Kyle Larson is starting to take command of the NASCAR Cup Series championship quest.

The No. 5 Chevrolet driver outmaneuvered Christopher Bell at the end to claim Sunday’s South Point 400 checkered flag, edging the pole sitter by 0.082 seconds at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

The first to qualify for the Championship 4, Larson, who led the final 45 laps, vaulted to the lead of the playoff standings, 11 points in front of Hendrick Motorsports teammate William Byron.

Larson tops the Round of 8 championship odds at +170, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. Byron holds the second-best odds at +380, followed by regular-season champion Martin Truex Jr. and Denny Hamlin at +500.

Sunday’s Round of 8 opener featured seven race leaders and 20 lead changes. Larson led 133 of 267 laps. Larson has led a circuit-best 1,031 laps this season. The 2021 Cup champion also displayed poise after getting loose and scrapping the wall during Stage 2. Larson calmly regained control and continued racing.

Larson told NBC Sports how relieved he was after blocking Bell near the end and qualifying for the Phoenix final.

“Glad we don’t have the stress over these next two races,” he said.

“Glad we don’t have to stress over these next 2 races.”@KyleLarsonRacin is Championship 4 bound after putting on a show all race long with the incredible save and somehow holding onto the victory over Bell.#NASCAR #NASCARPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/VsRScLMMs5 — NASCAR on TSN (@NASCARonTSN) October 15, 2023

NASCAR Cup Series driver Christopher Bell Had ‘Chance’ At Las Vegas

For a moment, on the final lap of Sunday’s Round of 8 race at the 1.5-mile track, Bell appeared like he would overcome Larson’s advantage, driving up to the leader’s bumper.

But he was blocked.

“I really feel like that was our chance,” Bell said, as reported by NASCAR.com. “That was our chance to make Phoenix this year, and it slipped away from us. So I don’t know. We’ve still got two more races to get ourselves in position. So I feel good about that. But to be that close really stinks.”

Bell started from the pole for the fourth time in seven playoff events and led 61 laps, but ran out of time. Larson said he didn’t know if he could have held off Bell for another rotation.

“I definitely think I could have completed the pass had I got there earlier,” Bell said. “He was really struggling and hanging on. I just didn’t get there.”

Ranked No. 5, Bell sits three points below the four-driver cutoff line as the series heads to Homestead-Miami Speedway, another 1.5-miler. Bell’s title odds were listed at +800.

“That was my moment to make the final four and didn’t quite capture it.”@CBellRacing raced hard and probably most impressively raced clean with everything on the line on that final lap today @LVMotorSpeedway That’s a win for race fans alike.#NASCAR #NASCARPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/vrvE9halwy — NASCAR on TSN (@NASCARonTSN) October 15, 2023

NASCAR Cup Series Round of 8 Championship Driver Odds

Here is a look at the updated NASCAR Cup Series championship odds for the Round of 8 drivers, according to DraftKings Sportsbook:

Driver NASCAR Cup Series Round of 8 Championship Odds Play Kyle Larson +170 William Byron +380 Martin Truex Jr. +500 Denny Hamlin +500 Christopher Bell +800 Tyler Reddick +1400 Chris Buescher +2200 Ryan Blaney +4000

* Odds released Sunday