austin Cindric +5000 BetOnline logo
Erik Jones +6600 BetOnline logo
Daniel Suarez +8000 BetOnline logo
Noah Gragson +10000 BetOnline logo
Michael McDowell +10000 BetOnline logo
Carson Hocevar +10000 BetOnline logo
Chase Briscoe +15000 BetOnline logo
AJ Allmendinger +15000 BetOnline logo
Todd Gilliland +15000 BetOnline logo
John Hunter Nemechek +20000 BetOnline logo
Justin Haley +25000 BetOnline logo
Austin Dillon  +25000 BetOnline logo
Zane Smith  +25000 BetOnline logo
Ryan Preece +30000 BetOnline logo
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +30000 BetOnline logo
Corey LaJoie +30000 BetOnline logo
Ty Dillon  +30000 BetOnline logo
Jimmie Johnson +30000 BetOnline logo
Harrison Burton +50000 BetOnline logo
Daniel Hemric +100000 BetOnline logo
Cody Ware +100000 BetOnline logo
BJ McLeod +100000 BetOnline logo

*Odds current at time of publication

Brickyard 400 Predictions and Picks

Here are our best NASCAR bets for the Brickyard 400 Presented By PPG at Indianapolis Motor Speedway:

Denny Hamlin (+400) 

Registering his first top-10 finish in five outings at Pocono, Hamlin earned a stage win and trails points leader Chase Elliott by 20 points. Before the Next Gen era, Hamlin registered a P6 or better in five of his past seven appearances at IMS. He enters Sunday as the race favorite.

Joey Logano (+1400) 

If experience counts, Logano should have an upper hand against many of the younger pilots. In 12 previous outings at IMS, the two-time series champion compiled four top-fives and eight top-10s.

Kyle Busch (+3300) 

A trip back to IMS could be what a struggling Busch needs. In 16 Cup appearances, Busch collected two wins and 12 top-10s and amassed 324 laps led at the iconic track. For the season, Busch ranks 18th in the points standings and has not registered a top-five finish since Dover on April 28.

Topics  
Brickyard 400 Presented By PPG NASCAR NASCAR Cup Series NASCAR News and Rumors X (Twitter)
Author image
Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12 and 2023-24). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
