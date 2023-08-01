Since becoming a co-owner of RFK Racing prior to the 2022 season, Brad Keselowski finally has a driver who qualified for the postseason when Chris Buescher claimed the Cook Out 400 at Richmond Raceway last Sunday.

Keselowski, the 2012 Cup Series champion, enters Sunday’s FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway ranked 11th with 603 points, but has yet to visit Victory Lane. He led 102 laps at Richmond, but a pit-road miscue handed the lead to Buescher.

As a member of the ownership team, he certainly was ecstatic, but, as a driver, he seeks his first victory since April 2021 at Talladega Superspeedway.

“Of course, I want to win as a driver,” Keselowski said, as reported by NBC Sports. “Just happy that we’re as competitive as we are.”

Below, we’ll preview the top storylines heading into Sunday’s FireKeepers Casino 400, go over the odds, and give our best bets for the 23rd race on the NASCAR calendar.

2023 FireKeepers Casino 400 Storylines

Kyle Busch placed P3 and Austin Dillon P10 at Richmond, marking the third time this season the Richard Childress Racing teammates finished in the top 10 during the same race this season. Busch has qualified for the playoffs, but Dillon ranks 29th in the points standings and needs a win. Will the team’s momentum carry over to MIS?

Stewart-Haas Racing placed all four of its entries in the top 11 last Sunday at Richmond, paced by Ryan Preece’s P5. Is the garage getting closer to its first win of the season?

Bubba Wallace lashed out at his boss, Denny Hamlin, during last Sunday’s Cook Out 400 at Richmond Raceway. Wallace complained that Hamlin, the driver/co-owner for RFK Racing, did not give him track space to help the No. 23 Toyota team qualify for the playoffs. Not known as a short-track racer, Wallace earned stage points and moved into 15th place in the points standings.

Sunday July 30, 2023 4:10PM CDT: The NASCAR #CookOut400 at the 3/4 mile Richmond Raceway in Richmond Virginia 23222. #23 Bubba Wallace was in 1st place, pitted under green, came out 12th and at lap 242 is in 4th. His boss #11 Denny Hamlin is in 5th. pic.twitter.com/E7a7MyV7F7 — Born Again Joe 🌿💛🕊 (@BornAgainJoe3) July 30, 2023

FireKeepers Casino 400 Driver Odds

Here is an early look at the top drivers’ odds from one of the top online sportsbooks:

NASCAR Drivers FireKeepers Casino 400 Odds Play Kyle Larson +700 Denny Hamlin +750 Kyle Busch +750 William Byron +800 Martin Truex Jr. +800 Kevin Harvick +800 Christopher Bell +1000 Ryan Blaney +1100 Tyler Reddick +1200 Ross Chastain +1400 Ty Gibbs +2200 Brad Keselowski +2500 Chris Buescher +4000 Alex Bowman +4000 Daniel Suarez +6000 Aric Almirola +10000 Erik Jones +10000 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +10000 Austin Dillon +10000 AJ Allmendinger +15000 Chase Briscoe +25000 Justin Haley +25000 Ryan Preece +25000 Michael McDowell +25000 Harrison Burton +30000 Austin Hill +30000 Austin Cindric +30000 Corey LaJoie +50000 Todd Gilliland +100000 Josh Bilicki +100000 Ty Dillon +100000

* Odds current at time of publication

FireKeepers Casino 400 Predictions and Picks

Here are our best NASCAR bets for the FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway:

Kyle Larson (+700)

The race favorite, Larson has compiled eight top-10 finishes in 14 career outings at MIS, including three straight wins (2016-17). The 2021 points champion also has two poles at the two-mile superspeedway.

Kevin Harvick (+800)

Harvick likes MIS. Last year the driver of the No. 6 Ford snapped a 65-race winless streak and, in 2020, Harvick claimed back-to-back Cup races, including a COVID-19-delayed race, at the D-shaped track. He also won at Michigan in 2018 and ‘19.

Chase Elliott (+1500)

Elliott needs a trip to Victory Lane to qualify for the playoffs. Is the 2020 series champion getting desperate?

😏 How fitting that a Busch Light car won! Kevin Harvick snaps a 65-race winless streak & stands in victory lane tonight 🎰🎰🎰 #FireKeepersCasino400 pic.twitter.com/ilvtBU7xsJ — H. Tyler Seggerman (@TylerSeggerman) August 8, 2022