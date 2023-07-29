NASCAR Cup Series driver Tyler Reddick on Saturday clinched his first pole position since May 2021.
After turning a hot qualifying lap of 113.689 mph, Reddick will start on the inside of the front row for Sunday’s Cook Out 400 at Richmond Raceway. It marks his second career pole and first since the 2021 Echopark Texas Grand Prix.
Kyle Busch, Denny Hamlin, Chase Elliott, whose machine failed two pre-qualifying inspections, and Bubba Wallace round out Sunday’s top five starting positions at the 0.75-mile track.
Reddick, who recovered Saturday after hitting the wall during a qualifying run, has never led a short-track lap during his five-year Cup career.
AJ Allmendinger, who trails Michael McDowell by 17 points for the final playoff spot, will start last.
Tyler Reddick scored his first pole of 2023 at Richmond:https://t.co/3D91nW2gsn
— Frontstretch (@Frontstretch) July 29, 2023
Chase Elliott, Ross Chastain, Justin Haley Fail Two Inspections
During the first two routine checkups Saturday at Richmond Raceway, NASCAR Cup Series officials ruled the machines of Ross Chastain, Chase Elliott and Justin Haley failed the inspections.
All three teams passed on their attempt, but will be without a pit-crew member and pit-stall selection.
With Elliott needing a win over the final five regular-season races to races to qualify for the playoffs, the 2020 points champion will be without car chief Matt Barndt. Chastain will compete sans car chief David Fero and Haley will be without car chief Jaron Antley.
Elliott sits 56 points below the cutoff line and Haley is 62 points outside the chase for the postseason. Chastain won at Nashville and enters Sunday 98 points behind points leader Martin Truex Jr.
One to watch? @chaseelliott is currently second fastest in practice at @RichmondRaceway. pic.twitter.com/GGvZuVm8nJ
— NASCAR (@NASCAR) July 29, 2023
Starting Lineup for NASCAR Cup Series’ Cook Out 400
Here is a look at the lineup for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series’ Cook Out 400 at Richmond Raceway:
Starting Position, Driver, Car No., Team
- 1, Tyler Reddick, 45, 23XI Racing
- 2, Kyle Busch, 8, Richard Childress Racing
- 3, Denny Hamlin, 11, Joe Gibbs Racing
- 4, Chase Elliott, 9, Hendrick Motorsports
- 5, Bubba Wallace, 23, 23XI Racing
- 6, William Byron, 24, Hendrick Motorsports
- 7, Ty Gibbs, 54, Joe Gibbs Racing
- 8, Kevin Harvick, 4, Stewart-Haas Racing
- 9, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., 47, JTG Daugherty Racing
- 10, Martin Truex Jr., 19, Joe Gibbs Racing
- 11, Ryan Preece, 41, Stewart-Haas Racing
- 12, Noah Gragson, 42, Legacy Motor Club
- 13, Brad Keselowski, 6, RFK Racing
- 14, Kyle Larson, 5, Hendrick Motorsports
- 15, Alex Bowman, 48, Hendrick Motorsports
- 16, Todd Gilliland, 38, Front Row Motorsports
- 17, Austin Dillon, 3, Richard Childress Racing
- 18, Michael McDowell, 34, Front Row Motorsports
- 19, Ross Chastain, 1, Trackhouse Racing
- 20, Chase Briscoe, 14, Stewart-Haas Racing
- 21, BJ McLeod, 78, Live Fast Motorsports
- 22, Harrison Burton, 21, Wood Brothers Racing
- 23, Joey Logano, 22, Team Penske
- 24, Aric Almirola, 10, Stewart-Haas Racing
- 25, Ryan Blaney, 12, Team Penske
- 26, Chris Buescher, 17, RFK Racing
- 27, Erik Jones, 43, Legacy Motor Club
- 28, Justin Haley, 31, Kaulig Racing
- 29, Christopher Bell, 20, Joe Gibbs Racing
- 30, Austin Cindric, 2, Team Penske
- 31, Corey LaJoie, 7, Spire Motorsports
- 32, Ryan Newman, 51, Rick Ware Racing
- 33, Daniel Suarez, 99, Trackhouse Racing
- 34, Ty Dillon, 77, Spire Motorsports
- 35, JJ Yeley, 15, Rick Ware Racing
- 36, AJ Allmendinger, 16, Kaulig Racing
#NASCAR | @KevinHarvick leads #Ford and will start P8 in tomorrow’s Cup Series race @RichmondRaceway. pic.twitter.com/SghxWQ0Fqs
— Ford Performance (@FordPerformance) July 29, 2023