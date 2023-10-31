NASCAR News and Rumors

NASCAR Cup Series Championship: Betonline Sportsbook Odds, Predictions, Best Bets At Phoenix Raceway

kyle larson walks on the las vegas track (1)

Driver Kyle Larson (+175) enters the week heavily favored to win Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series Championship at Phoenix Raceway, according to Betonline Sportsbook. 

The 2021 Cup champion, Larson likely could be challenged by first-time Championship 4 qualifier Ryan Blaney, who drew the second-best odds at +300. 

When Blaney needed to make a move to qualify for his first Championship 4 appearance, he made a big one. During the final 168-lap green flag run at the end of last Sunday’s Xfinity 500 at Martinsville Speedway, Blaney proved his patience and endurance, working his way through the field and eventually leading for 145 laps to capture the Round of 8 finale.  

Larson should keep a constant eye on his rear-view mirror for the No. 12 Ford. Over his past four outings at Phoenix, Blaney has collected four top-four finishes, including back-to-back P2s. 

Below, we’ll preview the top storylines heading into Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series Championship race, go over the odds, and give our best bets for the 36th and final race on the 2023 NASCAR calendar.

2023 NASCAR Cup Series Championship Storylines

  • William Byron looked exhausted after last Sunday’s effort. The Championship 4 qualifier overcame mechanical issues at Martinsville to finish 13th and edge his way into his first Phoenix final, denying Denny Hamlin a chance at his elusive Cup title. Think Byron, who drew +325 odds to win at Phoenix, feels sorry for Hamlin?
  • A Championship 4 competitor for consecutive campaigns, Christopher Bell (+450) remains the longshot to capture Sunday’s checkered flag. Will he pull off the upset?
  • The retiring Aric Almirola nearly captured the penultimate event of his career, leading 66 laps at Martinsville, but settled for P2. It was his first top-five finish since the Daytona summer race and a good way to help crown his career.

NASCAR Cup Series Championship Driver Odds

Here is an early look at the drivers’ odds for the NASCAR Cup Series Championship At Phoenix Raceway, according to Betonline Sportsbook:

Driver NASCAR Cup Series Championship Odds Play
Kyle Larson (Championship 4) +175 BetOnline logo
Ryan Blaney (Championship 4) +300 BetOnline logo
William Byron (Championship 4) +325 BetOnline logo
Christopher Bell (Championship 4) +450 BetOnline logo
Kevin Harvick +1200 BetOnline logo
Joey Logano +2000 BetOnline logo
Denny Hamlin +2200 BetOnline logo
Tyler Reddick +2500 BetOnline logo
Martin Truex Jr. +2800 BetOnline logo
Kyle Busch +5000 BetOnline logo
Brad Keselowski +5000 BetOnline logo
Chase Elliott +5000 BetOnline logo
Chase Briscoe  +5000 BetOnline logo
Ross Chastain +6600 BetOnline logo
Chris Buescher +6600 BetOnline logo
Ty Gibbs +8000 BetOnline logo
Bubba Wallace +8000 BetOnline logo
Aric Almirola +10000 BetOnline logo
Alex Bowman +20000 BetOnline logo
Ryan Preece +20000 BetOnline logo
Daniel Suarez +20000 BetOnline logo
Erik Jones +20000 BetOnline logo
Austin Cindric +30000 BetOnline logo
AJ Allmendinger +30000 BetOnline logo
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +30000 BetOnline logo
Carson Hocevar +30000 BetOnline logo
Michael McDowell +100000 BetOnline logo
BJ McLeod +100000 BetOnline logo
Harrison Burton +100000 BetOnline logo
Todd Gilliland +100000 BetOnline logo
Justin Haley +100000 BetOnline logo
Corey LaJoie +100000 BetOnline logo
JJ Yeley +100000 BetOnline logo
Ty Dillon +100000 BetOnline logo
Ryan Newman +100000 BetOnline logo
Austin Dillon +300000 BetOnline logo

*Odds current at time of publication

NASCAR Cup Series Championship Predictions and Picks

Here is our best NASCAR bet for the NASCAR Cup Series Championship at Phoenix Raceway:

Kyle Larson (+175)

There is only one Championship 4 driver to focus on Sunday, the 2021 circuit titleholder. Jeff Gordon said Larson was a better driver than he was during his Hall of Fame career. Barring mechanical failure, Larson, who is expanding his business platform off the track, will better handle the pressure and claim his second Cup crown.

Bet on Kyle Larson +175 at BetOnline

