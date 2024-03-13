Food City 500

NASCAR Cup Series Food City 500: BetOnline Sportsbook Lists Odds, Predictions, Best Bets At Bristol Motor Speedway

Jeff Hawkins
CHRISTOPHER BELL CELEBRATES PHOENIX WIN (1)

Joe Gibbs Racing swept the Phoenix field. All three of them. 

The Huntersville, N.C.-based racing team produced the winning machines for the NASCAR Cup and Xfinity races and the ARCA Menards Series event at the Phoenix Raceway. 

Starting Friday night, William Sawalich captured the General Tire 150. On Saturday, Chandler Smith avoided a late melee to win the Call 811.com Every Dig. Every Time. 200. Christopher Bell completed the trifecta during Sunday’s Shriners Children’s 500. 

Between the team’s four drivers, Bell, Ty Gibbs, who placed a career-best P3, Martin Truex Jr. and Denny Hamlin, JGR machines combined to lead 230 of 312 laps at Phoenix. It was the first race won by a newly designed Toyota machine this season after Chevrolet swept the first three Cup events. 

Can the organization carry the momentum to Bristol Motor Speedway? 

Below, we’ll preview the top storylines heading into Sunday’s Food City 500, go over the odds, and give our best bets for the fifth race on the 2024 NASCAR schedule.

Food City 500 Storylines

  • Joey Logano is getting off to good starts, but his finishes remain faulty. In four Cup events, the No. 22 Ford has started along the front row three times, but recorded one top-10 and three finishes of 28th or worse. The two-time Cup champion ranks No. 30 in the points standings.
  • Richard Childress Racing needs a jumpstart after enduring a day to forget at Phoenix. Driver Austin Dillon was involved in an early crash and finished P32, eight laps behind. Kyle Busch didn’t fare much better, placing P22. Dillon has yet to record a top 10 this season and sits 32nd in the driver standings.
  • Brad Keselowski’s winless streak reached 102 races Sunday. In four events this season, the No. 6 Ford suffered two DNFs and sits No. 22 in the points standings. With a P4 at Phoenix, is Keselowski getting closer to ending his skid?

Food City 500 Driver Odds 

Here is an early look at the drivers’ odds for Sunday’s Food City 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway, according to BetOnline Sportsbook:

Driver NASCAR Cup Series Food City 500 Odds Play
Kyle Larson +450 BetOnline logo
Christopher Bell +500 BetOnline logo
Denny Hamlin +550 BetOnline logo
William Byron +1100 BetOnline logo
Ryan Blaney +1100 BetOnline logo
Tyler Reddick +1200 BetOnline logo
Chris Buescher +1200 BetOnline logo
Brad Keselowski +1200 BetOnline logo
Ty Gibbs +1200 BetOnline logo
Kyle Busch +1600 BetOnline logo
Joey Logano +1800 BetOnline logo
Ross Chastain +1800 BetOnline logo
Chase Elliott +2000 BetOnline logo
Martin Truex Jr. +2000 BetOnline logo
Bubba Wallace +4000 BetOnline logo
Alex Bowman +4000 BetOnline logo
Erik Jones +5000 BetOnline logo
Chase Briscoe +6600 BetOnline logo
Michael McDowell +6600 BetOnline logo
Noah Gragson +6600 BetOnline logo
Daniel Suarez +8000 BetOnline logo
Carson Hocevar +8000 BetOnline logo
Josh Berry +10000 BetOnline logo
Austin Dillon +10000 BetOnline logo
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +10000 BetOnline logo
John Hunter Nemechek +15000 BetOnline logo
Austin Cindric +15000 BetOnline logo
Corey LaJoie +15000 BetOnline logo
AJ Allmendinger +15000 BetOnline logo
Ryan Preece +20000 BetOnline logo
Daniel Hemric +25000 BetOnline logo
Todd Gilliland +25000 BetOnline logo
Zane Smith +50000 BetOnline logo
Justin Haley +50000 BetOnline logo
Harrison Burton +50000 BetOnline logo
Kaz Grala +100000 BetOnline logo

*Odds current at time of publication

Food City 500 Predictions and Picks 

Here are our best NASCAR bets for the Food City 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway: 

Kyle Larson (+450) 

Larson may have struggled at Phoenix, but the 2021 Cup champion was listed at +500 and remained the favorite to claim the circuit title, according to BetOnline Sportsbook. In Larson’s past nine outings at Bristol, he has collected eight top-nine finishes with one win and three Ps. 

Ryan Blaney (+1100) 

The new Cup Series points leader continues to ride as one of the circuit’s most consistent pilots. Blaney’s P5 Sunday was his fifth consecutive top-five at Phoenix. With three top-10 finishes in four outings this season, Blaney should remain among the series’ favorites – week in and week out.  

Corey LaJoie (+15000) 

This week’s long shot entered the season with high expectations. Following a string of top-10 finishes, LaJoie seeks his first win after 236 cup starts. Can he rebound from a P33 at Phoenix and a P32 at Las Vegas?

Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12 and 2023). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
