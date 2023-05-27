Charlotte race fans are waiting for the weather to clear.

Rainy weather washed out the NASCAR Cup Series’ practice and qualifying sessions and the Xfinity Series’ Alsco Uniforms 300 race because of Saturday’s rain at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, North Carolina.

The Cup Series’ Coca-Cola 600 remains scheduled for Sunday at 6 p.m., but inclement weather is forecast throughout the day for the Charlotte metro area.

The Xfinity event will be staged Monday at noon. Josh Berry returns to the 1.5-mile quad oval as the defending spring race champion, leading 89 laps. Berry filled in admirably for Hendrick Motorsports’ Cup team after injuries to Chase Elliott and Alex Bowman, but Bowman is scheduled to return and start 31st.

Hendrick teammate William Byron was awarded the pole position, based on the NASCAR rule book. Byron captured the most recent Cup points event at Darlington Raceway on May 14. Byron paces the series with three wins this season.

Kevin Harvick is slated to start on the outside of the front row Sunday, followed by Brad Keselowski, Denny Hamlin and Kyle Busch.

After dominating last week’s All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway, Kyle Larson will begin P12. Four-time race champ Jimmie Johnson will start 37th. Johnson captured the longest race on the Cup circuit in 2003, ’04, ’05 and ’14.

Starting Lineup for NASCAR Cup Series’ Coca-Cola 600

Here is a look at the lineup for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series’ Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway:

Starting Position, Driver, Car No., Team

1, William Byron, 24, Hendrick Motorsports

2, Kevin Harvick, 4, Stewart-Haas Racing

3, Brad Keselowski, 6, RFK Racing

4, Denny Hamlin, 11, Joe Gibbs Racing

5, Kyle Busch, 8, Richard Childress Racing

6, Chase Elliott, 9, Hendrick Motorsports

7, Bubba Wallace, 23, 23XI Racing

8, Ryan Blaney, 12, Team Penske

9, Christopher Bell, 20, Joe Gibbs Racing

10, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., 47, JTG Daugherty Racing

11, Chris Buescher, 17, RFK Racing

12, Kyle Larson, 5, Hendrick Motorsports

13, Harrison Burton, 21, Wood Brothers Racing

14, Ross Chastain, 1, Trackhouse Racing

15, Tyler Reddick, 45, 23XI Racing

16, Justin Haley, 31, Kaulig Racing

17, Joey Logano, 22, Team Penske

18, Martin Truex Jr., 19, Joe Gibbs Racing

19, Ty Gibbs, 54, Joe Gibbs Racing

20, Chase Briscoe, 14, Stewart-Haas Racing

21, Austin Cindric, 2, Team Penske

22, Ryan Preece, 41, Stewart-Haas Racing

23, Aric Almirola, 10, Stewart-Haas Racing

24, Daniel Suarez, 99, Trackhouse Racing

25, Corey LaJoie, 7, Spire Motorsports

26, Erik Jones, 43, Legacy Motor Club

27, AJ Allmendinger, 16, Kaulig Racing

28, Noah Gragson, 42, Legacy Motor Club

29, Zane Smith, 38, Front Row Motorsports

30, Michael McDowell, 34, Front Row Motorsports

31, Alex Bowman, 48, Hendrick Motorsports

32, Ty Dillon, 77, Spire Motorsports

33, Austin Dillon, 3, Richard Childress Racing

34, BJ McLeod, 78, Live Fast Motorsports

35, Todd Gilliland, 51, Front Row Motorsports

36, JJ Yeley, 15, Rick Ware Racing

37, Jimmie Johnson, 84, Legacy Motor Club

NFL Betting Guides 2023

Free NFL Picks Against The Spread – Check Expert NFL Picks Against the Spread.