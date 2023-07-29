NASCAR Cup Series driver Tyler Reddick on Saturday clinched his first pole position since May 2021.

After turning a hot qualifying lap of 113.689 mph, Reddick will start on the inside of the front row for Sunday’s Cook Out 400 at Richmond Raceway. It marks his second career pole and first since the 2021 Echopark Texas Grand Prix.

Kyle Busch, Denny Hamlin, Chase Elliott, whose machine failed two pre-qualifying inspections, and Bubba Wallace round out Sunday’s top five starting positions at the 0.75-mile track.

Reddick, who recovered Saturday after hitting the wall during a qualifying run, has never led a short-track lap during his five-year Cup career.

AJ Allmendinger, who trails Michael McDowell by 17 points for the final playoff spot, will start last.

Chase Elliott, Ross Chastain, Justin Haley Fail Two Inspections

During the first two routine checkups Saturday at Richmond Raceway, NASCAR Cup Series officials ruled the machines of Ross Chastain, Chase Elliott and Justin Haley failed the inspections.

All three teams passed on their attempt, but will be without a pit-crew member and pit-stall selection.

With Elliott needing a win over the final five regular-season races to races to qualify for the playoffs, the 2020 points champion will be without car chief Matt Barndt. Chastain will compete sans car chief David Fero and Haley will be without car chief Jaron Antley.

Elliott sits 56 points below the cutoff line and Haley is 62 points outside the chase for the postseason. Chastain won at Nashville and enters Sunday 98 points behind points leader Martin Truex Jr.

Starting Lineup for NASCAR Cup Series’ Cook Out 400

Here is a look at the lineup for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series’ Cook Out 400 at Richmond Raceway:

Starting Position, Driver, Car No., Team

1, Tyler Reddick, 45, 23XI Racing

2, Kyle Busch, 8, Richard Childress Racing

3, Denny Hamlin, 11, Joe Gibbs Racing

4, Chase Elliott, 9, Hendrick Motorsports

5, Bubba Wallace, 23, 23XI Racing

6, William Byron, 24, Hendrick Motorsports

7, Ty Gibbs, 54, Joe Gibbs Racing

8, Kevin Harvick, 4, Stewart-Haas Racing

9, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., 47, JTG Daugherty Racing

10, Martin Truex Jr., 19, Joe Gibbs Racing

11, Ryan Preece, 41, Stewart-Haas Racing

12, Noah Gragson, 42, Legacy Motor Club

13, Brad Keselowski, 6, RFK Racing

14, Kyle Larson, 5, Hendrick Motorsports

15, Alex Bowman, 48, Hendrick Motorsports

16, Todd Gilliland, 38, Front Row Motorsports

17, Austin Dillon, 3, Richard Childress Racing

18, Michael McDowell, 34, Front Row Motorsports

19, Ross Chastain, 1, Trackhouse Racing

20, Chase Briscoe, 14, Stewart-Haas Racing

21, BJ McLeod, 78, Live Fast Motorsports

22, Harrison Burton, 21, Wood Brothers Racing

23, Joey Logano, 22, Team Penske

24, Aric Almirola, 10, Stewart-Haas Racing

25, Ryan Blaney, 12, Team Penske

26, Chris Buescher, 17, RFK Racing

27, Erik Jones, 43, Legacy Motor Club

28, Justin Haley, 31, Kaulig Racing

29, Christopher Bell, 20, Joe Gibbs Racing

30, Austin Cindric, 2, Team Penske

31, Corey LaJoie, 7, Spire Motorsports

32, Ryan Newman, 51, Rick Ware Racing

33, Daniel Suarez, 99, Trackhouse Racing

34, Ty Dillon, 77, Spire Motorsports

35, JJ Yeley, 15, Rick Ware Racing

36, AJ Allmendinger, 16, Kaulig Racing