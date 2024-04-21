GEICO 500

NASCAR Cup Series GEICO 500: Qualifying, Michael McDowell’s Pole Position, Lineup At Talladega Superspeedway

Jeff Hawkins
michael mcdowell wins pole at talladega spring (1)

Michael McDowell’s qualifying runs this season have swung the pendulum. The NASCAR Cup Series driver has five top-nine starts. Twice, he started in the low teens and three times he began P27 or worse. From one edge to the other.

McDowell’s hot lap of 182.022 mph Saturday edged Austin Cindric (181.739 mph) to earn the pole position for Sunday’s GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway.

McDowell also started on the inside of the front row at Atlanta and went on to collect his first of two season-best eighth-place finishes. He also put the No. 34 Ford on the pole for the preseason Duel 2 at Daytona.

Todd Gilliland qualified third (181.401) and Kyle Busch (181.147).

McDowell has two wins, nine top-five finishes and 39 top-10s in 474 career Cup starts. In 102,379 laps, he has led just 315.

The 2021 Daytona 500 titleholder enters Sunday 23rd in the points standings, 184 points behind Kyle Larson.

Kyle Larson’s Team Infraction Nixes Qualifying Run

Larson was turned away from a qualifying lap Saturday after crew members executed unapproved adjustments.

NASCAR officials flagged the Hendrick Motorsports team for making alterations to a roof-rail section while the No. 5 Chevrolet was pushed to the grid.

Larson will start the GEICO 500 P38 after collecting three consecutive pole positions.

Starting Lineup for NASCAR Cup Series’ GEICO 500

Here is a look at the lineup for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series’ GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway:

Starting Position, Driver, Car No., Team

  • 1, Michael McDowell, 34, Front Row Motorsports
  • 2, Austin Cindric, 2, Team Penske
  • 3, Todd Gilliland, 38, Front Row Motorsports
  • 4, Kyle Busch, 8, Richard Childress Racing
  • 5, Austin Dillon, 3, Richard Childress Racing
  • 6, Martin Truex Jr., 19, Joe Gibbs Racing
  • 7, Joey Logano, 22, Team Penske
  • 8, Chris Buescher, 17, RFK Racing
    9, Chase Elliott, 9, Hendrick Motorsports
  • 10, Christopher Bell, 20, Joe Gibbs Racing
  • 11, Ryan Preece, 41, Stewart-Haas Racing
  • 12, Alex Bowman, 48, Hendrick Motorsports
  • 13, William Byron, 24, Hendrick Motorsports
  • 14, Bubba Wallace, 23, 23XI Racing
  • 15, Ty Gibbs, 54, Joe Gibbs Racing
  • 16, Harrison Burton, 21, Wood Brothers Racing
  • 17, Shane van Gisbergen, 16, Kaulig Racing
  • 18, Tyler Reddick, 45, 23XI Racing
  • 19, Daniel Hemric, 31, Kaulig Racing
  • 20, John H. Nemechek, 42, Legacy Motor Club
  • 21, Ryan Blaney, 12, Team Penske
  • 22, Brad Keselowski, 6, RFK Racing
  • 23, Denny Hamlin, 11, Joe Gibbs Racing
  • 24, Anthony Alfredo, 62, Beard Motorsports
  • 25, Daniel Suarez, 99, Trackhouse Racing
  • 26, Chase Briscoe, 14, Stewart-Haas Racing
  • 27, Justin Haley, 51, Rick Ware Racing
  • 28, Erik Jones, 43, Legacy Motor Club
  • 29, Josh Berry, 4, Stewart-Haas Racing
  • 30, Zane Smith, 71, Spire Motorsports
  • 31, Corey LaJoie, 7, Spire Motorsports
  • 32, Ross Chastain, 1, Trackhouse Racing
  • 33, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., 47, JTG Daugherty Racing
  • 34, Cody Ware, 15, Rick Ware Racing
  • 35, Carson Hocevar, 77, Spire Motorsports
  • 36, Noah Gragson, 42, Stewart-Haas Racing
  • 37, BJ McLeod, 78, LIve Fast Motorsports
  • 38, Kyle Larson, 5, Hendrick Motorsports

