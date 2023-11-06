On Lap 292 of Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series Championship at Phoenix Raceway, Ryan Blaney made his move, passing Kyle Larson and distancing himself from William Byron.

Once Larson and Byron fell behind in Stage 3, the two remaining Championship 4 competitors, failed to keep pace with Blaney during the final 31-lap, green-flag run. Blaney beat Larson to the start/finish line by 2.243 seconds.

Christopher Bell, who qualified for the final four the past two seasons, placed last, but the other three spared with each other throughout the season-ending event at the one-mile low-banked tri-oval.

Following race winner Ross Chastain and runner-up Blaney, Larson placed P3 and Byron P4.

Twitter users responded Monday to Blaney’s opening hours as the new titleholder.

Rewinding the Cup Series’ final lap of 2023, which left Blaney in tears …

The 2023 season in review …

Diamonds are forever. This #NASCAR75 season was one for the history books. 👇 — NASCAR (@NASCAR) November 6, 2023

The Championship 4 sound …

Blaney’s message to his fans and backers …

In true Cup fashion, Bubba Wallace congratulated his good friend …

Chastain challenged Blaney to a post-race burnout duel …

Former Team Penske teammate Brad Keselowski offered his congratulations …

A hearty congrats from BK to @Blaney, his former teammate at @Team_Penske, and one of his former drivers at Brad Keselowski Racing. 🤝🏆#NASCAR | @phoenixraceway pic.twitter.com/LsVfI9fhZr — RFK Racing (@RFKracing) November 6, 2023

2020 Cup champ Chase Elliott, who failed to make the playoffs this season, shared his own Championship 4 prophecy moment with Blaney …

Ryan @Blaney was one of the first to congratulate @chaseelliott when he won his @NASCAR championship in 2020. This year, the two champions switched places. pic.twitter.com/jF8HPDO0RS — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) November 6, 2023

Blaney speaks, part one …

🏁 Ryan @Blaney can now call himself a Cup Series CHAMPION. 🏆 “Cool to peak at the right time, and we definitely did that.” #NASCAR pic.twitter.com/fyG0XOE52j — SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Ch. 90) (@SiriusXMNASCAR) November 6, 2023

Blaney speaks, part two …

Ryan, did you hit Ross on purpose? 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/T1ZPMO0jNu — NASCAR (@NASCAR) November 6, 2023

Dale Jr. admired NASCAR’s first championship trophy …

The 1948 @NASCAR Modified Championship trophy. The 1st Nascar championship trophy. Standing next to this felt surreal yesterday. It’s presence on pit road proudly set the tone for how important/big the day was. pic.twitter.com/RZOGuMA6NU — Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) November 6, 2023

For retiring Kevin Harvick, that’s a wrap …

That’s a career for @KevinHarvick 🥲 And he goes out with another top 10 at @phoenixraceway for SHR. 🗣️ “We wanted to tell a story for 30 years, and I think we did a pretty good job at that.” #NASCAR pic.twitter.com/zPTTMbvm2P — SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Ch. 90) (@SiriusXMNASCAR) November 6, 2023

Following his post-race commitments, Harvick shared an emotional post-race walk-thru with his family Sunday …

Larson, the 2021 titleholder, challenged Blaney, but fell short of claiming his second crown …

He made the No. 12 earn it at the end. #Championship4 pic.twitter.com/h3OkGX3eod — NASCAR (@NASCAR) November 6, 2023

Following up on Joey Logano’s accomplishment in 2022, Team Penske earned consecutive crowns for the first time …

History. A 44th championship and Team Penske’s first back-to-back @NASCAR Cup Series Championship. pic.twitter.com/6vCPrZCi94 — Team Penske (@Team_Penske) November 6, 2023

After placing last in the manufacturers’ race – Chevrolet placed first, followed by Toyota – Ford swept the Cup, Xfinity and Truck series championship races last weekend …

Officially official. Ford sweeps all three #NASCAR titles at @phoenixraceway this weekend. This is the first time since 2001 that a manufacturer swept all three championships. pic.twitter.com/2ffyqTXugy — Xfinity Racing (@XfinityRacing) November 6, 2023

Was there any question Ty Gibbs would NOT be named rookie of the year? …

The future is incredibly bright for this rising star! Ty Gibbs is the 2023 #SunocoRookie of the Year in the NASCAR Cup Series! pic.twitter.com/6ATJEPFSOY — NASCAR (@NASCAR) November 6, 2023

Returning home a champion …

Both of these men now have NASCAR Cup Series championships. pic.twitter.com/VmLhRsFOga — Tara ❤️🖤 (@taralynn31_) November 6, 2023

Turning out the lights on NASCAR’s 75th-anniversary campaign …

Good night, NASCAR fans. Let’s do this again soon, shall we? pic.twitter.com/OhR2R9xyj3 — NASCAR (@NASCAR) November 6, 2023