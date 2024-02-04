NASCAR News and Rumors

NASCAR Cup Series Fans Respond To Denny Hamlin Earning Rescheduled Clash At The Coliseum Crown

Jeff Hawkins
NASCAR: Cup Practice & Qualifying

Sans the Hollywood glitz of the first two Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum showcases and without much fanfare at all, NASCAR Cup Series driver Denny Hamlin on Saturday night captured the rescheduled season-opening event.

With severe rain threatening California on Sunday, Cup officials canceled the four Heat races and the Last Chance Qualifying Race on Saturday and hastily staged the short-track exhibition. Kyle Busch ended up P2 and defending series champion Ryan Blaney was P3.

X (Twitter) users responded to NASCAR going on with the show before a near-empty Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

Attention … attention … attention …

Not all fans were happy with NASCAR’s late rescheduling decision …

Celebrating his fourth Clash victory, Hamlin executed the season-opening burnout …

Saturday night’s win didn’t provide an early boost in the points standings, but Hamlin, the circuit antagonist, sounded like he was in mid-season form …

The taste of victory …

NASCAR Mexico Series victor Daniel Suarez posed during the trophy presentation …

The first driver born in Mexico to win a Cup race, Suarez served as an unofficial cultural ambassador in Los Angeles after earning the The King Taco La Batalla en El Coliseo …

Suarez went inside to clinch the trip to Victory Lane …

Saturday’s weather continued to play havoc with the teams’ preparations. With practice laps to get it, the teams trekked back and forth from the track to the garage …

Tunnel vision …

Starting the Clash …

Tyler Reddick (45) and Bubba Wallace (23), 23XI Racing teammates tangled along the short asphalt track …

Highlighting the intense racing along the quarter-mile track, Michael McDowell (34) collided with Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (47) …

McDowell attempted to bully his way through the field, but …

Sophomore pilot Ty Gibbs, who paced the field with 30 laps to go, looked like he could challenge for a playoff spot in 2024 …

Gibbs does not look like he will give way to two-time Cup champion Joey Logano, on the track or off …

Extending NASCAR National Series gratitude …

Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum
Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12 and 2023). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
Arrow to top