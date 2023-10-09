William Byron called it a “great year” for his No. 24 Chevrolet team.

With the series entering the three-event Round of 8, he’s right.

With a NASCAR Cup Series-best six wins and in his past three postseason performances, Byron has registered a win and consecutive P2s, including Sunday at Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course. He’s certainly been on a roll as the Cup circuit heads to Las Vegas Motor Speedway for next Sunday’s South Point 400.

The leader in the playoff standings with 4,041 points, Byron remains the odds-on favorite (+330) to win the circuit championship, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

“It’s been a great year and we’ve been great on all the road courses,” Byron said, as reported by NASCAR.com. “I had that one shot with probably eight laps to go. (Bank of America ROVAL 400 winner) AJ (Allmendinger) just did a good job blocking the chicane there.

“He didn’t miss his marks and it was too early to make a dive bomb to him.”

Seeking his first Cup title, could Byron’s year continue to get better?

Ugh. Close to another one at home. Great round for our team. Need more of that in these next 3 👊🏼 pic.twitter.com/l6ODDMcoDw — William Byron (@WilliamByron) October 8, 2023

Kyle Larson Overcomes ‘Stressful’ Trip To Charlotte

The 2021 Cup titleholder, Kyle Larson crashed while making practice laps and started Charlotte’s main event P36. He eventually worked his way up through the field to record a 13th-place finish. Another day at the office for Larson, who often runs short, dirt-track events out of the NASCAR spotlight.

“It was a stressful weekend, but the No. 5 team and everybody at Hendrick Motorsports did a great job working hard on this backup car late last night,” Larson said after the road course race. “I felt like our car was really good today. We were just pretty conservative there at times. I just didn’t want to make a mistake like I did last year and take ourselves completely out of it.

“It was just stressful there the final stage, but we were able to get in, which was the goal.”

DraftKings was not stressed to brand Larson right behind Byron with the field’s second-best championship odds (+350). Byron and Larson are Hendrick Motorsports teammates.

Ranked No. 4 in the playoff standings entering the third round, Larson appears to be positioning himself for a run at title No. 2.

Kyle Larson put himself in a bad spot with the crash Saturday but did what he had to do Sunday. You can sense the relief in his voice: pic.twitter.com/a6YKn3AMb2 — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) October 9, 2023

NASCAR Cup Series Round of 8 Championship Driver Odds

Here is a look at the updated NASCAR Cup Series championship odds for the Round of 8 drivers, according to DraftKings Sportsbook:

Driver NASCAR Cup Series Round of 8 Championship Odds Play William Byron +330 Kyle Larson +350 Martin Truex Jr. +450 Denny Hamlin +450 Chris Buescher +850 Tyler Reddick +1000 Ryan Blaney +1100 Christopher Bell +1200

* Odds released Sunday