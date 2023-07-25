As his “friend,” Kyle Larson said Denny Hamlin is never wrong.

“Whatever, he’s always right,” Larson told NBC Sports, following last Sunday’s altercation with Hamlin. “All the buddies know, Denny’s always right, so I’m sure he was in the right there as well.”

Who sensed the sarcasm?

With Hamlin initiating an accident off a late restart at Pocono Raceway last Sunday, Larson fell from the lead to a 20th-place finish. Aided by aggressive driving tactics, Hamlin earned his 50th career victory and claimed his seventh checkered flag at the 2.5-mile “tricky triangle,” establishing a track record.

Despite their friendship, Larson likely will look to race Hamlin differently.

“I think at this point I have to, right?” Larson said after the race. “Like I said, I’ve never had to apologize to him about anything, anything I’ve done on the racetrack. I can count four or five times where he’s had to reach out to me and be like ‘oh man, I’m sorry I put you in a bad spot there’ whatever, and so eventually like he says you gotta start racing people a certain way to get the respect back.”

Below, we’ll preview the top storylines heading into Sunday’s Cook Out 400, go over the odds, and give our best bets for the 22nd race on the NASCAR calendar.

Denny Hamlin responds to Kyle Larson saying that the move was like the one Hamlin pulled on Ross Chastain last year at Pocono and he (Larson) didn’t deserve to be raced that way. pic.twitter.com/MiWi9t7Z3q — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) July 24, 2023

2023 Cook Out 400 Storylines

Alex Bowman previously won at Pocono and raced into a top 10 last Sunday. He looked like he would emerge from a slump dating back to the spring race at Richmond. Now four points out of the playoff chase, will a return to Richmond fuel a rebound?

Daniel Suarez entered last Sunday just one point below the postseason cutoff, but his Stage 2 crash led to a 36th-place finish and was bypassed by AJ Allmendinger in the points standings. Can he rebound and cut into his 23-point playoff deficit?

Erik Jones found a way to run a clean race and avoid any incidents that led to 11 Pocono cautions. His strategy led to his fourth top-10 finish of the season. Can he continue to race smart at Richmond?

A BIG crash at Pocono involving Joey Logano and Daniel Suarez! 📺: @USANetwork pic.twitter.com/Ax8ngWWP4f — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) July 23, 2023

Cook Out 400 Driver Odds

Here is an early look at the top drivers’ odds from one of the top online sportsbooks:

NASCAR Drivers Cook Out 400 Odds Play Martin Truex Jr. +450 Kyle Larson +500 Denny Hamlin +650 Kevin Harvick +750 Christopher Bell +750 Kyle Busch +850 William Byron +900 Joey Logano +1200 Chase Elliott +1600 Ross Chastain +2000 Ryan Blaney +2200 Tyler Reddick +2800 Ty Gibbs +2800 Brad Keselowski +3000 Aric Almirola +4500 Alex Bowman +4500 Bubba Wallace +5500 Chris Buescher +5500 Daniel Suarez +6500 Chase Briscoe +7000 Ryan Preece +10000 Ryan Newman +10000 Austin Dillon +15000 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +25000 Justin Haley +25000 Erik Jones +25000 AJ Allmendinger +25000 Michael McDowell +30000 Harrison Burton +30000 Austin Cindric +30000 Todd Gilliland +50000

* Odds current at time of publication

Cook Out 400 Predictions and Picks

Here are our best NASCAR bets for the Cook Out 400 at Richmond Raceway:

Martin Truex Jr. (+450)

The current points leader, Truex has surged to the front of the pack with six top-five finishes in his last eight outings, including two wins. He is favored to make it three wins in nine at Richmond.

Kyle Larson (+500)

Larson was in line for his third win of the season, but was taken out by his friend, Hamlin, and placed 20th. Before the late wreck, however, Larson rallied from a Lap 46 spin to capture Stage 2. Will he carry his post-race anger from Pocono to Richmond?

Ty Gibbs (+2800)

Coming off his first top-five finish at Pocono, Gibbs scored Stage 2 points, but remains 28 points below the playoff cutoff line. Is it time for career win No. 1?