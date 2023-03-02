Kyle Busch is hated by his critics.

The NASCAR Cup Series driver is adored by his fans.

And he is admired by those who appreciate his aggressive art of racing.

Everyone agreed when he screamed, “all I do is win, win, win.”

Kyle Busch on reaching 200 career victories: 'All I do is win, win, win!' https://t.co/vLVuBhU46f pic.twitter.com/B1q07gMVVo — Sporting News NASCAR (@sn_nascar) March 18, 2019

Kyle Busch Accumulates 225 NASCAR Wins

Busch made that declaration following his 200th NASCAR win in 2019, spanning the Cup, Xfinity and Truck Series. His triumph during last Sunday’s Pala Casino 400 at Auto Club Speedway snapped a rare Cup winless streak.

Twenty-eight races may not seem like a long time between wins for most drivers, but, to Busch, it must have seemed like an eternity. He now totals 61 Cup wins; 102 Xfinity wins; and 62 Truck wins.

In 527 career Xfinity and Truck events, Busch has 164 wins and 396 top 10-finishes. That’s one win every 3.2 times he starts his engine and a top-10 every 1.3 races.

He just wins.

And he continues wheeling it in the No. 8 Chevrolet for Richard Childress Racing. Two races with the new team and manufacturer and, already, he has collected a race trophy. Busch’s expected season-long transition away from Toyotas should be considered far ahead of any overly optimistic schedule.

During his final season with Joe Gibbs Racing, Busch’s average finish was 16.7, his worst showing since 2014 (17.6).

Loaded up and ready for my first race at the Bullring this weekend ‼️ thanks for letting me borrow your hauler @KyleBusch 😉 pic.twitter.com/hsNPZb5mag — Brexton Busch (@brextonbusch) February 27, 2023

Busch Going Home For Family Affair

Among Busch’s many critics, they point to his pit-row run-ins with opposing drivers. His combative attitude often disturbed people. But few worked as hard as Busch or were willing to compete in two or three races each weekend.

Busch’s fans direct positive attention to his work ethic and passion.

Racing enthusiasts admire his sheer talent.

And his lineage.

Busch’s son, Brexton, is emerging as a racing prodigy.

The 7-year-old borrowed his father’s racing trailer so he could compete in the Bash at the Bullring Saturday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The Bandolero race will be staged following the Xfinity Series race at The Bullring track.

The event will be Brexton Busch’s Bandolero series debut.

It just so happens that his father, Kyle, came with another trailer and is expected to qualify for Sunday’s Pennzoil 400.

Father and son will be out to “win, win, win.”