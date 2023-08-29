For the first time in three years since opening the two-car garage, 23XI Racing qualified both teams for the NASCAR Cup Series postseason.

Following last Sunday’s Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway, Bubba Wallace earned the final seed, joining teammate Tyler Reddick in the Round of 16.

Wallace, 29, qualified for the first time in his career, placing 47 points better than Trackhouse Racing’s Daniel Suarez.

“All the crew, 23XI, we got it done, and I’m proud of everybody,” said Bootie Barker, crew chief of Wallace’s No. 23 Toyota, as reported by NASCAR.com. “We have really good people, and I always tell my people how good they are, and now there’s proof. “

Below, we’ll preview the top storylines heading into Sunday’s Cook Out Southern 500, go over the odds, and give our best bets for the 27th race on the NASCAR calendar.

#NASCAR … Bubba Wallace on the emotion of making the Cup playoffs for the first time. pic.twitter.com/RZtaccJqga — Dustin Long (@dustinlong) August 27, 2023

2023 Cook Out Southern 500 Storylines

Will Ryan Preece rebound mentally and physically from his violent 10-barrel roll crash last Sunday?

How will Chase Elliott, who missed the postseason for the first time in his career, adapt to becoming a playoff spoiler?

Team Penske and Wood Brothers Racing switched crew chiefs. Jeremy Bullins, the chief for Harrison Burton, moved over to Austin Cindric’s team. Brian Wilson, meanwhile, switches to Burton’s team. The moves will carry over to next season.

Team Penske + Wood Brothers to Trade Crew Chiefs Effective immediately for 2023 & 2024, Brian Wilson will serve as CC for Austin Cindric and the No. 2 Team Penske Ford Mustang. Jeremy Bullins will serve as the CC for Harrison Burton and the No. 21 Wood Brothers Ford Mustang. pic.twitter.com/QMvwlEB1SK — Team Penske (@Team_Penske) August 28, 2023

Cook Out Southern 500 Driver Odds

Here is an early look at the drivers’ odds for the Cook Out Southern 500 At Darlington Raceway, according to DraftKings Sportsbook:

Driver NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out Southern 500 Odds Play Martin Truex Jr. +500 Kyle Larson +550 William Byron +750 Denny Hamlin +750 Kyle Busch +1000 Christopher Bell +1100 Ross Chastain +1100 Tyler Reddick +1300 Kevin Harvick +1500 Chris Buescher +1500 Brad Keselowski +1600 Chase Elliott +1700 Ryan Blaney +1800 Joey Logano +1800 Erik Jones +2800 Bubba Wallace +2800 Ty Gibbs +3500 Daniel Suarez +5500 Alex Bowman +5500 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +10000 Michael McDowell +10000 Carson Hocevar +15000 Austin Dillon +20000 Aric Almirola +25000 AJ Allmendinger +25000 Chase Briscoe +30000 Ryan Preece +40000 Justin Haley +40000 Harrison Burton +40000 Corey LaJoie +40000 Austin Cindric +40000 Ryan Newman +50000 Ty Dillon +100000 Todd Gilliland +100000 JJ Yeley +100000 BJ McLeod +100000

*Odds current at time of publication

Cook Out Southern 500 Predictions and Picks

Here are our best NASCAR bets for the Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway:

Martin Truex Jr. (+500)

Truex clinched the regular-season driver championship with nine top-five finishes and 15 top-10s. Since snapping a prolonged winless streak at Dover, Truex has been one of the circuit’s most consistent pilots and is a betting favorite to win his first Cup title since 2017.

Chris Buescher (+1500)

The winner of three of the past five Cup events, including last Sunday’s race at Daytona, Buescher is one of the series’ hottest drivers. He looks like he will be a playoff contender.

Joey Logano (+1800)

The defending Cup champion has endured and up-and-down regular season, ending with eight top-fives and six finishes 30th or worse. He will have something to say over the next 10 playoff races.

