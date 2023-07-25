NASCAR News and Rumors

NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out 400: Odds, Predictions, Best Bets At Richmond Raceway

Jeff Hawkins
As his “friend,” Kyle Larson said Denny Hamlin is never wrong. 

“Whatever, he’s always right,” Larson told NBC Sports, following last Sunday’s altercation with Hamlin. “All the buddies know, Denny’s always right, so I’m sure he was in the right there as well.” 

Who sensed the sarcasm? 

With Hamlin initiating an accident off a late restart at Pocono Raceway last Sunday, Larson fell from the lead to a 20th-place finish. Aided by aggressive driving tactics, Hamlin earned his 50th career victory and claimed his seventh checkered flag at the 2.5-mile “tricky triangle,” establishing a track record. 

Despite their friendship, Larson likely will look to race Hamlin differently. 

“I think at this point I have to, right?” Larson said after the race. “Like I said, I’ve never had to apologize to him about anything, anything I’ve done on the racetrack. I can count four or five times where he’s had to reach out to me and be like ‘oh man, I’m sorry I put you in a bad spot there’ whatever, and so eventually like he says you gotta start racing people a certain way to get the respect back.” 

Below, we’ll preview the top storylines heading into Sunday’s Cook Out 400, go over the odds, and give our best bets for the 22nd race on the NASCAR calendar.

2023 Cook Out 400 Storylines

  • Alex Bowman previously won at Pocono and raced into a top 10 last Sunday. He looked like he would emerge from a slump dating back to the spring race at Richmond. Now four points out of the playoff chase, will a return to Richmond fuel a rebound?
  • Daniel Suarez entered last Sunday just one point below the postseason cutoff, but his Stage 2 crash led to a 36th-place finish and was bypassed by AJ Allmendinger in the points standings. Can he rebound and cut into his 23-point playoff deficit?
  • Erik Jones found a way to run a clean race and avoid any incidents that led to 11 Pocono cautions. His strategy led to his fourth top-10 finish of the season. Can he continue to race smart at Richmond?

Cook Out 400 Driver Odds 

Here is an early look at the top drivers’ odds from one of the top online sportsbooks: 

NASCAR Drivers Cook Out 400 Odds Play
Martin Truex Jr. +450 BetOnline logo
Kyle Larson +500 BetOnline logo
Denny Hamlin +650 BetOnline logo
Kevin Harvick +750 BetOnline logo
Christopher Bell +750 BetOnline logo
Kyle Busch +850 BetOnline logo
William Byron +900 BetOnline logo
Joey Logano +1200 BetOnline logo
Chase Elliott +1600 BetOnline logo
Ross Chastain +2000 BetOnline logo
Ryan Blaney +2200 BetOnline logo
Tyler Reddick +2800 BetOnline logo
Ty Gibbs +2800 BetOnline logo
Brad Keselowski +3000 BetOnline logo
Aric Almirola +4500 BetOnline logo
Alex Bowman +4500 BetOnline logo
Bubba Wallace +5500 BetOnline logo
Chris Buescher +5500 BetOnline logo
Daniel Suarez +6500 BetOnline logo
Chase Briscoe +7000 BetOnline logo
Ryan Preece +10000 BetOnline logo
Ryan Newman +10000 BetOnline logo
Austin Dillon +15000 BetOnline logo
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +25000 BetOnline logo
Justin Haley +25000 BetOnline logo
Erik Jones +25000 BetOnline logo
AJ Allmendinger +25000 BetOnline logo
Michael McDowell +30000 BetOnline logo
Harrison Burton +30000 BetOnline logo
Austin Cindric +30000 BetOnline logo
Todd Gilliland +50000 BetOnline logo

* Odds current at time of publication 

Cook Out 400 Predictions and Picks

Here are our best NASCAR bets for the Cook Out 400 at Richmond Raceway:

Martin Truex Jr. (+450)

The current points leader, Truex has surged to the front of the pack with six top-five finishes in his last eight outings, including two wins. He is favored to make it three wins in nine at Richmond.

Bet on Martin Truex Jr. +450 at BetOnline

Kyle Larson (+500)

Larson was in line for his third win of the season, but was taken out by his friend, Hamlin, and placed 20th. Before the late wreck, however, Larson rallied from a Lap 46 spin to capture Stage 2. Will he carry his post-race anger from Pocono to Richmond?

Bet on Kyle Larson +500 at BetOnline

Ty Gibbs (+2800)

Coming off his first top-five finish at Pocono, Gibbs scored Stage 2 points, but remains 28 points below the playoff cutoff line. Is it time for career win No. 1?

Bet on Ty Gibbs +2800 at BetOnline

Cook Out 400 NASCAR News and Rumors
Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
