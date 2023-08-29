For the first time in three years since opening the two-car garage, 23XI Racing qualified both teams for the NASCAR Cup Series postseason.
Following last Sunday’s Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway, Bubba Wallace earned the final seed, joining teammate Tyler Reddick in the Round of 16.
Wallace, 29, qualified for the first time in his career, placing 47 points better than Trackhouse Racing’s Daniel Suarez.
“All the crew, 23XI, we got it done, and I’m proud of everybody,” said Bootie Barker, crew chief of Wallace’s No. 23 Toyota, as reported by NASCAR.com. “We have really good people, and I always tell my people how good they are, and now there’s proof. “
Below, we’ll preview the top storylines heading into Sunday’s Cook Out Southern 500, go over the odds, and give our best bets for the 27th race on the NASCAR calendar.
#NASCAR … Bubba Wallace on the emotion of making the Cup playoffs for the first time. pic.twitter.com/RZtaccJqga
— Dustin Long (@dustinlong) August 27, 2023
2023 Cook Out Southern 500 Storylines
- Will Ryan Preece rebound mentally and physically from his violent 10-barrel roll crash last Sunday?
- How will Chase Elliott, who missed the postseason for the first time in his career, adapt to becoming a playoff spoiler?
- Team Penske and Wood Brothers Racing switched crew chiefs. Jeremy Bullins, the chief for Harrison Burton, moved over to Austin Cindric’s team. Brian Wilson, meanwhile, switches to Burton’s team. The moves will carry over to next season.
Team Penske + Wood Brothers to Trade Crew Chiefs
Effective immediately for 2023 & 2024, Brian Wilson will serve as CC for Austin Cindric and the No. 2 Team Penske Ford Mustang. Jeremy Bullins will serve as the CC for Harrison Burton and the No. 21 Wood Brothers Ford Mustang. pic.twitter.com/QMvwlEB1SK
— Team Penske (@Team_Penske) August 28, 2023
Cook Out Southern 500 Driver Odds
Here is an early look at the drivers’ odds for the Cook Out Southern 500 At Darlington Raceway, according to DraftKings Sportsbook:
|Driver
|NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out Southern 500 Odds
|Play
|Martin Truex Jr.
|+500
|Kyle Larson
|+550
|William Byron
|+750
|Denny Hamlin
|+750
|Kyle Busch
|+1000
|Christopher Bell
|+1100
|Ross Chastain
|+1100
|Tyler Reddick
|+1300
|Kevin Harvick
|+1500
|Chris Buescher
|+1500
|Brad Keselowski
|+1600
|Chase Elliott
|+1700
|Ryan Blaney
|+1800
|Joey Logano
|+1800
|Erik Jones
|+2800
|Bubba Wallace
|+2800
|Ty Gibbs
|+3500
|Daniel Suarez
|+5500
|Alex Bowman
|+5500
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|+10000
|Michael McDowell
|+10000
|Carson Hocevar
|+15000
|Austin Dillon
|+20000
|Aric Almirola
|+25000
|AJ Allmendinger
|+25000
|Chase Briscoe
|+30000
|Ryan Preece
|+40000
|Justin Haley
|+40000
|Harrison Burton
|+40000
|Corey LaJoie
|+40000
|Austin Cindric
|+40000
|Ryan Newman
|+50000
|Ty Dillon
|+100000
|Todd Gilliland
|+100000
|JJ Yeley
|+100000
|BJ McLeod
|+100000
*Odds current at time of publication
Cook Out Southern 500 Predictions and Picks
Here are our best NASCAR bets for the Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway:
Martin Truex Jr. (+500)
Truex clinched the regular-season driver championship with nine top-five finishes and 15 top-10s. Since snapping a prolonged winless streak at Dover, Truex has been one of the circuit’s most consistent pilots and is a betting favorite to win his first Cup title since 2017.
Chris Buescher (+1500)
The winner of three of the past five Cup events, including last Sunday’s race at Daytona, Buescher is one of the series’ hottest drivers. He looks like he will be a playoff contender.
Joey Logano (+1800)
The defending Cup champion has endured and up-and-down regular season, ending with eight top-fives and six finishes 30th or worse. He will have something to say over the next 10 playoff races.
These drivers are incredible. pic.twitter.com/0yx8y9j3B6
— NASCAR (@NASCAR) August 28, 2023