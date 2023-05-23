NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Larson led 145 of 200 laps during his dominating performance last Sunday during the All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway, banking $1 million for the third time during his career.

And he did it from the back of the field after being ticketed for speeding along pit road early in the exhibition. Maneuvering his way through the 24-car field along the historic, but tough 0.625-mile track. Larson’s No. 5 Chevrolet, following its first tire change, powered to the front, opening up a near-13-second lead just prior to the 100-lap competition caution. With a near-incident-free close, Larson cruised to the win, toying with runner-up Bubba Wallace. Whenever Wallace moved inside the four-second window, Larson stretched his lead out, seemingly, at will.

Is it any wonder Larson is the odds-on favorite to claim back-to-back North Carolina stops?

Below, we’ll preview the top storylines heading into Sunday’s Coca-Cola 600, go over the odds, and give our best bets for the 14th race on the NASCAR calendar.

2023 Coca-Cola 600 Storylines

Ross Chastain didn’t create any overly-aggressive driving headlines during the All-Star Race? That’s news in itself.

Tyler Reddick, who placed third at North Wilkesboro, allowed Larson to “squeeze by” during his charge to the front. In retrospect, Reddick likely should have put attempted a stronger blocking defense. But, considering how strong Larson’s machine was, would it have mattered?

How was the entertainment value at the refurbished North Wilkesboro facility? Should the site return to the points schedule?

It didn’t go to plan for @Daniel_SuarezG, but he’s got some momentum building for the #CocaCola600. pic.twitter.com/YT9Jm4azve — NASCAR (@NASCAR) May 22, 2023

Coca-Cola 600 Driver Odds

Here is an early look at the top drivers’ odds from one of the top online sportsbooks:

NASCAR Drivers Coca-Cola 600 Odds Play Kyle Larson +450 William Byron +600 Denny Hamlin +700 Martin Truex Jr. +850 Ross Chastain +900 Chase Elliott +900 Kyle Busch +1100 Christopher Bell +1200 Tyler Reddick +1600 Kevin Harvick +1800 Alex Bowman +1800 Bubba Wallace +2000 Ryan Blaney +2200 Joey Logano +2200 Daniel Suarez +3000 Brad Keselowski +4500 Ty Gibbs +5500 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +9000 Chase Briscoe +9000 Austin Dillon +9000 Chris Buescher +10000 Ryan Preece +15000 Jimmie Johnson +15000 Erik Jones +15000 Austin Cindric +15000 Aric Almirola +15000 Justin Haley +25000 AJ Allmendinger +25000 Michael McDowell +30000 Noah Gragson +50000 Harrison Burton +50000

*Odds current at time of publication

Coca-Cola 600 Predictions and Picks

Here are our best NASCAR bets for the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway:

Kyle Larson (+450)

Sure is hard to bet against Larson, except for a micro bet or two whenever Ross Chastain drives near the No. 5 Chevrolet.

Bet on Kyle Larson +450 at BetOnline

Chase Elliott (+900)

After winning 18 Cup events from 2018-22, Elliott has led just 24 laps during his injury-plagued campaign. Look for Elliott to find his way to the front at the 1.5-mile quad oval track.

Bet on Chase Elliott +900 at BetOnline

Jimmie Johnson (+15000)

If you’re willing to take a longshot, how about a four-time race champion at a track NASCAR insiders once referred to as “Jimmie’s House?” Is there any decade-old magic dust available?

Bet on Jimmie Johnson +15000 at BetOnline