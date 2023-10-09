NASCAR News and Rumors

NASCAR Cup Series Championship Odds: DraftKings Sportsbook Lists William Byron, Kyle Larson As Top 2 Round of 8 Betting Favorites

Jeff Hawkins
Sports Editor
3 min read
NASCAR: Bank of America ROVAL 400

William Byron called it a “great year” for his No. 24 Chevrolet team.

With the series entering the three-event Round of 8, he’s right.

With a NASCAR Cup Series-best six wins and in his past three postseason performances, Byron has registered a win and consecutive P2s, including Sunday at Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course. He’s certainly been on a roll as the Cup circuit heads to Las Vegas Motor Speedway for next Sunday’s South Point 400.

The leader in the playoff standings with 4,041 points, Byron remains the odds-on favorite (+330) to win the circuit championship, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

“It’s been a great year and we’ve been great on all the road courses,” Byron said, as reported by NASCAR.com. “I had that one shot with probably eight laps to go. (Bank of America ROVAL 400 winner) AJ (Allmendinger) just did a good job blocking the chicane there.

“He didn’t miss his marks and it was too early to make a dive bomb to him.”

Seeking his first Cup title, could Byron’s year continue to get better?

Kyle Larson Overcomes ‘Stressful’ Trip To Charlotte

The 2021 Cup titleholder, Kyle Larson crashed while making practice laps and started Charlotte’s main event P36. He eventually worked his way up through the field to record a 13th-place finish. Another day at the office for Larson, who often runs short, dirt-track events out of the NASCAR spotlight.

“It was a stressful weekend, but the No. 5 team and everybody at Hendrick Motorsports did a great job working hard on this backup car late last night,” Larson said after the road course race. “I felt like our car was really good today. We were just pretty conservative there at times. I just didn’t want to make a mistake like I did last year and take ourselves completely out of it.

“It was just stressful there the final stage, but we were able to get in, which was the goal.”

DraftKings was not stressed to brand Larson right behind Byron with the field’s second-best championship odds (+350). Byron and Larson are Hendrick Motorsports teammates.

Ranked No. 4 in the playoff standings entering the third round, Larson appears to be positioning himself for a run at title No. 2.

NASCAR Cup Series Round of 8 Championship Driver Odds 

Here is a look at the updated NASCAR Cup Series championship odds for the Round of 8 drivers, according to DraftKings Sportsbook: 

Driver NASCAR Cup Series Round of 8 Championship Odds Play
William Byron +330 BetOnline logo
Kyle Larson +350 BetOnline logo
Martin Truex Jr. +450
 Denny Hamlin +450 BetOnline logo
Chris Buescher +850 BetOnline logo
Tyler Reddick +1000 BetOnline logo
Ryan Blaney +1100 BetOnline logo
Christopher Bell +1200 BetOnline logo

* Odds released Sunday

Topics  
DraftKings Sportsbook NASCAR News and Rumors South Point 400
Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12 and 2023). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
View All Posts By Jeff Hawkins

