NASCAR Cup Series Championship Odds: BetOnline Sportsbook Lists Defending Titleholder Ryan Blaney As Favorite to Repeat

Jeff Hawkins
Sports Editor
3 min read
ryan blaney wins cup title (1)

NASCAR Cup Series driver Ryan Blaney has always been hard on himself when analyzing his on-track performances.

The third-generation driver was raised to win races.

That’s why 2022 was so hard on Blaney. He didn’t blame his Team Penske team for going winless for the first time since 2016, the first season he ran a full Cup schedule.

His frustrations were evident following a 17th-place finish at Homestead-Miami Speedway during the 34th event of the underwhelming campaign. In the previous two outings, Blaney placed 26th (Charlotte Roval) and 28th (Las Vegas Motor Speedway).

“That is two weeks in a row I made a mistake and it cost us a good run,” he said during a post-race interview with reporters. “It was an unfortunate end of the day again, due to a driver mistake again.”

Blaney was a bit more forgiving of his 2023 effort, which ended with his first Cup points championship.

With BetOnline Sportsbook favoring Blaney (+550) to repeat this season, how self-critical will he be entering his ninth season?

Ryan Blaney Seeks Back-To-Back Championships

When Blaney accepted the Bill France Cup following the Championship 4 race last November, he fulfilled his championship destiny. During a victory speech, he mentioned how his dad (Dave Blaney), grandfather (Lou Blaney) and uncle (Ryan Blaney), all racers, inspired and influenced his eventual success.

“It means everything,” he said.

After following up his struggles in ‘22 with a series title last season, Blaney appears determined to become the first Cup pilot to earn consecutive titles since Jimmie Johnson was crowned for five straight seasons (2006-10).

Team owner Roger Penske told reporters: “He’s the champion, but think about his position in the garage area with other teams and other drivers. He’s a champion with them, too.”

With the 2024 Cup campaign opening Sunday with the Clash at the Coliseum exhibition showcase, BetOnline Sportsbook pegged Blaney as the betting favorite to claim Team Penske’s third consecutive team title. Hendrick Motorsports teammates William Byron and 2021 champ Kyle Larson were both listed at +575 and were followed by Denny Hamlin (+725).

Byron and Hamlin seek their first series championship.

Showcased on the Netflix docuseries, “NASCAR: Full Speed,” Hamlin has 51 Cup wins, but his championship quest has been full of “bad luck, honestly. I am the black cat of death. I’m ******* cursed.”

And some think Blaney is self-critical.

NASCAR Cup Series Championship Odds  

Here is an early look at the drivers’ odds for claiming the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series championship, according to BetOnline Sportsbook:

Drivers 2024 NASCAR Cup Series Championship Odds Play
Ryan Blaney +550 BetOnline logo
William Byron +575 BetOnline logo
Kyle Larson +575 BetOnline logo
Denny Hamlin +725 BetOnline logo
Christopher Bell +850 BetOnline logo
Chase Elliott +850 BetOnline logo
Martin Truex Jr. +850 BetOnline logo
Kyle Busch +1400 BetOnline logo
Joey Logano +1400 BetOnline logo
Tyler Reddick +1600 BetOnline logo
Ross Chastain +1600 BetOnline logo
Chris Buescher  +1800 BetOnline logo
Brad Keselowski +1800 BetOnline logo
Ty Gibbs +2800 BetOnline logo
Bubba Wallace +3300 BetOnline logo
Alex Bowman +4000 BetOnline logo
Josh Berry +5000 BetOnline logo
Chase Briscoe +6600 BetOnline logo
Daniel Suarez +6600 BetOnline logo
John Hunter Nemechek +10000 BetOnline logo
Erik Jones +10000 BetOnline logo
Austin Dillon +10000 BetOnline logo
Ryan Preece +15000 BetOnline logo
Austin Cindric +15000 BetOnline logo
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +15000 BetOnline logo
Michael McDowell +20000 BetOnline logo
Daniel Hemric +30000 BetOnline logo
Zane Smith +30000 BetOnline logo
Justin Haley +30000 BetOnline logo
Carson Hocevar +30000 BetOnline logo
Corey Lajoie +50000 BetOnline logo
Todd Gilliland +50000 BetOnline logo
Harrison Burton +50000 BetOnline logo

* Odds current at time of publication

Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12 and 2023). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
