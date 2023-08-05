NASCAR Cup Series driver Christopher Bell on Saturday, turned in the fastest qualifying lap since the 2020 Daytona 500, earning the pole position for Sunday’s FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway.

Bell’s hot lap of 193.382 mph edged Ross Chastain by 0.027 seconds, ending a slump he described as riding the “struggle bus,” according to NASCAR.com The No. 20 Toyota pilot has placed 18th or worse in four of his past five outings.

“This is obviously a very important manufacturers’ race track, but more than that, it’s a big boost for this 20 team,” said Bell, who will begin on the inside of the front row for the sixth time in 130 career starts. “We’ve been on the struggle bus a bit lately, and a lot of that’s my doing.”

Chris Buescher, last week’s winner at Richmond Raceway, qualified fourth and Martin Truex Jr., who announced he will return to Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR) in 2024 after flirting with retirement the past few seasons.

Bell, Gibbs, who was clocked with the fastest practice lap at 193.418, and Truex all drive for JGR.

Kevin Harvick, who has claimed five of the past seven checkered flags at MIS, will start 22nd.

Josh Berry, a late replacement for the suspended Noah Gragson in the No. 42 Chevrolet, qualified 35th.

Ford Drivers Seek To Retain MIS Dominance

Paced by Kevin Harvick’s five wins, including three straight during 2019-20, Ford drivers have dominated MIS, capturing eight consecutive checkered flags.

Ford appears to have momentum.

Last week at Richmond Raceway, Ford pilots combined to lead 201 of 400 laps, culminating in Chris Buescher capturing his first win of the season and qualifying for the playoffs.

Non-Ford pilots Denny Hamlin (+700), Kyle Larson (+700), and Kyle Busch (+750) were listed as the race favorites. Harvick (+800) retained the top odds among his Ford peers, according to Covers.com.

Starting Lineup for NASCAR Cup Series’ FireKeepers Casino 400

Here is a look at the lineup for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series’ FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway:

Starting Position, Driver, Car No., Team

1, Christopher Bell, 20, Joe Gibbs Racing

2, Ross Chastain, 1, Trackhouse Racing

3, Ty Gibbs, 54, Joe Gibbs Racing

4, Chris Buescher, 17, RFK Racing

5, Martin Truex Jr., 19, Joe Gibbs Racing

6, Joey Logano, 22, Team Penske

7, William Byron, 24, Hendrick Motorsports

8, Kyle Busch, 8, Richard Childress Racing

9, Ryan Blaney, 12, Team Penske

10, Chase Elliott, 9, Hendrick Motorsports

11, Bubba Wallace, 23, 23XI Racing

12, Brad Keselowski, 6, RFK Racing

13, Denny Hamlin, 11, Joe Gibbs Racing

14, Daniel Suarez, 99, Trackhouse Racing

15, Tyler Reddick, 45, 23XI Racing

16, Austin Dillon, 3, Richard Childress Racing

17, Kyle Larson, 5, Hendrick Motorsports

18, Aric Almirola, 10, Stewart-Haas Racing

19, Chase Briscoe, 14, Stewart-Haas Racing

20, Alex Bowman, 48, Hendrick Motorsports

21, Austin Cindric, 2, Team Penske

22, Kevin Harvick, 4, Stewart-Haas Racing

23, Michael McDowell, 34, Front Row Motorsports

24, AJ Allmendinger, 16, Kaulig Racing

25, Erik Jones, 43, Legacy Motor Club

26, Justin Haley, 31, Kaulig Racing

27, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., 47, JTG Daugherty Racing

28, Ryan Preece, 41, Stewart-Haas Racing

29, Harrison Burton, 21, Wood Brothers Racing

30, Austin Hill, 62, Beard Motorsports

31, Corey LaJoie, 7, Spire Motorsports

32, Todd Gilliland, 38, Front Row Motorsports

33, Cole Custer, 51, Rick Ware Racing

34, Ty Dillon, 77, Spire Motorsports

35, Josh Berry, 42, Legacy Motor Club

36, JJ Yeley, 15, Rick Ware Racing

37, Josh Bilicki, 78, Live Fast Motorsports

Legacy Motor Club has suspended Noah Gragson and will have Josh Berry drive the No. 42 car this weekend at Michigan International Speedway, the team announced.https://t.co/WY8H68yuOW — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) August 5, 2023