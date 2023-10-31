Driver Kyle Larson (+175) enters the week heavily favored to win Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series Championship at Phoenix Raceway, according to Betonline Sportsbook.

The 2021 Cup champion, Larson likely could be challenged by first-time Championship 4 qualifier Ryan Blaney, who drew the second-best odds at +300.

When Blaney needed to make a move to qualify for his first Championship 4 appearance, he made a big one. During the final 168-lap green flag run at the end of last Sunday’s Xfinity 500 at Martinsville Speedway, Blaney proved his patience and endurance, working his way through the field and eventually leading for 145 laps to capture the Round of 8 finale.

Larson should keep a constant eye on his rear-view mirror for the No. 12 Ford. Over his past four outings at Phoenix, Blaney has collected four top-four finishes, including back-to-back P2s.

Below, we’ll preview the top storylines heading into Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series Championship race, go over the odds, and give our best bets for the 36th and final race on the 2023 NASCAR calendar.

Ryan Blaney questions a reporter who calls him lucky. pic.twitter.com/UQDmLGHLsu — The Kenny Wallace Show (@KWallaceShow) October 30, 2023

2023 NASCAR Cup Series Championship Storylines

William Byron looked exhausted after last Sunday’s effort. The Championship 4 qualifier overcame mechanical issues at Martinsville to finish 13th and edge his way into his first Phoenix final, denying Denny Hamlin a chance at his elusive Cup title. Think Byron, who drew +325 odds to win at Phoenix, feels sorry for Hamlin?

A Championship 4 competitor for consecutive campaigns, Christopher Bell (+450) remains the longshot to capture Sunday’s checkered flag. Will he pull off the upset?

The retiring Aric Almirola nearly captured the penultimate event of his career, leading 66 laps at Martinsville, but settled for P2. It was his first top-five finish since the Daytona summer race and a good way to help crown his career.

Dang!! A runner up finish in my last race at @martinsvilleswy with the 10 team and @stewarthaasracing. Really wanted that for my guys and this @smithfieldbrand team. We’re finishing the season as strong as ever. pic.twitter.com/WWa0n742G0 — Aric Almirola (@Aric_Almirola) October 29, 2023

NASCAR Cup Series Championship Driver Odds

Here is an early look at the drivers’ odds for the NASCAR Cup Series Championship At Phoenix Raceway, according to Betonline Sportsbook:

Driver NASCAR Cup Series Championship Odds Play Kyle Larson (Championship 4) +175 Ryan Blaney (Championship 4) +300 William Byron (Championship 4) +325 Christopher Bell (Championship 4) +450 Kevin Harvick +1200 Joey Logano +2000 Denny Hamlin +2200 Tyler Reddick +2500 Martin Truex Jr. +2800 Kyle Busch +5000 Brad Keselowski +5000 Chase Elliott +5000 Chase Briscoe +5000 Ross Chastain +6600 Chris Buescher +6600 Ty Gibbs +8000 Bubba Wallace +8000 Aric Almirola +10000 Alex Bowman +20000 Ryan Preece +20000 Daniel Suarez +20000 Erik Jones +20000 Austin Cindric +30000 AJ Allmendinger +30000 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +30000 Carson Hocevar +30000 Michael McDowell +100000 BJ McLeod +100000 Harrison Burton +100000 Todd Gilliland +100000 Justin Haley +100000 Corey LaJoie +100000 JJ Yeley +100000 Ty Dillon +100000 Ryan Newman +100000 Austin Dillon +300000

*Odds current at time of publication

NASCAR Cup Series Championship Predictions and Picks

Here is our best NASCAR bet for the NASCAR Cup Series Championship at Phoenix Raceway:

Kyle Larson (+175)

There is only one Championship 4 driver to focus on Sunday, the 2021 circuit titleholder. Jeff Gordon said Larson was a better driver than he was during his Hall of Fame career. Barring mechanical failure, Larson, who is expanding his business platform off the track, will better handle the pressure and claim his second Cup crown.

Last week, Kyle Larson & Brad Sweet’s High Limit Sprint Car Series acquired the All Star Circuit of Champions. Hear some of Larson’s thoughts on the move ⬇️ 🗣“We want the best for the sport. We wouldn’t of gotten this series if we didn’t want what’s best for the sport.” pic.twitter.com/DBJT6Cwk17 — SPEED SPORT (@SPEEDSPORT) October 28, 2023