NASCAR Cup Series driver Christopher Bell on Saturday, turned in the fastest qualifying lap since the 2020 Daytona 500, earning the pole position for Sunday’s FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway.
Bell’s hot lap of 193.382 mph edged Ross Chastain by 0.027 seconds, ending a slump he described as riding the “struggle bus,” according to NASCAR.com The No. 20 Toyota pilot has placed 18th or worse in four of his past five outings.
“This is obviously a very important manufacturers’ race track, but more than that, it’s a big boost for this 20 team,” said Bell, who will begin on the inside of the front row for the sixth time in 130 career starts. “We’ve been on the struggle bus a bit lately, and a lot of that’s my doing.”
Chris Buescher, last week’s winner at Richmond Raceway, qualified fourth and Martin Truex Jr., who announced he will return to Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR) in 2024 after flirting with retirement the past few seasons.
Bell, Gibbs, who was clocked with the fastest practice lap at 193.418, and Truex all drive for JGR.
Kevin Harvick, who has claimed five of the past seven checkered flags at MIS, will start 22nd.
Josh Berry, a late replacement for the suspended Noah Gragson in the No. 42 Chevrolet, qualified 35th.
BREAKING NEWS: @MartinTruex_Jr announces he will return to @JoeGibbsRacing in 2024. pic.twitter.com/skcRWj7RDx
— NASCAR (@NASCAR) August 5, 2023
Ford Drivers Seek To Retain MIS Dominance
Paced by Kevin Harvick’s five wins, including three straight during 2019-20, Ford drivers have dominated MIS, capturing eight consecutive checkered flags.
Ford appears to have momentum.
Last week at Richmond Raceway, Ford pilots combined to lead 201 of 400 laps, culminating in Chris Buescher capturing his first win of the season and qualifying for the playoffs.
Non-Ford pilots Denny Hamlin (+700), Kyle Larson (+700), and Kyle Busch (+750) were listed as the race favorites. Harvick (+800) retained the top odds among his Ford peers, according to Covers.com.
The last eight races at @MISpeedway have all been won by Ford.
2018-1: @ClintBowyer
2018-2: @KevinHarvick
2019-1: @joeylogano
2019-2: @KevinHarvick
2020-1: @KevinHarvick
2020-2: @KevinHarvick
2021: @Blaney
2022: @KevinHarvick
Can the Blue Ovals make it nine? pic.twitter.com/YzwkAKBtve
— NASCAR (@NASCAR) August 4, 2023
Starting Lineup for NASCAR Cup Series’ FireKeepers Casino 400
Here is a look at the lineup for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series’ FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway:
Starting Position, Driver, Car No., Team
- 1, Christopher Bell, 20, Joe Gibbs Racing
- 2, Ross Chastain, 1, Trackhouse Racing
- 3, Ty Gibbs, 54, Joe Gibbs Racing
- 4, Chris Buescher, 17, RFK Racing
- 5, Martin Truex Jr., 19, Joe Gibbs Racing
- 6, Joey Logano, 22, Team Penske
- 7, William Byron, 24, Hendrick Motorsports
- 8, Kyle Busch, 8, Richard Childress Racing
- 9, Ryan Blaney, 12, Team Penske
- 10, Chase Elliott, 9, Hendrick Motorsports
- 11, Bubba Wallace, 23, 23XI Racing
- 12, Brad Keselowski, 6, RFK Racing
- 13, Denny Hamlin, 11, Joe Gibbs Racing
- 14, Daniel Suarez, 99, Trackhouse Racing
- 15, Tyler Reddick, 45, 23XI Racing
- 16, Austin Dillon, 3, Richard Childress Racing
- 17, Kyle Larson, 5, Hendrick Motorsports
- 18, Aric Almirola, 10, Stewart-Haas Racing
- 19, Chase Briscoe, 14, Stewart-Haas Racing
- 20, Alex Bowman, 48, Hendrick Motorsports
- 21, Austin Cindric, 2, Team Penske
- 22, Kevin Harvick, 4, Stewart-Haas Racing
- 23, Michael McDowell, 34, Front Row Motorsports
- 24, AJ Allmendinger, 16, Kaulig Racing
- 25, Erik Jones, 43, Legacy Motor Club
- 26, Justin Haley, 31, Kaulig Racing
- 27, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., 47, JTG Daugherty Racing
- 28, Ryan Preece, 41, Stewart-Haas Racing
- 29, Harrison Burton, 21, Wood Brothers Racing
- 30, Austin Hill, 62, Beard Motorsports
- 31, Corey LaJoie, 7, Spire Motorsports
- 32, Todd Gilliland, 38, Front Row Motorsports
- 33, Cole Custer, 51, Rick Ware Racing
- 34, Ty Dillon, 77, Spire Motorsports
- 35, Josh Berry, 42, Legacy Motor Club
- 36, JJ Yeley, 15, Rick Ware Racing
- 37, Josh Bilicki, 78, Live Fast Motorsports
Legacy Motor Club has suspended Noah Gragson and will have Josh Berry drive the No. 42 car this weekend at Michigan International Speedway, the team announced.https://t.co/WY8H68yuOW
— NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) August 5, 2023