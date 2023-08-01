Since becoming a co-owner of RFK Racing prior to the 2022 season, Brad Keselowski finally has a driver who qualified for the postseason when Chris Buescher claimed the Cook Out 400 at Richmond Raceway last Sunday.
Keselowski, the 2012 Cup Series champion, enters Sunday’s FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway ranked 11th with 603 points, but has yet to visit Victory Lane. He led 102 laps at Richmond, but a pit-road miscue handed the lead to Buescher.
As a member of the ownership team, he certainly was ecstatic, but, as a driver, he seeks his first victory since April 2021 at Talladega Superspeedway.
“Of course, I want to win as a driver,” Keselowski said, as reported by NBC Sports. “Just happy that we’re as competitive as we are.”
Below, we’ll preview the top storylines heading into Sunday’s FireKeepers Casino 400, go over the odds, and give our best bets for the 23rd race on the NASCAR calendar.
Sunday Scenes from the Irish Hills
2023 FireKeepers Casino 400 Storylines
- Kyle Busch placed P3 and Austin Dillon P10 at Richmond, marking the third time this season the Richard Childress Racing teammates finished in the top 10 during the same race this season. Busch has qualified for the playoffs, but Dillon ranks 29th in the points standings and needs a win. Will the team’s momentum carry over to MIS?
- Stewart-Haas Racing placed all four of its entries in the top 11 last Sunday at Richmond, paced by Ryan Preece’s P5. Is the garage getting closer to its first win of the season?
- Bubba Wallace lashed out at his boss, Denny Hamlin, during last Sunday’s Cook Out 400 at Richmond Raceway. Wallace complained that Hamlin, the driver/co-owner for RFK Racing, did not give him track space to help the No. 23 Toyota team qualify for the playoffs. Not known as a short-track racer, Wallace earned stage points and moved into 15th place in the points standings.
FireKeepers Casino 400 Driver Odds
Here is an early look at the top drivers’ odds from one of the top online sportsbooks:
|NASCAR Drivers
|FireKeepers Casino 400 Odds
|Play
|Kyle Larson
|+700
|Denny Hamlin
|+750
|Kyle Busch
|+750
|William Byron
|+800
|Martin Truex Jr.
|+800
|Kevin Harvick
|+800
|Christopher Bell
|+1000
|Ryan Blaney
|+1100
|Tyler Reddick
|+1200
|Ross Chastain
|+1400
|Ty Gibbs
|+2200
|Brad Keselowski
|+2500
|Chris Buescher
|+4000
|Alex Bowman
|+4000
|Daniel Suarez
|+6000
|Aric Almirola
|+10000
|Erik Jones
|+10000
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|+10000
|Austin Dillon
|+10000
|AJ Allmendinger
|+15000
|Chase Briscoe
|+25000
|Justin Haley
|+25000
|Ryan Preece
|+25000
|Michael McDowell
|+25000
|Harrison Burton
|+30000
|Austin Hill
|+30000
|Austin Cindric
|+30000
|Corey LaJoie
|+50000
|Todd Gilliland
|+100000
|Josh Bilicki
|+100000
|Ty Dillon
|+100000
* Odds current at time of publication
FireKeepers Casino 400 Predictions and Picks
Here are our best NASCAR bets for the FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway:
Kyle Larson (+700)
The race favorite, Larson has compiled eight top-10 finishes in 14 career outings at MIS, including three straight wins (2016-17). The 2021 points champion also has two poles at the two-mile superspeedway.
Kevin Harvick (+800)
Harvick likes MIS. Last year the driver of the No. 6 Ford snapped a 65-race winless streak and, in 2020, Harvick claimed back-to-back Cup races, including a COVID-19-delayed race, at the D-shaped track. He also won at Michigan in 2018 and ‘19.
Chase Elliott (+1500)
Elliott needs a trip to Victory Lane to qualify for the playoffs. Is the 2020 series champion getting desperate?
