Sans the Hollywood glitz of the first two Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum showcases and without much fanfare at all, NASCAR Cup Series driver Denny Hamlin on Saturday night captured the rescheduled season-opening event.

With severe rain threatening California on Sunday, Cup officials canceled the four Heat races and the Last Chance Qualifying Race on Saturday and hastily staged the short-track exhibition. Kyle Busch ended up P2 and defending series champion Ryan Blaney was P3.

X (Twitter) users responded to NASCAR going on with the show before a near-empty Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

Due to the threat of unprecedented severe weather on Sunday, the NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR Mexico Series race events for the Clash have been moved to Saturday night. Thanks to the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum and Los Angeles Public Safety for their partnership and support to… — Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum (@nascarclash) February 3, 2024

Not all fans were happy with NASCAR’s late rescheduling decision …

Really @nascar. This news couldnt come out last night.

People with tickets are getting screwed. Not everyone that has a ticket would be there tonight as they planed to be there tomorrow. This is not enough head notice to the fans. You guys are messing up big time. — Kyle Jeffries (@kylej2014) February 3, 2024

Celebrating his fourth Clash victory, Hamlin executed the season-opening burnout …

What a way to set a tone for the season. pic.twitter.com/5lMJc9tRUN — NASCAR (@NASCAR) February 4, 2024

Saturday night’s win didn’t provide an early boost in the points standings, but Hamlin, the circuit antagonist, sounded like he was in mid-season form …

NASCAR Mexico Series victor Daniel Suarez posed during the trophy presentation …

The first driver born in Mexico to win a Cup race, Suarez served as an unofficial cultural ambassador in Los Angeles after earning the The King Taco La Batalla en El Coliseo …

Suarez went inside to clinch the trip to Victory Lane …

Saturday’s weather continued to play havoc with the teams’ preparations. With practice laps to get it, the teams trekked back and forth from the track to the garage …

From the garage to practice…we’re back racing!#BuschLightClash pic.twitter.com/zZCP6k20lW — Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum (@nascarclash) February 3, 2024

It is SO good to be back. 💛❤️💙 For the first time in 2024, the NASCAR Cup Series takes to the track! Follow along with @nascarclash practice on our live leaderboard: https://t.co/KlL6bBwMxP pic.twitter.com/CyJDVzyUEe — NASCAR (@NASCAR) February 3, 2024

TIME TO CLASH ⚔️#BuschLightClash pic.twitter.com/w48mMtXJHd — Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum (@nascarclash) February 4, 2024

Tyler Reddick (45) and Bubba Wallace (23), 23XI Racing teammates tangled along the short asphalt track …

The second half of the race is underway, but we are quickly back under yellow as the No. 23 goes around. Tune in to FS1 for the conclusion of the #BuschLightClash! pic.twitter.com/ZkznIWLz7Y — NASCAR (@NASCAR) February 4, 2024

Highlighting the intense racing along the quarter-mile track, Michael McDowell (34) collided with Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (47) …

Tempers are starting to flare! pic.twitter.com/6z8X0tvj97 — NASCAR (@NASCAR) February 4, 2024

McDowell attempted to bully his way through the field, but …

The No. 34 goes around, setting up a sprint to the finish! #BuschLightClash pic.twitter.com/c1W17PGlOt — NASCAR (@NASCAR) February 4, 2024

Sophomore pilot Ty Gibbs, who paced the field with 30 laps to go, looked like he could challenge for a playoff spot in 2024 …

Gibbs does not look like he will give way to two-time Cup champion Joey Logano, on the track or off …

An exchange of words after the race. pic.twitter.com/Gt3AFy0EER — NASCAR (@NASCAR) February 4, 2024

Extending NASCAR National Series gratitude …

Thank you! To our old and new fans – we appreciate you all. Thank you for your patience. Thankful you spent the day with us! Cheers to the 2024 #BuschLightClash 🍻 pic.twitter.com/BSAI4ZpN74 — Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum (@nascarclash) February 4, 2024