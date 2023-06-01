After enduring near-constant rain last weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway, the weather broke just long enough Monday for one driver to end an auspicious skid, while another continued his hot streak.
By claiming the Coca-Cola 600 checkered flag, Ryan Blaney, who fended off late restarts, snapped a 59-race winless streak for the Team Penske garage. Blaney remains one point shy of Ross Chastain in the Cup Series points chase.
Benefitting from top-notch pit-crew work, William Byron settled for P2 and secured his fifth consecutive top-10 effort. With top-fives in half of the 14 points races this season, Byron sits in third place in the points standings, four behind the suddenly struggling Chastain.
Below, we’ll preview the top storylines heading into Sunday’s Enjoy Illinois 300 at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway, go over the odds, and give our best bets for the 15th race on the NASCAR calendar.
CHECKERED FLAG: HE’S BAAAACCCCKKKK! 🏁@Blaney‘s winless streak is over with this victory in the #CocaCola600! pic.twitter.com/lqUCHx6fcK
— NASCAR (@NASCAR) May 30, 2023
Enjoy Illinois 300 Storylines
- Who will Bubba Wallace flip the bird to this week? The Cup driver is making a habit of extending the middle finger the past two events, but has collected three consecutive top-five finishes.
- With Chase Elliott suspended for one race, Corey LaJoie gets a spin in a Hendrick Motorsports machine. He finished fourth at Atlanta earlier this season, but placed 36th at Gateway during the circuit’s previous visit.
- Still winless but leading the points chase, Chastain finished 29th and 22nd during his past two points races. Is he trying too hard not to be overly aggressive?
Last year at Gateway we saw the beginning of The Denny Hamlin and Ross Chastain beef that would last for almost a year. #NASCAR pic.twitter.com/HfjoZw8lXN
— Daniel Kriete (@DanielKriete4) May 31, 2023
Enjoy Illinois 300 Driver Odds
Here is an early look at the top drivers’ odds from one of the top online sportsbooks:
|NASCAR Drivers
|Enjoy Illinois 300 Odds
|Play
|Kyle Larson
|+450
|William Byron
|+650
|Martin Truex Jr.
|+1000
|Denny Hamlin
|+1000
|Christopher Bell
|+1000
|Ryan Blaney
|+1100
|Kyle Busch
|+1100
|Joey Logano
|+1100
|Tyler Reddick
|+1200
|Kevin Harvick
|+1200
|Ross Chastain
|+1200
|Bubba Wallace
|+2800
|Chase Briscoe
|+3000
|Brad Keselowski
|+3000
|Alex Bowman
|+3000
|Corey LaJoie
|+3500
|Daniel Suarez
|+4000
|Chris Buescher
|+4000
|Aric Almirola
|+4000
|Ty Gibbs
|+4000
|Ryan Preece
|+5500
|Austin Cindric
|+6500
|Austin Dillon
|+8000
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|+15000
|Erik Jones
|+20000
|Todd Gilliland
|+30000
|Justin Haley
|+30000
|AJ Allmendinger
|+30000
|Carson Hocevar
|+40000
|Noah Gragson
|+50000
|Michael McDowell
|+50000
*Odds current at time of publication
Enjoy Illinois 300 Predictions and Picks
Here are our best NASCAR bets for Sunday’s Enjoy Illinois 300 at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway:
Kyle Larson (+450)
Larson certainly has endured a topsy-turvy campaign. He has two wins bt has placed 20th or worse during his two most recent outings. The 2021 Cup champion remains the race favorite for good reason.
William Byron (+650)
Considering how consistent he’s been driving the past few months, it would be hard to bet against Byron. Over his past five races, Byron has placed P7 or better and led the field for nearly one-fifth of the laps during that span.
Aric Almirola (+4000)
Let’s go with fighting spirit for this week’s long shot. He called out Wallace for his antics during a rain delay last Monday. Is it time for Almirola, who is 26th in points, to break out of his prolonged slump?
Here’s the updated #NASCARPlayoffs standings following today’s penalty report. pic.twitter.com/3ydKzJTaGi
— NASCAR (@NASCAR) May 31, 2023