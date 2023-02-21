NASCAR News and Rumors

NASCAR Cup Series Driver Kyle Busch Continues Combating Bad Daytona 500 Luck

Jeff Hawkins
At the 500-mile mark Sunday, NASCAR Cup Driver Kyle Busch led the Daytona 500. 

Was he declared the winner? 

Nope, it wasn’t 1998. 

Instead, Busch, a snakebit pilot, was forced to drive on …  

For another 30 miles in what evolved into a Ricky Stenhouse Jr. double-overtime victory during the longest “Great American Race” ever staged. 

How is that for luck?  

Kyle Busch Finds Another Unique Way to Lose Daytona 500

A two-time Cup Series champion and future NASCAR Hall of Famer, Busch is 0-for-18 at Daytona International Speedway in February. He has lost in a number of head-scratching ways.

Mostly by accident, though.

Including Sunday’s wreck in double-OT, Busch has crashed out of Daytona 500 11 times, 61.1 percent of his starts.

As the most significant race on most drivers’ career buckets lists, the Daytona 500 Victory Lane mystic continues to haunt Busch. He led the Daytona 500 at the 500-mile mark and Busch still lost out on receiving the coveted Harley J. Earl Trophy.

With four laps remaining, Busch trailed front-runner Brad Keselowski and Chris Buescher, who was blocking for his RFK Racing teammate. Providing Busch with a push was Richard Childress Racing teammate Austin Dillon.

Busch timed his outside pass perfectly and bolted past Keselowski, which added to the veteran’s personal Daytona demons.

Busch cruised to the lead and enjoyed the momentum, but Daniel Suarez skidded off Turn 4, causing a caution and an overtime period.

How is that for luck?

Busch: ‘I wish it was 1998 rules’

Flashback to 2019 when a clean Daytona 500 turned into a chaotic mess during the final 10 laps. First, a pileup of cars caused a red flag for nearly 30 minutes as track personnel cleaned up all the dented debris.

With five laps to go, Stenhouse got loose and caused an accident that collected heavyweights Chase Elliott, Kevin Harvick, Alex Bowman and Keselowski.

The late crashes created an opportunity for Busch and Hamlin to race, side-by-side, to the start/finish line.

Hold on, Clint Bower caused a multi-car crash going for sixth place, resulting in overtime and another red flag.

Busch and Hamlin took their dual into the extra session. On the restart, Hamlin scrambled to the front and barely held off Busch.

On Sunday, Busch yearned for the good ol’ days. You know, when the race ends at the designated mileage marker.

In 1998, Dale Earnhardt earned his lone Daytona 500 checkered flag under caution. Overtime, which was voted into competition in 2010 and later altered in 2016, did not exist during the Winston Cup era.

“I think this was the first time that I led Lap 200,” Busch told NBCSports.com. “I wish it was 1998 rules.”

Instead, the 65th running of the Daytona 500 was extended to 12 extra laps.

How is that for luck?

NASCAR News and Rumors
