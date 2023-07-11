Crayon 301

NASCAR Cup Series Crayon 301: Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets At New Hampshire Motor Speedway

Author image
Jeff Hawkins
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
4 min read
william bryon becoming next nascar star (1) (1)

William Byron took advantage of the bad weather Sunday night.

Byron rallied from a poor start to earn his circuit-best fourth win during the rain-shortened Quaker State 400 Available at Walmart.

With Cup drivers putting on an early show at Atlanta Motor Speedway, Byron made contact with Corey LaJoie on Lap 80 and fell back to P36. Over the next 165 laps, however, Byron fought back to take the lead, aided by his driving skill and his crew chief’s strategy.

“It was awesome,” Byron told NBC Sports. “I felt like the first stage was really fun.

“I was certainly edgy back in traffic, but (crew chief) Rudy (Fugle) made a good call, and we got it towards the front, and sometimes that’s what it takes.”

Not only did Byron earn a trip to Victory Lane, he also moved to the front of the points standings, leading Martin Truex Jr. by 21 points.

Is Byron evolving into the next Cup star?

Below, we’ll preview the top storylines heading into Sunday’s Crayon 301, go over the odds, and give our best bets for the 20th race on the NASCAR calendar.

2023 Crayon 301 Storylines

  • Chase Elliott was not much of a factor at Atlanta and remains winless this season, lowlighted by injury and suspension. Is time running out on the 2020 Cup champion?
  • Daniel Suarez placed a season-best P2 at Atlanta and moved into 15th place in the points standings. Can he continue to hold on to a playoff spot?
  • Bubba Wallace’s “secret” prevented him from making a qualifying run at Atlanta. His Quaker State 400 performance certainly wasn’t low-key. Neither was the fact he’s three points out of the playoff picture.

Crayon 301 Driver Odds

Here is an early look at the top drivers’ odds from one of the top online sportsbooks:

NASCAR Drivers Quaker State 400 Odds Play
Christopher Bell +550 BetOnline logo
Martin Truex Jr. +650 BetOnline logo
Denny Hamlin +700 BetOnline logo
Kyle Larson +900 BetOnline logo
Kyle Busch +900 BetOnline logo
Kevin Harvick +900 BetOnline logo
Chase Elliott +1100 BetOnline logo
William Byron +1200 BetOnline logo
Ryan Blaney +1400 BetOnline logo
Joey Logano +1500 BetOnline logo
Tyler Reddick +1800 BetOnline logo
Ross Chastain +1800 BetOnline logo
Brad Keselowski +2200 BetOnline logo
Aric Almirola +2200 BetOnline logo
Bubba Wallace +2800 BetOnline logo
Daniel Suarez +3500 BetOnline logo
Alex Bowman +4500 BetOnline logo
Ty Gibbs +5000 BetOnline logo
Ryan Preece +5500 BetOnline logo
Chris Buescher +6500 BetOnline logo
Chase Briscoe +7000 BetOnline logo
Erik Jones +10000 BetOnline logo
Austin Dillon +10000 BetOnline logo
AJ Allmendinger +10000 BetOnline logo
Austin Cindric +15000 BetOnline logo
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +25000 BetOnline logo
Michael McDowell +25000 BetOnline logo
Justin Haley +25000 BetOnline logo
Harrison Burton +30000 BetOnline logo
Cole Custer +50000 BetOnline logo
Ryan Newman +100000 BetOnline logo

* Odds current at time of publication 

Crayon 301 Predictions and Picks 

Here are our best NASCAR bets for the Crayon 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway:

Christopher Bell (+550)

Favored to win Sunday’s Crayon 301 at the 1.058-mile track, Bell is scheduled to take part in NASCAR’s new splitter tests at New Hampshire next Monday and Tuesday. With the tests aiming to improve short-track racing, Bell was one of the officials’ top picks to collect data.

Bet on Christopher Bell +550 at BetOnline

Kevin Harvick (+900)

The 2014 Cup series champion has captured 60 career races. As a youngster, he developed his driving skills on short tracks in California. A retiring Harvick needs a proper career sendoff. New Hampshire knows how to throw a party.

Bet on Kevin Harvick +900 at BetOnline

Ty Gibbs (+5000)

Now that Gibbs has fallen out of the playoffs race, it’s time to see what the rookie is made of. New Hampshire fits his aggressive driving style and he needs a win. Desperately.

Bet on Ty Gibbs +5000 at BetOnline
Topics  
Crayon 301 NASCAR News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
View All Posts By Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins

Twitter Linkedin
Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
View All Posts By Jeff Hawkins
Arrow to top