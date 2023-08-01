NASCAR News and Rumors

NASCAR Cup Series FireKeepers Casino 400: Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets At Michigan International Speedway

Author image
Jeff Hawkins
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
4 min read
firekeepers casino 400 at mis odds (1)

Since becoming a co-owner of RFK Racing prior to the 2022 season, Brad Keselowski finally has a driver who qualified for the postseason when Chris Buescher claimed the Cook Out 400 at Richmond Raceway last Sunday.

Keselowski, the 2012 Cup Series champion, enters Sunday’s FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway ranked 11th with 603 points, but has yet to visit Victory Lane. He led 102 laps at Richmond, but a pit-road miscue handed the lead to Buescher.

As a member of the ownership team, he certainly was ecstatic, but, as a driver, he seeks his first victory since April 2021 at Talladega Superspeedway.

“Of course, I want to win as a driver,” Keselowski said, as reported by NBC Sports. “Just happy that we’re as competitive as we are.”

Below, we’ll preview the top storylines heading into Sunday’s FireKeepers Casino 400, go over the odds, and give our best bets for the 23rd race on the NASCAR calendar.

2023 FireKeepers Casino 400 Storylines

  • Kyle Busch placed P3 and Austin Dillon P10 at Richmond, marking the third time this season the Richard Childress Racing teammates finished in the top 10 during the same race this season. Busch has qualified for the playoffs, but Dillon ranks 29th in the points standings and needs a win. Will the team’s momentum carry over to MIS?
  • Stewart-Haas Racing placed all four of its entries in the top 11 last Sunday at Richmond, paced by Ryan Preece’s P5. Is the garage getting closer to its first win of the season?
  • Bubba Wallace lashed out at his boss, Denny Hamlin, during last Sunday’s Cook Out 400 at Richmond Raceway. Wallace complained that Hamlin, the driver/co-owner for RFK Racing, did not give him track space to help the No. 23 Toyota team qualify for the playoffs. Not known as a short-track racer, Wallace earned stage points and moved into 15th place in the points standings.

FireKeepers Casino 400 Driver Odds

Here is an early look at the top drivers’ odds from one of the top online sportsbooks: 

NASCAR Drivers FireKeepers Casino 400 Odds Play
Kyle Larson +700 BetOnline logo
Denny Hamlin +750 BetOnline logo
Kyle Busch +750 BetOnline logo
William Byron +800 BetOnline logo
Martin Truex Jr. +800 BetOnline logo
Kevin Harvick +800 BetOnline logo
Christopher Bell +1000 BetOnline logo
Ryan Blaney +1100 BetOnline logo
Tyler Reddick +1200 BetOnline logo
Ross Chastain +1400 BetOnline logo
Ty Gibbs +2200 BetOnline logo
Brad Keselowski +2500 BetOnline logo
Chris Buescher +4000 BetOnline logo
Alex Bowman +4000 BetOnline logo
Daniel Suarez +6000 BetOnline logo
Aric Almirola +10000 BetOnline logo
Erik Jones +10000 BetOnline logo
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +10000 BetOnline logo
Austin Dillon  +10000 BetOnline logo
AJ Allmendinger +15000 BetOnline logo
Chase Briscoe +25000 BetOnline logo
Justin Haley +25000 BetOnline logo
Ryan Preece +25000 BetOnline logo
Michael McDowell +25000 BetOnline logo
Harrison Burton +30000 BetOnline logo
Austin Hill +30000 BetOnline logo
Austin Cindric +30000 BetOnline logo
Corey LaJoie +50000 BetOnline logo
Todd Gilliland +100000 BetOnline logo
Josh Bilicki +100000 BetOnline logo
Ty Dillon +100000 BetOnline logo

* Odds current at time of publication 

FireKeepers Casino 400 Predictions and Picks

Here are our best NASCAR bets for the FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway:

Kyle Larson (+700)

The race favorite, Larson has compiled eight top-10 finishes in 14 career outings at MIS, including three straight wins (2016-17). The 2021 points champion also has two poles at the two-mile superspeedway.

Bet on Kyle Larson +700 at BetOnline

Kevin Harvick (+800)

Harvick likes MIS. Last year the driver of the No. 6 Ford snapped a 65-race winless streak and, in 2020, Harvick claimed back-to-back Cup races, including a COVID-19-delayed race, at the D-shaped track. He also won at Michigan in 2018 and ‘19.

Bet on Kevin Harvick +800 at BetOnline

Chase Elliott (+1500)

Elliott needs a trip to Victory Lane to qualify for the playoffs. Is the 2020 series champion getting desperate?

Bet on Chase Elliott +1500 at BetOnline

Topics  
FireKeepers Casino 400 NASCAR News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
View All Posts By Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins

Twitter Linkedin
Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
View All Posts By Jeff Hawkins

Related To NASCAR News and Rumors

NASCAR News and Rumors
chris buescher wins at richmond summer race (1)

NASCAR Michigan International Speedway Schedule: Dates, Times, and Cup Series’ Entry List For FireKeepers Casino 400

Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  21h
NASCAR News and Rumors
cook out 400 at richmond action (1)
NASCAR Cup Series 2023: Twitter Reacts To Chris Buescher Earning Playoff Berth By Claiming Cook Out 400 At Richmond Raceway
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Jul 30 2023
NASCAR News and Rumors
denny hamlin lifts pocono summer title triphy (1)
NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out 400: Odds, Predictions, Best Bets At Richmond Raceway
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Jul 25 2023
NASCAR News and Rumors
NASCAR: HighPoint.com 400
NASCAR Richmond Raceway and Road America Schedules: Dates, Times, and Cup Series’ Entry List For Cook Out 400
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Jul 24 2023
NASCAR News and Rumors
NASCAR: Cup Practice & Qualifying
NASCAR Cup Series HighPoint.com 400: Qualifying, Pole Position, Lineup At Pocono Raceway
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Jul 22 2023
NASCAR News and Rumors
Syndication: The Tennessean
NASCAR 2023: Officials Enact New Sports Betting Policy; Justin Haley To Drive for Rick Ware Racing Next Season
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Jul 20 2023
NASCAR News and Rumors
martin truex jr burns out after new hampshire win (1)
NASCAR Cup Series HighPoint.com 400: Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets At Pocono Raceway
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Jul 18 2023
More News
Arrow to top