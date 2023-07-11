William Byron took advantage of the bad weather Sunday night.

Byron rallied from a poor start to earn his circuit-best fourth win during the rain-shortened Quaker State 400 Available at Walmart.

With Cup drivers putting on an early show at Atlanta Motor Speedway, Byron made contact with Corey LaJoie on Lap 80 and fell back to P36. Over the next 165 laps, however, Byron fought back to take the lead, aided by his driving skill and his crew chief’s strategy.

“It was awesome,” Byron told NBC Sports. “I felt like the first stage was really fun.

“I was certainly edgy back in traffic, but (crew chief) Rudy (Fugle) made a good call, and we got it towards the front, and sometimes that’s what it takes.”

Not only did Byron earn a trip to Victory Lane, he also moved to the front of the points standings, leading Martin Truex Jr. by 21 points.

Is Byron evolving into the next Cup star?

Below, we’ll preview the top storylines heading into Sunday’s Crayon 301, go over the odds, and give our best bets for the 20th race on the NASCAR calendar.

The insane streak of William Byron never winning with the same paint scheme twice miraculously continues. All 8 paint schemes have been different, despite how similar the Homestead and 2023 Atlanta cars are pic.twitter.com/EuQDJ1uX3C — Texachev (@Texachev1) July 10, 2023

2023 Crayon 301 Storylines

Chase Elliott was not much of a factor at Atlanta and remains winless this season, lowlighted by injury and suspension. Is time running out on the 2020 Cup champion?

Daniel Suarez placed a season-best P2 at Atlanta and moved into 15th place in the points standings. Can he continue to hold on to a playoff spot?

Bubba Wallace’s “secret” prevented him from making a qualifying run at Atlanta. His Quaker State 400 performance certainly wasn’t low-key. Neither was the fact he’s three points out of the playoff picture.

Frustrated ⁦@BubbaWallace⁩ doesn’t get to run a qualifying lap at Atlanta Motor Speedway due to issue that he says is a “secret.” pic.twitter.com/9yC5xEssSQ — Kyle Dalton (@kdsportswriter) July 8, 2023

Crayon 301 Driver Odds

Here is an early look at the top drivers’ odds from one of the top online sportsbooks:

NASCAR Drivers Quaker State 400 Odds Play Christopher Bell +550 Martin Truex Jr. +650 Denny Hamlin +700 Kyle Larson +900 Kyle Busch +900 Kevin Harvick +900 Chase Elliott +1100 William Byron +1200 Ryan Blaney +1400 Joey Logano +1500 Tyler Reddick +1800 Ross Chastain +1800 Brad Keselowski +2200 Aric Almirola +2200 Bubba Wallace +2800 Daniel Suarez +3500 Alex Bowman +4500 Ty Gibbs +5000 Ryan Preece +5500 Chris Buescher +6500 Chase Briscoe +7000 Erik Jones +10000 Austin Dillon +10000 AJ Allmendinger +10000 Austin Cindric +15000 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +25000 Michael McDowell +25000 Justin Haley +25000 Harrison Burton +30000 Cole Custer +50000 Ryan Newman +100000

* Odds current at time of publication

Crayon 301 Predictions and Picks

Here are our best NASCAR bets for the Crayon 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway:

Christopher Bell (+550)

Favored to win Sunday’s Crayon 301 at the 1.058-mile track, Bell is scheduled to take part in NASCAR’s new splitter tests at New Hampshire next Monday and Tuesday. With the tests aiming to improve short-track racing, Bell was one of the officials’ top picks to collect data.

Kevin Harvick (+900)

The 2014 Cup series champion has captured 60 career races. As a youngster, he developed his driving skills on short tracks in California. A retiring Harvick needs a proper career sendoff. New Hampshire knows how to throw a party.

Ty Gibbs (+5000)

Now that Gibbs has fallen out of the playoffs race, it’s time to see what the rookie is made of. New Hampshire fits his aggressive driving style and he needs a win. Desperately.