Driver Ryan Blaney, who captured the YellaWood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway, proved to be one of the NASCAR Cup Series’ hottest betting trends Sunday.

Entering the Round of 12, Blaney ranked No. 10 with +2000 odds of claiming his first Cup title. Two events later and entering the second-round finale at Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course, Blaney secured his Round of 8 bid and moved into third position with odds of +500, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

William Byron, who won the playoff round’s opener at Texas Motor Speedway on Sept. 24, and Denny Hamlin were listed as betting co-favorites at +350.

Hamlin, who drove aggressively on the last lap, rallied from a lap down at Dega to earn a P4 Sunday.

Regular-season drivers’ champ Martin Truex Jr. dropped to sixth in the playoff standings (3,075 points) and held series championship odds of +600.

“It’s just painful. Every lap you’re saying please, please caution, and fortunately there was one and we weren’t in the wreck.” Denny Hamlin came back to finish 4th despite spending more than half the race a lap down. Also was critical of manufacturer alliances in Next Gen 📹… pic.twitter.com/Pzok6DT0Xw — Frontstretch (@Frontstretch) October 1, 2023

Bubba Wallace Continues Falling In NASCAR Cup Series Playoff Standings

Entering the Round of 12 finale at Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course, No. 10-ranked driver Bubba Wallace needs to make up nine points. Brad Keselowski enters the weekend as the No. 8-ranked pilot, two points in front of Tyler Reddick, Wallace’s 23XI Racing teammate.

Wallace didn’t prove to be a factor at Talladega, failing to record any points during the initial two stages before placing P23.

During his first three Bank of America ROVAL 400 appearances, Wallace failed to finish better than 21st.

“It’s just another race,” Wallace told FOX Sports after Sunday’s race. “Just gotta go out and have fun.”

Bubba Wallace didn’t get the finish he wanted at Talladega as he crossed the line 23rd and now faces a nine-point deficit to the cutoff entering the Charlotte road course. His thoughts: pic.twitter.com/n764IYNb2r — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) October 2, 2023

NASCAR Cup Series Round of 12 Championship Driver Odds

Here is a look at the updated NASCAR Cup Series championship odds for the Round of 12 drivers, according to DraftKings Sportsbook:

Driver NASCAR Cup Series Round of 12 Championship Odds Play William Byron +350 Denny Hamlin +350 Kyle Larson +450 Ryan Blaney +500 Martin Truex Jr. +600 Chris Buescher +750 Christopher Bell +1000 Tyler Reddick +1400 Brad Keselowski +1600 Ross Chastain +3000 Kyle Busch +3500 Bubba Wallace +7500

*Odds released Sunday

William Byron’s Z by HP Chevrolet for the Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL. #NASCAR pic.twitter.com/oUO9l211Hy — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) September 27, 2023