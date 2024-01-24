With four weeks to go before the checkered flag falls on the 66th “Great American Race,” it’s time to take a lap around the NASCAR Cup Series garage area and catch up on off-season news and views.

Below, we’ll preview the top storylines heading into the Daytona 500 on Feb. 18, go over BetOnline Sportsbook’s odds, and give our best bets for the first race on the 2024 NASCAR schedule.

The 2024 Daytona 500. February 18 on FOX. pic.twitter.com/m0h1TvJ5JT — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) January 19, 2024



2024 Daytona 500 Storylines

How will Chase Elliott rebound from a disappointing 2023? His season was lowlighted by a six-race absence after injuring his leg snowboarding and receiving a suspension for intentionally wrecking Denny Hamlin. The 2020 Cup Series champ went winless for the first time since 2017.

With Kevin Harvick and Kurt Busch retiring, Hamlin, 43, becomes the series’ elder statesman. He won three races last season, but can he utilize his experience to score his first Cup title?

What happened to Martin Truex Jr.? The 2023 regular-season titleholder disappeared in the playoffs. The 2017 Cup champ has talked about retiring the past few years. Can the veteran sustain his competitive focus for the full 36-race schedule?

There have only been four drivers in @TeamHendrick history to finish in the top five in points at least three times for the organization. Ken Schrader, Jeff Gordon, Jimmie Johnson and Chase Elliott. pic.twitter.com/ghUUYtx23S — NASCAR Classics (@NASCARClassics) January 23, 2024

Early Daytona 500 Odds

Here is an early look at the drivers’ odds for the Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway, according to BetOnline Sportsbook:

NASCAR Drivers Daytona 500 Odds Play Ryan Blaney +1000 Chase Elliott +1100 Denny Hamlin +1200 Brad Keselowski +1200 William Byron +1400 Joey Logano +1400 Chris Buescher +1400 Kyle Larson +1600 Kyle Busch +1600 Christopher Bell +1800 Ross Chastain +1800 Bubba Wallace +2000 Erik Jones +2200 Martin Truex Jr. +2500 Tyler Reddick +2500 Austin Cindric +2500 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +2500 Ty Gibbs +2800 Josh Berry +2800 Chase Briscoe +2800 Austin Dillon +2800 Alex Bowman +3300 Jimmie Johnson +3300 Daniel Suarez +4000 Ryan Preece +4000 Michael McDowell +4000 John Hunter Nemechek +5000 Daniel Hemric +5000 Justin Haley +5000 Carson Hocevar +5000 AJ Allmendinger +5000 David Ragan +5000 Todd Gilliland +6600 Harrison Burton +8000 Corey Lajoie +8000 Zane Smith +10000 Ty Dillon +10000 JJ Yeley +15000 BJ McLeod +20000

* Odds current at time of publication

66 th Daytona 500 Predictions and Picks

Here are our best NASCAR bets for the Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on Feb. 18:

Ryan Blaney (+1000)

The reigning Cup Series champion should be favored a month out, right? How will Blaney handle the pressure of a title defense? Can he repeat such a dominant playoff performance?

Bet on Ryan Blaney +1000 at BetOnline

William Byron (+1400)

Enjoying a breakout campaign, Byron probably enjoyed the series’ best season, leading the circuit with six wins and added 15 top-five finishes. After winning the Championship 4 pole, he got caught up in traffic and faded. Did he learn anything?

Bet on William Byron +1400 at BetOnline

Kyle Larson (+1600)

The 2021 Cup champ lamented his lost opportunity during the last season’s Championship 4 race. He let a title get away. Will Larson drive with more of an edge this season?

Bet on Kyle Larson +1600 at BetOnline

🏁 Which #NASCAR Cup driver records the most wins in 2024 and how many? 🏁 pic.twitter.com/SH0EHBM122 — Jeff Striegle (@JeffStriegle) January 24, 2024