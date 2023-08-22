NASCAR News and Rumors

NASCAR Cup Series Coke Zero Sugar 400: Odds, Predictions, Best Bets At Daytona International Speedway

Kevin Harvick did just enough at Watkins Glen, while Brad Keselowski clinched 22 key points during Sunday’s Go Bowling at The Glen as the two winless NASCAR Cup Series veterans qualified for the 2023 playoffs.

Unless a first-time winner visits Victory Lane following Sunday’s Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway, the final postseason spot could develop between Bubba Wallace, Ty Gibbs and Daniel Suarez. Wallace enters Sunday with a 32-point lead over Gibbs and 43 over Suarez.

For Keselowski, the co-owner of RFK Racing and 2012 Cup champion, qualifying for the postseason marked a stark rebound after he missed the cutoff last season.

Harvick, the 2014 series titleholder who is retiring after this season, will compete in the playoffs for the 17th time.

Below, we’ll preview the top storylines heading into Sunday’s Coke Zero Sugar 400, go over the odds, and give our best bets for the 26th and final regular-season race on the NASCAR calendar.

2023 Coke Zero Sugar 400 Storylines At Daytona

  • After starting on a road-course pole for the third time this season, Denny Hamlin settled into a top-five run for much of the 90-lap event at The Glen, scoring 17 stage points and preventing Martin Truex Jr. From securing the drivers’ regular-season title. Hamlin and Truex will grapple for the pennant at Daytona.
  • Entering Watkins Glen with momentum from a P3 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course on Aug. 13, Suarez spun out on Lap 5 at Watkins Glen and failed to gain much ground. Can he rebound and contend at Daytona?
  • Alex Bowman needs a win to qualify for the postseason. He also needs to cut back on mistakes. Last week, Bowman went for gas and tires when pit road was closed, earning a penalty.

Coke Zero Sugar 400 Driver Odds At Daytona

Here is an early look at some of the top drivers’ odds, according to DraftKings Sportsbook:

NASCAR Drivers Coke Zero Sugar 400 Odds Play
Chase Elliott +1100 BetOnline logo
Ryan Blaney +1200 BetOnline logo
Kyle Busch +1200 BetOnline logo
Joey Logano +1200 BetOnline logo
Brad Keselowski +1200 BetOnline logo
William Byron +1400 BetOnline logo
Denny Hamlin +1400 BetOnline logo
Chris Buescher +1600 BetOnline logo
Bubba Wallace +1800 BetOnline logo
Ross Chastain +2000 BetOnline logo
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +2000 BetOnline logo
Kyle Larson  +2000 BetOnline logo
Daniel Suarez +2000 BetOnline logo
Martin Truex Jr. +2200 BetOnline logo
Austin Dillon +2200 BetOnline logo
Aric Almirola +2200 BetOnline logo
Austin Cindric +2200 BetOnline logo
Tyler Reddick +2500 BetOnline logo
 Christopher Bell +2500 BetOnline logo
Alex Bowman +2500 BetOnline logo
Ty Gibbs +2800 BetOnline logo
Michael McDowell +2800 BetOnline logo
Ryan Preece +3500 BetOnline logo
Kevin Harvick +3500 BetOnline logo
Erik Jones +3500 BetOnline logo
Chase Briscoe +3500 BetOnline logo
AJ Allmendinger +4500 BetOnline logo
Corey LaJoie +5000 BetOnline logo
Josh Berry +6500 BetOnline logo
Riley Herbst +10000 BetOnline logo
Chandler Smith +10000 BetOnline logo

* Odds current at time of publication

Coke Zero Sugar 400 Predictions and Picks

Here are our best NASCAR bets for the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway:

Chase Elliott (+1100) 

The race favorite, Elliott does not often display his emotions publicly. But the 2020 points champion must be feeling the pressure. One regular-season race left and he must win to qualify for the playoffs. Can Elliott and his team cut down on the mistakes, keep the No. 9 Chevrolet fueled, and pull it out? 

Bet on Chase Elliott +1100 at BetOnline
 

William Byron (+1400) 

Snaping a summer slide, Byron captured his career-best fifth win in dominating fashion last week at The Glen. In his five previous starts, Byron’s average finish was P14. But after leading 66 of 90 laps last Sunday, is Byron’s No. 24 Chevrolet team primed for a postseason run? 

Bet on William Byron +1400 at BetOnline
 

Bubba Wallace (+1800) 

Recovering from a poor performance at Indy, Wallace ran a smart race last Sunday, collecting points during the first two stages and finishing P12. Can he hold on to his tenuous postseason position with another clutch run at Daytona? 

Bet on Bubba Wallace +1800 at BetOnline
 

 

Coke Zero Sugar 400 NASCAR News and Rumors
Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
