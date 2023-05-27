NASCAR News and Rumors

NASCAR Cup Series Coca-Cola 600: Starting Order, Pole Position, and Lineup At Charlotte Motor Speedway 

Jeff Hawkins
rain washes away xfinity race at charlotte (1)

Charlotte race fans are waiting for the weather to clear.

Rainy weather washed out the NASCAR Cup Series’ practice and qualifying sessions and the Xfinity Series’ Alsco Uniforms 300 race because of Saturday’s rain at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, North Carolina.

The Cup Series’ Coca-Cola 600 remains scheduled for Sunday at 6 p.m., but inclement weather is forecast throughout the day for the Charlotte metro area.

The Xfinity event will be staged Monday at noon. Josh Berry returns to the 1.5-mile quad oval as the defending spring race champion, leading 89 laps. Berry filled in admirably for Hendrick Motorsports’ Cup team after injuries to Chase Elliott and Alex Bowman, but Bowman is scheduled to return and start 31st.

Hendrick teammate William Byron was awarded the pole position, based on the NASCAR rule book. Byron captured the most recent Cup points event at Darlington Raceway on May 14. Byron paces the series with three wins this season.

Kevin Harvick is slated to start on the outside of the front row Sunday, followed by Brad Keselowski, Denny Hamlin and Kyle Busch.

After dominating last week’s All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway, Kyle Larson will begin P12. Four-time race champ Jimmie Johnson will start 37th. Johnson captured the longest race on the Cup circuit in 2003, ’04, ’05 and ’14.

Starting Lineup for NASCAR Cup Series’ Coca-Cola 600   

Here is a look at the lineup for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series’ Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway:   

Starting Position, Driver, Car No., Team   

  • 1, William Byron, 24, Hendrick Motorsports 
  • 2, Kevin Harvick, 4, Stewart-Haas Racing 
  • 3, Brad Keselowski, 6, RFK Racing 
  • 4, Denny Hamlin, 11, Joe Gibbs Racing 
  • 5, Kyle Busch, 8, Richard Childress Racing 
  • 6, Chase Elliott, 9, Hendrick Motorsports 
  • 7, Bubba Wallace, 23, 23XI Racing   
  • 8, Ryan Blaney, 12, Team Penske   
  • 9, Christopher Bell, 20, Joe Gibbs Racing 
  • 10, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., 47, JTG Daugherty Racing 
  • 11, Chris Buescher, 17, RFK Racing   
  • 12, Kyle Larson, 5, Hendrick Motorsports 
  • 13, Harrison Burton, 21, Wood Brothers Racing 
  • 14, Ross Chastain, 1, Trackhouse Racing   
  • 15, Tyler Reddick, 45, 23XI Racing   
  • 16, Justin Haley, 31, Kaulig Racing   
  • 17, Joey Logano, 22, Team Penske 
  • 18, Martin Truex Jr., 19, Joe Gibbs Racing   
  • 19, Ty Gibbs, 54, Joe Gibbs Racing   
  • 20, Chase Briscoe, 14, Stewart-Haas Racing   
  • 21, Austin Cindric, 2, Team Penske   
  • 22, Ryan Preece, 41, Stewart-Haas Racing   
  • 23, Aric Almirola, 10, Stewart-Haas Racing   
  • 24, Daniel Suarez, 99, Trackhouse Racing 
  • 25, Corey LaJoie, 7, Spire Motorsports   
  • 26, Erik Jones, 43, Legacy Motor Club 
  • 27, AJ Allmendinger, 16, Kaulig Racing 
  • 28, Noah Gragson, 42, Legacy Motor Club   
  • 29, Zane Smith, 38, Front Row Motorsports   
  • 30, Michael McDowell, 34, Front Row Motorsports   
  • 31, Alex Bowman, 48, Hendrick Motorsports 
  • 32, Ty Dillon, 77, Spire Motorsports   
  • 33, Austin Dillon, 3, Richard Childress Racing   
  • 34, BJ McLeod, 78, Live Fast Motorsports   
  • 35, Todd Gilliland, 51, Front Row Motorsports  
  • 36, JJ Yeley, 15, Rick Ware Racing 
  • 37, Jimmie Johnson, 84, Legacy Motor Club

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
