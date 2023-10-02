NASCAR News and Rumors

NASCAR Cup Series Championship Odds: DraftKings Sportsbook Lists William Byron, Denny Hamlin As Betting Co-Favorites

Jeff Hawkins
Driver Ryan Blaney, who captured the YellaWood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway, proved to be one of the NASCAR Cup Series’ hottest betting trends Sunday.

Entering the Round of 12, Blaney ranked No. 10 with +2000 odds of claiming his first Cup title. Two events later and entering the second-round finale at Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course, Blaney secured his Round of 8 bid and moved into third position with odds of +500, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

William Byron, who won the playoff round’s opener at Texas Motor Speedway on Sept. 24, and Denny Hamlin were listed as betting co-favorites at +350.

Hamlin, who drove aggressively on the last lap, rallied from a lap down at Dega to earn a P4 Sunday.

Regular-season drivers’ champ Martin Truex Jr. dropped to sixth in the playoff standings (3,075 points) and held series championship odds of +600.

Bubba Wallace Continues Falling In NASCAR Cup Series Playoff Standings

Entering the Round of 12 finale at Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course, No. 10-ranked driver Bubba Wallace needs to make up nine points. Brad Keselowski enters the weekend as the No. 8-ranked pilot, two points in front of Tyler Reddick, Wallace’s 23XI Racing teammate.

Wallace didn’t prove to be a factor at Talladega, failing to record any points during the initial two stages before placing P23.

During his first three Bank of America ROVAL 400 appearances, Wallace failed to finish better than 21st.

“It’s just another race,” Wallace told FOX Sports after Sunday’s race. “Just gotta go out and have fun.”

NASCAR Cup Series Round of 12 Championship Driver Odds

Here is a look at the updated NASCAR Cup Series championship odds for the Round of 12 drivers, according to DraftKings Sportsbook:

Driver NASCAR Cup Series Round of 12 Championship Odds Play
William Byron +350 BetOnline logo
Denny Hamlin +350 BetOnline logo
Kyle Larson +450 BetOnline logo
Ryan Blaney +500 BetOnline logo
Martin Truex Jr. +600 BetOnline logo
Chris Buescher +750 BetOnline logo
Christopher Bell +1000 BetOnline logo
Tyler Reddick +1400 BetOnline logo
Brad Keselowski +1600 BetOnline logo
Ross Chastain +3000 BetOnline logo
Kyle Busch +3500 BetOnline logo
Bubba Wallace +7500 BetOnline logo

*Odds released Sunday

Bank of America ROVAL 400 DraftKings Sportsbook NASCAR News and Rumors
Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12 and 2023). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12 and 2023). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
