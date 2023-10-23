NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Larson erred in judgment.

Blaming himself for being aggressive during his approach to pit road during Sunday’s 4EVER 400 Presented by Mobil 1 at Homestead-Miami Speedway, Larson admitted to running out of lane and time as he crashed into the rear of Ryan Blaney’s machine and destroyed a few sand barriers on Lap 214.

It was a surreal moment for the 2021 Cup champion. Larson, who last Sunday’s South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, has already qualified for the Champion 4 race at Phoenix Raceway on Nov. 5. But he still wanted to carry additional momentum into the circuits next stop, the Round of 8 finale at Martinsville Speedway.

Instead, Larson slumped to a P34.

“I was just trying to push it as much as I could,” Larson told NBC Sports. “I was just trying to maximize my pit-in, and honestly I felt like I was doing a really good job. I just didn’t anticipate him slowing down as much as he did. But on the replay, it looks like I just missed it by a lot.”

Despite the incident, DraftKings Sportsbook again listed Larson as the odds-on favorite (+150) to capture the Cup title.

Christopher Bell, Sunday’s winner at Homestead, moved into second place in betting odds (+250) and William Byron (+300) was third.

Ryan Blaney, who placed second Sunday, made the biggest jump, moving up to fourth at +1000. Last week, he was listed last at +4000.

WOW! Kyle Larson slams into the barriers at the entrance of pit road!#NASCARPlayoffs | NBC pic.twitter.com/3rOBoJzW7t — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) October 22, 2023

Christopher Bell Comes On Late To Qualify For Championship 4

Bell remained frustrated for most of the first two stages of the 4EVER 400, complaining often to the pit crew members to make adjustments. They did. So, too, did Bell, who made his first green-flag, top-five appearance with fewer than 50 rotations remaining Sunday. From there, Bell rallied and benefited from Denny Hamlin distracting Blaney enough to allow Bell to catch the lead pack.

“It’s no secret that his track has not been my favorite,” Bell told FOX Sports. “(Crew chief Adam Stevens) threw the kitchen sink at it. We went from being one of the worst cars on the track to clearly one of the best at the end of the race.

“It was pretty incredible the turn of events that we had today.”

Bell led the final 16 laps to qualify for his second consecutive Championship 4 appearance.

“I’ve got the best team behind me. Honestly, I don‘t know (how we did it), that race was a whirlwind,” Bell said, as reported by NASCAR.com. “I was about ready to throw the towel in during that second stage, I got really frustrated. But Adam Stevens kept after it and gave me what I needed.”

Christopher Bell at one time gave a snarky response to his team that he would start trying when they told him to try to stay on the lead lap. Bell could laugh about it after a sweet victory. From victory lane: pic.twitter.com/9VNB9pLvOe — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) October 23, 2023

NASCAR Cup Series Round of 8 Championship Driver Odds

Here is a look at the updated NASCAR Cup Series championship odds for the Round of 8 drivers, according to DraftKings Sportsbook:

Driver NASCAR Cup Series Round of 8 Championship Odds Play Kyle Larson +150 Christopher Bell +250 William Byron +300 Ryan Blaney +1000 Denny Hamlin +1100 Tyler Reddick +1400 Martin Truex Jr. +1400 Chris Buescher +6000

* Odds released Sunday

