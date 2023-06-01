NASCAR News and Rumors

NASCAR Cup Series Enjoy Illinois 300: Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets at Gateway

Jeff Hawkins
NASCAR: Coca-Cola 600

After enduring near-constant rain last weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway, the weather broke just long enough Monday for one driver to end an auspicious skid, while another continued his hot streak.

By claiming the Coca-Cola 600 checkered flag, Ryan Blaney, who fended off late restarts, snapped a 59-race winless streak for the Team Penske garage. Blaney remains one point shy of Ross Chastain in the Cup Series points chase.

Benefitting from top-notch pit-crew work, William Byron settled for P2 and secured his fifth consecutive top-10 effort. With top-fives in half of the 14 points races this season, Byron sits in third place in the points standings, four behind the suddenly struggling Chastain.

Below, we’ll preview the top storylines heading into Sunday’s Enjoy Illinois 300 at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway, go over the odds, and give our best bets for the 15th race on the NASCAR calendar.

Enjoy Illinois 300 Storylines 

  • Who will Bubba Wallace flip the bird to this week? The Cup driver is making a habit of extending the middle finger the past two events, but has collected three consecutive top-five finishes.
  • With Chase Elliott suspended for one race, Corey LaJoie gets a spin in a Hendrick Motorsports machine. He finished fourth at Atlanta earlier this season, but placed 36th at Gateway during the circuit’s previous visit.
  • Still winless but leading the points chase, Chastain finished 29th and 22nd during his past two points races. Is he trying too hard not to be overly aggressive?

 

Enjoy Illinois 300 Driver Odds 

Here is an early look at the top drivers’ odds from one of the top online sportsbooks: 

NASCAR Drivers Enjoy Illinois 300 Odds Play
Kyle Larson +450 BetOnline logo
William Byron +650 BetOnline logo
Martin Truex Jr. +1000 BetOnline logo
Denny Hamlin +1000 BetOnline logo
Christopher Bell +1000 BetOnline logo
Ryan Blaney +1100 BetOnline logo
Kyle Busch +1100 BetOnline logo
Joey Logano +1100 BetOnline logo
Tyler Reddick +1200 BetOnline logo
Kevin Harvick +1200 BetOnline logo
Ross Chastain +1200 BetOnline logo
Bubba Wallace +2800 BetOnline logo
Chase Briscoe +3000 BetOnline logo
Brad Keselowski +3000 BetOnline logo
Alex Bowman +3000 BetOnline logo
Corey LaJoie +3500 BetOnline logo
Daniel Suarez +4000 BetOnline logo
Chris Buescher +4000 BetOnline logo
Aric Almirola +4000 BetOnline logo
Ty Gibbs +4000 BetOnline logo
Ryan Preece +5500 BetOnline logo
Austin Cindric +6500 BetOnline logo
Austin Dillon +8000 BetOnline logo
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +15000 BetOnline logo
Erik Jones +20000 BetOnline logo
Todd Gilliland +30000 BetOnline logo
Justin Haley +30000 BetOnline logo
AJ Allmendinger +30000 BetOnline logo
Carson Hocevar +40000 BetOnline logo
Noah Gragson +50000 BetOnline logo
Michael McDowell +50000 BetOnline logo

*Odds current at time of publication 

Enjoy Illinois 300 Predictions and Picks

Here are our best NASCAR bets for Sunday’s Enjoy Illinois 300 at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway:

Kyle Larson (+450)

Larson certainly has endured a topsy-turvy campaign. He has two wins bt has placed 20th or worse during his two most recent outings. The 2021 Cup champion remains the race favorite for good reason.

Bet on Kyle Larson +450 at BetOnline

William Byron (+650)

Considering how consistent he’s been driving the past few months, it would be hard to bet against Byron. Over his past five races, Byron has placed P7 or better and led the field for nearly one-fifth of the laps during that span.

Bet on William Byron +650 at BetOnline

Aric Almirola (+4000)

Let’s go with fighting spirit for this week’s long shot. He called out Wallace for his antics during a rain delay last Monday. Is it time for Almirola, who is 26th in points, to break out of his prolonged slump?

Bet on Aric Almirola +4000 at BetOnline

Topics  
NASCAR News and Rumors
Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
