Charlotte race fans are waiting for the weather to clear.
Rainy weather washed out the NASCAR Cup Series’ practice and qualifying sessions and the Xfinity Series’ Alsco Uniforms 300 race because of Saturday’s rain at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, North Carolina.
The Cup Series’ Coca-Cola 600 remains scheduled for Sunday at 6 p.m., but inclement weather is forecast throughout the day for the Charlotte metro area.
The Xfinity event will be staged Monday at noon. Josh Berry returns to the 1.5-mile quad oval as the defending spring race champion, leading 89 laps. Berry filled in admirably for Hendrick Motorsports’ Cup team after injuries to Chase Elliott and Alex Bowman, but Bowman is scheduled to return and start 31st.
Hendrick teammate William Byron was awarded the pole position, based on the NASCAR rule book. Byron captured the most recent Cup points event at Darlington Raceway on May 14. Byron paces the series with three wins this season.
Kevin Harvick is slated to start on the outside of the front row Sunday, followed by Brad Keselowski, Denny Hamlin and Kyle Busch.
After dominating last week’s All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway, Kyle Larson will begin P12. Four-time race champ Jimmie Johnson will start 37th. Johnson captured the longest race on the Cup circuit in 2003, ’04, ’05 and ’14.
Starting Lineup for NASCAR Cup Series’ Coca-Cola 600
Here is a look at the lineup for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series’ Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway:
Starting Position, Driver, Car No., Team
- 1, William Byron, 24, Hendrick Motorsports
- 2, Kevin Harvick, 4, Stewart-Haas Racing
- 3, Brad Keselowski, 6, RFK Racing
- 4, Denny Hamlin, 11, Joe Gibbs Racing
- 5, Kyle Busch, 8, Richard Childress Racing
- 6, Chase Elliott, 9, Hendrick Motorsports
- 7, Bubba Wallace, 23, 23XI Racing
- 8, Ryan Blaney, 12, Team Penske
- 9, Christopher Bell, 20, Joe Gibbs Racing
- 10, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., 47, JTG Daugherty Racing
- 11, Chris Buescher, 17, RFK Racing
- 12, Kyle Larson, 5, Hendrick Motorsports
- 13, Harrison Burton, 21, Wood Brothers Racing
- 14, Ross Chastain, 1, Trackhouse Racing
- 15, Tyler Reddick, 45, 23XI Racing
- 16, Justin Haley, 31, Kaulig Racing
- 17, Joey Logano, 22, Team Penske
- 18, Martin Truex Jr., 19, Joe Gibbs Racing
- 19, Ty Gibbs, 54, Joe Gibbs Racing
- 20, Chase Briscoe, 14, Stewart-Haas Racing
- 21, Austin Cindric, 2, Team Penske
- 22, Ryan Preece, 41, Stewart-Haas Racing
- 23, Aric Almirola, 10, Stewart-Haas Racing
- 24, Daniel Suarez, 99, Trackhouse Racing
- 25, Corey LaJoie, 7, Spire Motorsports
- 26, Erik Jones, 43, Legacy Motor Club
- 27, AJ Allmendinger, 16, Kaulig Racing
- 28, Noah Gragson, 42, Legacy Motor Club
- 29, Zane Smith, 38, Front Row Motorsports
- 30, Michael McDowell, 34, Front Row Motorsports
- 31, Alex Bowman, 48, Hendrick Motorsports
- 32, Ty Dillon, 77, Spire Motorsports
- 33, Austin Dillon, 3, Richard Childress Racing
- 34, BJ McLeod, 78, Live Fast Motorsports
- 35, Todd Gilliland, 51, Front Row Motorsports
- 36, JJ Yeley, 15, Rick Ware Racing
- 37, Jimmie Johnson, 84, Legacy Motor Club
