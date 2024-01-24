With four weeks to go before the checkered flag falls on the 66th “Great American Race,” it’s time to take a lap around the NASCAR Cup Series garage area and catch up on off-season news and views.
Below, we’ll preview the top storylines heading into the Daytona 500 on Feb. 18, go over BetOnline Sportsbook’s odds, and give our best bets for the first race on the 2024 NASCAR schedule.
The 2024 Daytona 500. February 18 on FOX. pic.twitter.com/m0h1TvJ5JT
— FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) January 19, 2024
2024 Daytona 500 Storylines
- How will Chase Elliott rebound from a disappointing 2023? His season was lowlighted by a six-race absence after injuring his leg snowboarding and receiving a suspension for intentionally wrecking Denny Hamlin. The 2020 Cup Series champ went winless for the first time since 2017.
- With Kevin Harvick and Kurt Busch retiring, Hamlin, 43, becomes the series’ elder statesman. He won three races last season, but can he utilize his experience to score his first Cup title?
- What happened to Martin Truex Jr.? The 2023 regular-season titleholder disappeared in the playoffs. The 2017 Cup champ has talked about retiring the past few years. Can the veteran sustain his competitive focus for the full 36-race schedule?
There have only been four drivers in @TeamHendrick history to finish in the top five in points at least three times for the organization.
Ken Schrader, Jeff Gordon, Jimmie Johnson and Chase Elliott. pic.twitter.com/ghUUYtx23S
— NASCAR Classics (@NASCARClassics) January 23, 2024
Early Daytona 500 Odds
Here is an early look at the drivers’ odds for the Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway, according to BetOnline Sportsbook:
|NASCAR Drivers
|Daytona 500 Odds
|Play
|Ryan Blaney
|+1000
|Chase Elliott
|+1100
|Denny Hamlin
|+1200
|Brad Keselowski
|+1200
|William Byron
|+1400
|Joey Logano
|+1400
|Chris Buescher
|+1400
|Kyle Larson
|+1600
|Kyle Busch
|+1600
|Christopher Bell
|+1800
|Ross Chastain
|+1800
|Bubba Wallace
|+2000
|Erik Jones
|+2200
|Martin Truex Jr.
|+2500
|Tyler Reddick
|+2500
|Austin Cindric
|+2500
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|+2500
|Ty Gibbs
|+2800
|Josh Berry
|+2800
|Chase Briscoe
|+2800
|Austin Dillon
|+2800
|Alex Bowman
|+3300
|Jimmie Johnson
|+3300
|Daniel Suarez
|+4000
|Ryan Preece
|+4000
|Michael McDowell
|+4000
|John Hunter Nemechek
|+5000
|Daniel Hemric
|+5000
|Justin Haley
|+5000
|Carson Hocevar
|+5000
|AJ Allmendinger
|+5000
|David Ragan
|+5000
|Todd Gilliland
|+6600
|Harrison Burton
|+8000
|Corey Lajoie
|+8000
|Zane Smith
|+10000
|Ty Dillon
|+10000
|JJ Yeley
|+15000
|BJ McLeod
|+20000
* Odds current at time of publication
66th Daytona 500 Predictions and Picks
Here are our best NASCAR bets for the Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on Feb. 18:
Ryan Blaney (+1000)
The reigning Cup Series champion should be favored a month out, right? How will Blaney handle the pressure of a title defense? Can he repeat such a dominant playoff performance?
William Byron (+1400)
Enjoying a breakout campaign, Byron probably enjoyed the series’ best season, leading the circuit with six wins and added 15 top-five finishes. After winning the Championship 4 pole, he got caught up in traffic and faded. Did he learn anything?
Kyle Larson (+1600)
The 2021 Cup champ lamented his lost opportunity during the last season’s Championship 4 race. He let a title get away. Will Larson drive with more of an edge this season?
🏁 Which #NASCAR Cup driver records the most wins in 2024 and how many? 🏁 pic.twitter.com/SH0EHBM122
— Jeff Striegle (@JeffStriegle) January 24, 2024