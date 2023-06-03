NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Busch earned his first pole position in 123 starts.

Piloting the No. 8 Toyota to a hot lap of 137.187 mph during qualifying Saturday at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway, Busch will begin Sunday’s Enjoy Illinois 300 on the inside of the front row for the first time since 2019 at Phoenix Raceway.

“We made a lot of adjustments,” Busch told Fox Sports after clinching his 33rd career pole. “I got everything I could get out of it.

“Overall, a good day.”

Coming off last Monday’s rain-delayed win at Charlotte Motor Speedway, Ryan Blaney placed second Saturday, earning his first front-row start of the season.

“We carried the speed into qualifying,” Blaney said. “We’ll have a fast car for tomorrow.”

Defending race champion Joey Logano will start sixth after topping the practice field at 136.857 mph.

Replacing the suspended Chase Elliott in the No. 9 Chevrolet, Corey LaJoie will start 30th and Truck Series regular Carson Hocevar, making his Cup debut for Shire Motorsports in the No. 7 Chevrolet, opens P26.

Stewart-Haas Racing, Chase Briscoe Hit With Major Penalties

Hit with NASCAR’s most severe penalty, Stewart-Haas Racing and driver Chase Briscoe is left to make up a lot of ground in the Cup Series standings, starting Sunday during the Enjoy Illinois 300 at Gateway.

NASCAR’s sanctioning body deemed the team used a counterfeit part during last week’s race at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Among the penalties levied, the No. 14 Ford team lost 120 points in the owner and driver standings, 25 playoff points if the garage qualifies for the postseason, a six-point race suspension for crew chief John Klausmeier and a $250,000 fine.

“In the post-race inspection at the R&D Center, we found the No. 14 car had an engine panel NACA duct not in compliance with the rule book,” NASCAR Senior Vice President of Competition Elton Sawyer told NASCAR.com. “It is a counterfeit part, and that is an L3 penalty.

“We need to make sure we’re keeping the teams and the car in compliance.”

In response to the penalties, Stewart-Haas Racing released a statement: “We had a quality control lapse and a part that never should’ve been on a car going to the race track ended up on the No. 14 car at Charlotte. We accept NASCAR’s decision and will not appeal.”

The loss of driver points dropped Briscoe to 31st in the standings, indicating he likely will have to win a race over the final 12 events to qualify for the playoffs.

Starting Lineup for NASCAR Cup Series’ Enjoy Illinois 300

Here is a look at the lineup for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series’ Enjoy Illinois 300 at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway:

Starting Position, Driver, Car No., Team

1, Kyle Busch, 8, Richard Childress Racing

2, Ryan Blaney, 12, Team Penske

3, Denny Hamlin, 11, Joe Gibbs Racing

4, Kevin Harvick, 4, Stewart-Haas Racing

5, Martin Truex Jr., 19, Joe Gibbs Racing

6, Joey Logano, 22, Team Penske

7, William Byron, 24, Hendrick Motorsports

8, Ross Chastain, 1, Trackhouse Racing

9, Tyler Reddick, 45, 23XI Racing

10, Austin Cindric, 2, Team Penske

11, AJ Allmendinger, 16, Kaulig Racing

12, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., 47, JTG Daugherty Racing

13, Daniel Suarez, 99, Trackhouse Racing

14, Harrison Burton, 21, Wood Brothers Racing

15, Ty Gibbs, 54, Joe Gibbs Racing

16, Austin Dillon, 3, Richard Childress Racing

17, Christopher Bell, 20, Joe Gibbs Racing

18, Alex Bowman, 48, Hendrick Motorsports

19, Brad Keselowski, 6, RFK Racing

20, Bubba Wallace, 23, 23XI Racing

21, Michael McDowell, 34, Front Row Motorsports

22, Kyle Larson, 5, Hendrick Motorsports

23, Justin Haley, 31, Kaulig Racing

24, Aric Almirola, 10, Stewart-Haas Racing

25, Chase Briscoe, 14, Stewart-Haas Racing

26, Carson Hocevar, 7, Spire Motorsports

27, Chris Buescher, 17, RFK Racing

28, Todd Gilliland, 38, Front Row Motorsports

29, Ryan Preece, 41, Stewart-Haas Racing

30, Corey LaJoie, 9, Hendrick Motorsports

31, Erik Jones, 43, Legacy Motor Club

32, Noah Gragson, 42, Legacy Motor Club

33, Ty Dillon, 77, Spire Motorsports

34, BJ McLeod, 78, Live Fast Motorsports

35, Gray Gaulding, 15, Rick Ware Racing

36, JJ Yeley, 51, Rick Ware Racing