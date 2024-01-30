NASCAR Cup Series Championship Odds: BetOnline Sportsbook Lists Defending Titleholder Ryan Blaney As Favorite to Repeat

NASCAR Cup Series driver Ryan Blaney has always been hard on himself when analyzing his on-track performances.

The third-generation driver was raised to win races.

That’s why 2022 was so hard on Blaney. He didn’t blame his Team Penske team for going winless for the first time since 2016, the first season he ran a full Cup schedule.

His frustrations were evident following a 17th-place finish at Homestead-Miami Speedway during the 34th event of the underwhelming campaign. In the previous two outings, Blaney placed 26th (Charlotte Roval) and 28th (Las Vegas Motor Speedway).

“That is two weeks in a row I made a mistake and it cost us a good run,” he said during a post-race interview with reporters. “It was an unfortunate end of the day again, due to a driver mistake again.”

Blaney was a bit more forgiving of his 2023 effort, which ended with his first Cup points championship.

With BetOnline Sportsbook favoring Blaney (+550) to repeat this season, how self-critical will he be entering his ninth season?

Quite the surprise upon viewing ‘NASCAR: Full Speed’ on Netflix. That’s the look when you love what you do … or I guess any human’s face when in the presence of Ryan Blaney 😂 pic.twitter.com/ZM0LIUy6KF — Cole Cusumano (@Cole_Cusumano_) January 30, 2024

Ryan Blaney Seeks Back-To-Back Championships

When Blaney accepted the Bill France Cup following the Championship 4 race last November, he fulfilled his championship destiny. During a victory speech, he mentioned how his dad (Dave Blaney), grandfather (Lou Blaney) and uncle (Ryan Blaney), all racers, inspired and influenced his eventual success.

“It means everything,” he said.

After following up his struggles in ‘22 with a series title last season, Blaney appears determined to become the first Cup pilot to earn consecutive titles since Jimmie Johnson was crowned for five straight seasons (2006-10).

Team owner Roger Penske told reporters: “He’s the champion, but think about his position in the garage area with other teams and other drivers. He’s a champion with them, too.”

With the 2024 Cup campaign opening Sunday with the Clash at the Coliseum exhibition showcase, BetOnline Sportsbook pegged Blaney as the betting favorite to claim Team Penske’s third consecutive team title. Hendrick Motorsports teammates William Byron and 2021 champ Kyle Larson were both listed at +575 and were followed by Denny Hamlin (+725).

Byron and Hamlin seek their first series championship.

Showcased on the Netflix docuseries, “NASCAR: Full Speed,” Hamlin has 51 Cup wins, but his championship quest has been full of “bad luck, honestly. I am the black cat of death. I’m ******* cursed.”

And some think Blaney is self-critical.

NASCAR Cup Series Championship Odds

Here is an early look at the drivers’ odds for claiming the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series championship, according to BetOnline Sportsbook:

Drivers 2024 NASCAR Cup Series Championship Odds Play Ryan Blaney +550 William Byron +575 Kyle Larson +575 Denny Hamlin +725 Christopher Bell +850 Chase Elliott +850 Martin Truex Jr. +850 Kyle Busch +1400 Joey Logano +1400 Tyler Reddick +1600 Ross Chastain +1600 Chris Buescher +1800 Brad Keselowski +1800 Ty Gibbs +2800 Bubba Wallace +3300 Alex Bowman +4000 Josh Berry +5000 Chase Briscoe +6600 Daniel Suarez +6600 John Hunter Nemechek +10000 Erik Jones +10000 Austin Dillon +10000 Ryan Preece +15000 Austin Cindric +15000 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +15000 Michael McDowell +20000 Daniel Hemric +30000 Zane Smith +30000 Justin Haley +30000 Carson Hocevar +30000 Corey Lajoie +50000 Todd Gilliland +50000 Harrison Burton +50000

* Odds current at time of publication