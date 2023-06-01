After enduring near-constant rain last weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway, the weather broke just long enough Monday for one driver to end an auspicious skid, while another continued his hot streak.

By claiming the Coca-Cola 600 checkered flag, Ryan Blaney, who fended off late restarts, snapped a 59-race winless streak for the Team Penske garage. Blaney remains one point shy of Ross Chastain in the Cup Series points chase.

Benefitting from top-notch pit-crew work, William Byron settled for P2 and secured his fifth consecutive top-10 effort. With top-fives in half of the 14 points races this season, Byron sits in third place in the points standings, four behind the suddenly struggling Chastain.

Below, we’ll preview the top storylines heading into Sunday’s Enjoy Illinois 300 at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway, go over the odds, and give our best bets for the 15th race on the NASCAR calendar.

CHECKERED FLAG: HE’S BAAAACCCCKKKK! 🏁@Blaney‘s winless streak is over with this victory in the #CocaCola600! pic.twitter.com/lqUCHx6fcK — NASCAR (@NASCAR) May 30, 2023

Enjoy Illinois 300 Storylines

Who will Bubba Wallace flip the bird to this week? The Cup driver is making a habit of extending the middle finger the past two events, but has collected three consecutive top-five finishes.

With Chase Elliott suspended for one race, Corey LaJoie gets a spin in a Hendrick Motorsports machine. He finished fourth at Atlanta earlier this season, but placed 36th at Gateway during the circuit’s previous visit.

Still winless but leading the points chase, Chastain finished 29th and 22nd during his past two points races. Is he trying too hard not to be overly aggressive?

Last year at Gateway we saw the beginning of The Denny Hamlin and Ross Chastain beef that would last for almost a year. #NASCAR pic.twitter.com/HfjoZw8lXN — Daniel Kriete (@DanielKriete4) May 31, 2023

Enjoy Illinois 300 Driver Odds

Here is an early look at the top drivers’ odds from one of the top online sportsbooks:

NASCAR Drivers Enjoy Illinois 300 Odds Play Kyle Larson +450 William Byron +650 Martin Truex Jr. +1000 Denny Hamlin +1000 Christopher Bell +1000 Ryan Blaney +1100 Kyle Busch +1100 Joey Logano +1100 Tyler Reddick +1200 Kevin Harvick +1200 Ross Chastain +1200 Bubba Wallace +2800 Chase Briscoe +3000 Brad Keselowski +3000 Alex Bowman +3000 Corey LaJoie +3500 Daniel Suarez +4000 Chris Buescher +4000 Aric Almirola +4000 Ty Gibbs +4000 Ryan Preece +5500 Austin Cindric +6500 Austin Dillon +8000 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +15000 Erik Jones +20000 Todd Gilliland +30000 Justin Haley +30000 AJ Allmendinger +30000 Carson Hocevar +40000 Noah Gragson +50000 Michael McDowell +50000

*Odds current at time of publication

Enjoy Illinois 300 Predictions and Picks

Here are our best NASCAR bets for Sunday’s Enjoy Illinois 300 at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway:

Kyle Larson (+450)

Larson certainly has endured a topsy-turvy campaign. He has two wins bt has placed 20th or worse during his two most recent outings. The 2021 Cup champion remains the race favorite for good reason.

William Byron (+650)

Considering how consistent he’s been driving the past few months, it would be hard to bet against Byron. Over his past five races, Byron has placed P7 or better and led the field for nearly one-fifth of the laps during that span.

Aric Almirola (+4000)

Let’s go with fighting spirit for this week’s long shot. He called out Wallace for his antics during a rain delay last Monday. Is it time for Almirola, who is 26th in points, to break out of his prolonged slump?