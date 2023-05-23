NASCAR News and Rumors

NASCAR Cup Series Coca-Cola 600: Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets At Charlotte Motor Speedway  

Jeff Hawkins
NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Larson led 145 of 200 laps during his dominating performance last Sunday during the All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway, banking $1 million for the third time during his career.

And he did it from the back of the field after being ticketed for speeding along pit road early in the exhibition. Maneuvering his way through the 24-car field along the historic, but tough 0.625-mile track. Larson’s No. 5 Chevrolet, following its first tire change, powered to the front, opening up a near-13-second lead just prior to the 100-lap competition caution. With a near-incident-free close, Larson cruised to the win, toying with runner-up Bubba Wallace. Whenever Wallace moved inside the four-second window, Larson stretched his lead out, seemingly, at will. 

Is it any wonder Larson is the odds-on favorite to claim back-to-back North Carolina stops?

Below, we’ll preview the top storylines heading into Sunday’s Coca-Cola 600, go over the odds, and give our best bets for the 14th race on the NASCAR calendar. 

2023 Coca-Cola 600 Storylines 

  • Ross Chastain didn’t create any overly-aggressive driving headlines during the All-Star Race? That’s news in itself. 
  • Tyler Reddick, who placed third at North Wilkesboro, allowed Larson to “squeeze by” during his charge to the front. In retrospect, Reddick likely should have put attempted a stronger blocking defense. But, considering how strong Larson’s machine was, would it have mattered?  
  • How was the entertainment value at the refurbished North Wilkesboro facility? Should the site return to the points schedule?

Coca-Cola 600 Driver Odds 

Here is an early look at the top drivers’ odds from one of the top online sportsbooks: 

NASCAR Drivers Coca-Cola 600 Odds Play
Kyle Larson +450 BetOnline logo
William Byron +600 BetOnline logo
Denny Hamlin +700 BetOnline logo
Martin Truex Jr. +850 BetOnline logo
Ross Chastain +900 BetOnline logo
Chase Elliott +900 BetOnline logo
Kyle Busch +1100 BetOnline logo
Christopher Bell +1200 BetOnline logo
Tyler Reddick +1600 BetOnline logo
Kevin Harvick +1800 BetOnline logo
Alex Bowman +1800 BetOnline logo
Bubba Wallace +2000 BetOnline logo
Ryan Blaney +2200 BetOnline logo
Joey Logano +2200 BetOnline logo
Daniel Suarez +3000 BetOnline logo
Brad Keselowski +4500 BetOnline logo
Ty Gibbs +5500 BetOnline logo
Ricky  Stenhouse Jr. +9000 BetOnline logo
Chase Briscoe +9000 BetOnline logo
Austin Dillon +9000 BetOnline logo
Chris Buescher +10000 BetOnline logo
Ryan Preece +15000 BetOnline logo
Jimmie Johnson +15000 BetOnline logo
Erik Jones +15000 BetOnline logo
Austin Cindric +15000 BetOnline logo
Aric Almirola +15000 BetOnline logo
Justin Haley +25000 BetOnline logo
AJ Allmendinger +25000 BetOnline logo
Michael McDowell +30000 BetOnline logo
Noah Gragson +50000 BetOnline logo
Harrison Burton +50000 BetOnline logo

*Odds current at time of publication 

 Coca-Cola 600 Predictions and Picks 

Here are our best NASCAR bets for the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway: 

Kyle Larson (+450) 

Sure is hard to bet against Larson, except for a micro bet or two whenever Ross Chastain drives near the No. 5 Chevrolet.  

Bet on Kyle Larson +450 at BetOnline
 

Chase Elliott (+900) 

After winning 18 Cup events from 2018-22, Elliott has led just 24 laps during his injury-plagued campaign. Look for Elliott to find his way to the front at the 1.5-mile quad oval track.  

Bet on Chase Elliott +900 at BetOnline
 

Jimmie Johnson (+15000) 

If you’re willing to take a longshot, how about a four-time race champion at a track NASCAR insiders once referred to as “Jimmie’s House?” Is there any decade-old magic dust available?  

Bet on Jimmie Johnson +15000 at BetOnline
 

NASCAR News and Rumors
Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
