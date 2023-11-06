NASCAR Cup Series Championship

NASCAR Cup Series Championship: Fans Embrace New Titleholder Ryan Blaney’s 1st Moves After Rising At Phoenix Raceway

Jeff Hawkins
Sports Editor
Syndication: Arizona Republic

On Lap 292 of Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series Championship at Phoenix Raceway, Ryan Blaney made his move, passing Kyle Larson and distancing himself from William Byron. 

Once Larson and Byron fell behind in Stage 3, the two remaining Championship 4 competitors, failed to keep pace with Blaney during the final 31-lap, green-flag run. Blaney beat Larson to the start/finish line by 2.243 seconds. 

Christopher Bell, who qualified for the final four the past two seasons, placed last, but the other three spared with each other throughout the season-ending event at the one-mile low-banked tri-oval. 

Following race winner Ross Chastain and runner-up Blaney, Larson placed P3 and Byron P4. 

Twitter users responded Monday to Blaney’s opening hours as the new titleholder. 

Rewinding the Cup Series’ final lap of 2023, which left Blaney in tears …

The 2023 season in review …

The Championship 4 sound …

Blaney’s message to his fans and backers …

In true Cup fashion, Bubba Wallace congratulated his good friend …

Chastain challenged Blaney to a post-race burnout duel …

Former Team Penske teammate Brad Keselowski offered his congratulations …

2020 Cup champ Chase Elliott, who failed to make the playoffs this season, shared his own Championship 4 prophecy moment with Blaney …

Blaney speaks, part one …

Blaney speaks, part two …

Dale Jr. admired NASCAR’s first championship trophy …

For retiring Kevin Harvick, that’s a wrap …

Following his post-race commitments, Harvick shared an emotional post-race walk-thru with his family Sunday …

Larson, the 2021 titleholder, challenged Blaney, but fell short of claiming his second crown …

Following up on Joey Logano’s accomplishment in 2022, Team Penske earned consecutive crowns for the first time …

After placing last in the manufacturers’ race – Chevrolet placed first, followed by Toyota – Ford swept the Cup, Xfinity and Truck series championship races last weekend …

Was there any question Ty Gibbs would NOT be named rookie of the year? …

Returning home a champion …

Turning out the lights on NASCAR’s 75th-anniversary campaign …

Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins

