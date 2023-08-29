NASCAR News and Rumors

NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out Southern 500: Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets At Darlington Raceway

Author image
Jeff Hawkins
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
4 min read
NASCAR: Coke Zero Sugar 400

For the first time in three years since opening the two-car garage, 23XI Racing qualified both teams for the NASCAR Cup Series postseason.

Following last Sunday’s Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway, Bubba Wallace earned the final seed, joining teammate Tyler Reddick in the Round of 16.

Wallace, 29, qualified for the first time in his career, placing 47 points better than Trackhouse Racing’s Daniel Suarez.

“All the crew, 23XI, we got it done, and I’m proud of everybody,” said Bootie Barker, crew chief of Wallace’s No. 23 Toyota, as reported by NASCAR.com. “We have really good people, and I always tell my people how good they are, and now there’s proof. “

Below, we’ll preview the top storylines heading into Sunday’s Cook Out Southern 500, go over the odds, and give our best bets for the 27th race on the NASCAR calendar.

2023 Cook Out Southern 500 Storylines

  • Will Ryan Preece rebound mentally and physically from his violent 10-barrel roll crash last Sunday?
  • How will Chase Elliott, who missed the postseason for the first time in his career, adapt to becoming a playoff spoiler?
  • Team Penske and Wood Brothers Racing switched crew chiefs. Jeremy Bullins, the chief for Harrison Burton, moved over to Austin Cindric’s team. Brian Wilson, meanwhile, switches to Burton’s team. The moves will carry over to next season.

Cook Out Southern 500 Driver Odds 

Here is an early look at the drivers’ odds for the Cook Out Southern 500 At Darlington Raceway, according to DraftKings Sportsbook: 

Driver NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out Southern 500 Odds Play
Martin Truex Jr. +500 BetOnline logo
Kyle Larson +550 BetOnline logo
William Byron +750 BetOnline logo
Denny Hamlin +750 BetOnline logo
Kyle Busch +1000 BetOnline logo
Christopher Bell +1100 BetOnline logo
Ross Chastain +1100 BetOnline logo
Tyler Reddick +1300 BetOnline logo
Kevin Harvick +1500 BetOnline logo
Chris Buescher +1500 BetOnline logo
Brad Keselowski +1600 BetOnline logo
Chase Elliott +1700 BetOnline logo
Ryan Blaney +1800 BetOnline logo
Joey Logano +1800 BetOnline logo
Erik Jones +2800 BetOnline logo
Bubba Wallace +2800 BetOnline logo
Ty Gibbs +3500 BetOnline logo
Daniel Suarez +5500 BetOnline logo
Alex Bowman +5500 BetOnline logo
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +10000 BetOnline logo
Michael McDowell +10000 BetOnline logo
Carson Hocevar +15000 BetOnline logo
Austin Dillon +20000 BetOnline logo
Aric Almirola +25000 BetOnline logo
AJ Allmendinger +25000 BetOnline logo
Chase Briscoe +30000 BetOnline logo
Ryan Preece +40000 BetOnline logo
Justin Haley +40000 BetOnline logo
Harrison Burton +40000 BetOnline logo
Corey LaJoie +40000 BetOnline logo
Austin Cindric +40000 BetOnline logo
Ryan Newman +50000 BetOnline logo
Ty Dillon +100000 BetOnline logo
Todd Gilliland +100000 BetOnline logo
JJ Yeley +100000 BetOnline logo
BJ McLeod +100000 BetOnline logo

*Odds current at time of publication

Cook Out Southern 500 Predictions and Picks

Here are our best NASCAR bets for the Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway:

Martin Truex Jr. (+500) 

Truex clinched the regular-season driver championship with nine top-five finishes and 15 top-10s. Since snapping a prolonged winless streak at Dover, Truex has been one of the circuit’s most consistent pilots and is a betting favorite to win his first Cup title since 2017.

Bet on Martin Truex Jr. +500 at BetOnline
 

Chris Buescher (+1500) 

The winner of three of the past five Cup events, including last Sunday’s race at Daytona, Buescher is one of the series’ hottest drivers. He looks like he will be a playoff contender.

Bet on Chris Buescher +1500 at BetOnline
 

Joey Logano (+1800) 

The defending Cup champion has endured and up-and-down regular season, ending with eight top-fives and six finishes 30th or worse. He will have something to say over the next 10 playoff races.  

Bet on Joey Logano +1800 at BetOnline

Topics  
Cook Out Southern 500 NASCAR News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
View All Posts By Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins

Twitter Linkedin
Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
View All Posts By Jeff Hawkins

Related To NASCAR News and Rumors

NASCAR News and Rumors
daytona racer making pit stop (1)

NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out Southern 500 Entry List: Dates, Event Times At Darlington Raceway

Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  18h
NASCAR News and Rumors
chris buesher wins daytona fall race (1)
NASCAR Cup Series Coke Zero Sugar 400: Twitter Reacts To Chris Buescher Winning, Bubba Wallace Pointing Way To Final Playoff Spot At Daytona
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Aug 27 2023
NASCAR News and Rumors
kevin harvick retires thanks (1)
NASCAR Cup Series Coke Zero Sugar 400: Odds, Predictions, Best Bets At Daytona International Speedway
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Aug 22 2023
NASCAR News and Rumors
chase elliott down to last chance to make playoffs (1)
NASCAR Cup Series Coke Zero Sugar 400 Entry List: Dates, Event Times At Daytona International Speedway
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Aug 21 2023
NASCAR News and Rumors
william byron wins at watkins glen (1)
NASCAR 2023: Twitter Reacts To William Byron Ending Summer Slide By Claiming Go Bowling At The Glen For 5th ‘Cool Win’ of Season
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Aug 20 2023
NASCAR News and Rumors
denny hamlin earns pole at watkins glen (1)
NASCAR Cup Series Go Bowling At The Glen: Qualifying, Pole Position, Lineup At Watkins Glen International
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Aug 19 2023
NASCAR News and Rumors
bubba wallace pit stop at indy road course (1)
NASCAR 2023: Twitter Reacts To Cup Series Drivers On Playoff Bubble Heading To Watkins Glen International, Superspeedway Of Road Courses
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Aug 18 2023
More News
Arrow to top