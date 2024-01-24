NASCAR News and Rumors

NASCAR Cup Series Daytona 500: Early Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets At Daytona International Speedway 

With four weeks to go before the checkered flag falls on the 66th “Great American Race,” it’s time to take a lap around the NASCAR Cup Series garage area and catch up on off-season news and views.  

Below, we’ll preview the top storylines heading into the Daytona 500 on Feb. 18, go over BetOnline Sportsbook’s odds, and give our best bets for the first race on the 2024 NASCAR schedule. 


2024 Daytona 500 Storylines 

  • How will Chase Elliott rebound from a disappointing 2023? His season was lowlighted by a six-race absence after injuring his leg snowboarding and receiving a suspension for intentionally wrecking Denny Hamlin. The 2020 Cup Series champ went winless for the first time since 2017. 
  • With Kevin Harvick and Kurt Busch retiring, Hamlin, 43, becomes the series’ elder statesman. He won three races last season, but can he utilize his experience to score his first Cup title? 
  • What happened to Martin Truex Jr.? The 2023 regular-season titleholder disappeared in the playoffs. The 2017 Cup champ has talked about retiring the past few years. Can the veteran sustain his competitive focus for the full 36-race schedule? 

Early Daytona 500 Odds  

Here is an early look at the drivers’ odds for the Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway, according to BetOnline Sportsbook:

NASCAR Drivers Daytona 500 Odds Play
Ryan Blaney +1000 BetOnline logo
Chase Elliott +1100 BetOnline logo
Denny Hamlin +1200 BetOnline logo
Brad Keselowski +1200 BetOnline logo
William Byron +1400 BetOnline logo
Joey Logano +1400 BetOnline logo
Chris Buescher +1400 BetOnline logo
Kyle Larson +1600 BetOnline logo
Kyle Busch +1600 BetOnline logo
Christopher Bell +1800 BetOnline logo
Ross Chastain +1800 BetOnline logo
Bubba Wallace +2000 BetOnline logo
Erik Jones +2200 BetOnline logo
Martin Truex Jr. +2500 BetOnline logo
Tyler Reddick +2500 BetOnline logo
Austin Cindric +2500 BetOnline logo
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +2500 BetOnline logo
Ty Gibbs +2800 BetOnline logo
Josh Berry  +2800 BetOnline logo
Chase Briscoe +2800 BetOnline logo
Austin Dillon +2800 BetOnline logo
Alex Bowman +3300 BetOnline logo
Jimmie Johnson +3300 BetOnline logo
Daniel Suarez +4000 BetOnline logo
Ryan Preece +4000 BetOnline logo
Michael McDowell +4000 BetOnline logo
John Hunter Nemechek +5000 BetOnline logo
Daniel Hemric +5000 BetOnline logo
Justin Haley +5000 BetOnline logo
Carson Hocevar +5000 BetOnline logo
AJ Allmendinger +5000 BetOnline logo
David Ragan +5000 BetOnline logo
Todd Gilliland +6600 BetOnline logo
Harrison Burton +8000 BetOnline logo
Corey Lajoie +8000 BetOnline logo
Zane Smith +10000 BetOnline logo
Ty Dillon +10000 BetOnline logo
JJ Yeley +15000 BetOnline logo
BJ McLeod +20000 BetOnline logo

* Odds current at time of publication

66th Daytona 500 Predictions and Picks 

Here are our best NASCAR bets for the Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on Feb. 18: 

Ryan Blaney (+1000) 

The reigning Cup Series champion should be favored a month out, right? How will Blaney handle the pressure of a title defense? Can he repeat such a dominant playoff performance? 

Bet on Ryan Blaney +1000 at BetOnline
 

William Byron (+1400) 

Enjoying a breakout campaign, Byron probably enjoyed the series’ best season, leading the circuit with six wins and added 15 top-five finishes. After winning the Championship 4 pole, he got caught up in traffic and faded. Did he learn anything? 

Bet on William Byron +1400 at BetOnline

Kyle Larson (+1600) 

The 2021 Cup champ lamented his lost opportunity during the last season’s Championship 4 race. He let a title get away. Will Larson drive with more of an edge this season?  

Bet on Kyle Larson +1600 at BetOnline

Topics  
Daytona 500 NASCAR Cup Series Championship NASCAR News and Rumors
Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12 and 2023). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
