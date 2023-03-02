NASCAR News and Rumors

NASCAR Cup Series: Controversial Driver Kyle Busch Knows How To 'Win, Win, Win'

Jeff Hawkins
Kyle Busch is hated by his critics.

The NASCAR Cup Series driver is adored by his fans.

And he is admired by those who appreciate his aggressive art of racing.

Everyone agreed when he screamed, “all I do is win, win, win.”

Kyle Busch Accumulates 225 NASCAR Wins  

Busch made that declaration following his 200th NASCAR win in 2019, spanning the Cup, Xfinity and Truck Series. His triumph during last Sunday’s Pala Casino 400 at Auto Club Speedway snapped a rare Cup winless streak.

Twenty-eight races may not seem like a long time between wins for most drivers, but, to Busch, it must have seemed like an eternity. He now totals 61 Cup wins; 102 Xfinity wins; and 62 Truck wins.

In 527 career Xfinity and Truck events, Busch has 164 wins and 396 top 10-finishes. That’s one win every 3.2 times he starts his engine and a top-10 every 1.3 races.

He just wins.

And he continues wheeling it in the No. 8 Chevrolet for Richard Childress Racing. Two races with the new team and manufacturer and, already, he has collected a race trophy. Busch’s expected season-long transition away from Toyotas should be considered far ahead of any overly optimistic schedule.

During his final season with Joe Gibbs Racing, Busch’s average finish was 16.7, his worst showing since 2014 (17.6).

Busch Going Home For Family Affair

Among Busch’s many critics, they point to his pit-row run-ins with opposing drivers. His combative attitude often disturbed people. But few worked as hard as Busch or were willing to compete in two or three races each weekend.

Busch’s fans direct positive attention to his work ethic and passion.

Racing enthusiasts admire his sheer talent.

And his lineage.
Busch’s son, Brexton, is emerging as a racing prodigy.

The 7-year-old borrowed his father’s racing trailer so he could compete in the Bash at the Bullring Saturday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The Bandolero race will be staged following the Xfinity Series race at The Bullring track.

The event will be Brexton Busch’s Bandolero series debut.

It just so happens that his father, Kyle, came with another trailer and is expected to qualify for Sunday’s Pennzoil 400.

Father and son will be out to “win, win, win.”

NASCAR News and Rumors
Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
Jeff Hawkins

