NASCAR Cup Series Championship Odds: DraftKings Sportsbook Retains Kyle Larson As Round of 8 Betting Favorite

Jeff Hawkins
kyle larson leads pack at homestead (1)

NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Larson erred in judgment.

Blaming himself for being aggressive during his approach to pit road during Sunday’s 4EVER 400 Presented by Mobil 1 at Homestead-Miami Speedway, Larson admitted to running out of lane and time as he crashed into the rear of Ryan Blaney’s machine and destroyed a few sand barriers on Lap 214.

It was a surreal moment for the 2021 Cup champion. Larson, who last Sunday’s South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, has already qualified for the Champion 4 race at Phoenix Raceway on Nov. 5. But he still wanted to carry additional momentum into the circuits next stop, the Round of 8 finale at Martinsville Speedway.

Instead, Larson slumped to a P34.

“I was just trying to push it as much as I could,” Larson told NBC Sports. “I was just trying to maximize my pit-in, and honestly I felt like I was doing a really good job. I just didn’t anticipate him slowing down as much as he did. But on the replay, it looks like I just missed it by a lot.”

Despite the incident, DraftKings Sportsbook again listed Larson as the odds-on favorite (+150) to capture the Cup title.

Christopher Bell, Sunday’s winner at Homestead, moved into second place in betting odds (+250) and William Byron (+300) was third.

Ryan Blaney, who placed second Sunday, made the biggest jump, moving up to fourth at +1000. Last week, he was listed last at +4000.

Christopher Bell Comes On Late To Qualify For Championship 4

Bell remained frustrated for most of the first two stages of the 4EVER 400, complaining often to the pit crew members to make adjustments. They did. So, too, did Bell, who made his first green-flag, top-five appearance with fewer than 50 rotations remaining Sunday. From there, Bell rallied and benefited from Denny Hamlin distracting Blaney enough to allow Bell to catch the lead pack.

“It’s no secret that his track has not been my favorite,” Bell told FOX Sports. “(Crew chief Adam Stevens) threw the kitchen sink at it. We went from being one of the worst cars on the track to clearly one of the best at the end of the race.

“It was pretty incredible the turn of events that we had today.”

Bell led the final 16 laps to qualify for his second consecutive Championship 4 appearance.

“I’ve got the best team behind me. Honestly, I don‘t know (how we did it), that race was a whirlwind,” Bell said, as reported by NASCAR.com. “I was about ready to throw the towel in during that second stage, I got really frustrated. But Adam Stevens kept after it and gave me what I needed.”

NASCAR Cup Series Round of 8 Championship Driver Odds 

Here is a look at the updated NASCAR Cup Series championship odds for the Round of 8 drivers, according to DraftKings Sportsbook: 

Driver NASCAR Cup Series Round of 8 Championship Odds Play
Kyle Larson +150 BetOnline logo
Christopher Bell +250 BetOnline logo
William Byron +300 BetOnline logo
Ryan Blaney +1000 BetOnline logo
Denny Hamlin +1100 BetOnline logo
Tyler Reddick +1400 BetOnline logo
Martin Truex Jr. +1400 BetOnline logo
Chris Buescher +6000 BetOnline logo

* Odds released Sunday 

DraftKings Sportsbook NASCAR News and Rumors Xfinity 500
Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12 and 2023). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
