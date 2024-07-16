For the first time since Kevin Harvick capped consecutive Brickyard 400 victories in 2020, NASCAR Cup Series drivers will return to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway oval for Sunday’s event, the 30th anniversary of the circuit’s debut at the 2.5-mile track.

The past three Cup races were staged at IMS’ road course.

One part-time competitor should overjoyed with the move. Jimmie Johnson, the seven-time series champion, secured four trips to Victory Lane over a seven-race span at the Brickyard. Johnson’s first win at Indy came in 2006.

After overcoming the tire controversy in 2008 and outlasting Hendrick Motorsports teammate Mark Martin by 0.400 seconds in ‘09, Johnson’s streak ended after leading 99 of 160 laps in ‘12.

Johnson has long odds (+30000) to reclaim his past glory during the Cup’s return to the oval.

Below, we’ll preview the top storylines heading into Sunday’s Brickyard 400 Presented By PPG, go over the odds, and give our best bets for the 22nd race on the 2024 NASCAR schedule.

Brickyard 400 Storylines

Ty Gibbs should start feeling postseason pressure. Still seeking his first Cup win, the second-year driver started from the pole at Pocono, but finished P27, exiting with a leaking engine. Gibbs remains 67 points above the playoff elimination line, but the questions resumed: When will Gibbs visit Victory Lane?

How will the young drivers handle the laps around the iconic IMS track? Most have only competed on the venue’s road course. Todd Gilliland, like Gibbs, has yet to register an oval rotation, but can take refuge that Front Row Motorsports earned the last Cup win at the track.

Bubba Wallace earned a P10 at Pocono and trails Ross Chastain by 27 points for the final non-guaranteed playoff spot. With five regular-season races remaining, will Wallace maintain enough on-track composure to make a serious run?

Brickyard 400 Odds

Here is an early look at the drivers’ odds for the Brickyard 400 Presented by PPG at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, according to BetOnline Sportsbook:

Driver NASCAR Cup Series’ Brickyard 400 Presented by PPG Odds

Play Denny Hamlin +400 Kyle Larson +600 Ryan Blaney +750 Brad Keselowski +800 Chase Elliott +1000 William Byron +1000 Christopher Bell +1200 Martin Truex Jr. +1200 Tyler Reddick +1200 Joey Logano +1400 Ty Gibbs +1600 Chris Buescher +1600 Alex Bowman +2800 Bubba Wallace +2800 Ross Chastain +3300 Kyle Busch +3300 Josh Berry +4000 Austin Cindric +5000 Erik Jones +6600 Daniel Suarez +8000 Noah Gragson +10000 Michael McDowell +10000 Carson Hocevar +10000 Chase Briscoe +15000 AJ Allmendinger +15000 Todd Gilliland +15000 John Hunter Nemechek +20000 Justin Haley +25000 Austin Dillon +25000 Zane Smith +25000 Ryan Preece +30000 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +30000 Corey LaJoie +30000 Ty Dillon +30000 Jimmie Johnson +30000 Harrison Burton +50000 Daniel Hemric +100000 Cody Ware +100000 BJ McLeod +100000

*Odds current at time of publication

Brickyard 400 Predictions and Picks

Here are our best NASCAR bets for the Brickyard 400 Presented By PPG at Indianapolis Motor Speedway:

Denny Hamlin (+400)

Registering his first top-10 finish in five outings at Pocono, Hamlin earned a stage win and trails points leader Chase Elliott by 20 points. Before the Next Gen era, Hamlin registered a P6 or better in five of his past seven appearances at IMS. He enters Sunday as the race favorite.

Joey Logano (+1400)

If experience counts, Logano should have an upper hand against many of the younger pilots. In 12 previous outings at IMS, the two-time series champion compiled four top-fives and eight top-10s.

Kyle Busch (+3300)

A trip back to IMS could be what a struggling Busch needs. In 16 Cup appearances, Busch collected two wins and 12 top-10s and amassed 324 laps led at the iconic track. For the season, Busch ranks 18th in the points standings and has not registered a top-five finish since Dover on April 28.

Outside of a series championship, a #Brickyard400 victory is the only other thing missing from @dennyhamlin‘s resume. Keep an eye on him next weekend, because he wants this one bad.#NASCAR | @JoeGibbsRacinghttps://t.co/qf0HC6yPfv — Indianapolis Motor Speedway (@IMS) July 13, 2024