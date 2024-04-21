Michael McDowell’s qualifying runs this season have swung the pendulum. The NASCAR Cup Series driver has five top-nine starts. Twice, he started in the low teens and three times he began P27 or worse. From one edge to the other.

McDowell’s hot lap of 182.022 mph Saturday edged Austin Cindric (181.739 mph) to earn the pole position for Sunday’s GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway.

McDowell also started on the inside of the front row at Atlanta and went on to collect his first of two season-best eighth-place finishes. He also put the No. 34 Ford on the pole for the preseason Duel 2 at Daytona.

Todd Gilliland qualified third (181.401) and Kyle Busch (181.147).

McDowell has two wins, nine top-five finishes and 39 top-10s in 474 career Cup starts. In 102,379 laps, he has led just 315.

The 2021 Daytona 500 titleholder enters Sunday 23rd in the points standings, 184 points behind Kyle Larson.

Second pole of the season. Great start to our @TALLADEGA race weekend! pic.twitter.com/jUmMedGGYP — Michael McDowell (@Mc_Driver) April 20, 2024

Kyle Larson’s Team Infraction Nixes Qualifying Run

Larson was turned away from a qualifying lap Saturday after crew members executed unapproved adjustments.

NASCAR officials flagged the Hendrick Motorsports team for making alterations to a roof-rail section while the No. 5 Chevrolet was pushed to the grid.

Larson will start the GEICO 500 P38 after collecting three consecutive pole positions.

Kyle Larson will not post a qualifying lap at Talladega after unapproved adjustments made to the roof rails of the car. Any further penalties are expected to be announced later this week.#kylelarson #Nascar #nascarcupseries #larson #hendrickmotorsports #kylelarsonracing… pic.twitter.com/VjRuOYJ5cM — Larson Land (@LarsonLand) April 20, 2024

Starting Lineup for NASCAR Cup Series’ GEICO 500

Here is a look at the lineup for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series’ GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway:

Starting Position, Driver, Car No., Team

1, Michael McDowell, 34, Front Row Motorsports

2, Austin Cindric, 2, Team Penske

3, Todd Gilliland, 38, Front Row Motorsports

4, Kyle Busch, 8, Richard Childress Racing

5, Austin Dillon, 3, Richard Childress Racing

6, Martin Truex Jr., 19, Joe Gibbs Racing

7, Joey Logano, 22, Team Penske

8, Chris Buescher, 17, RFK Racing

9, Chase Elliott, 9, Hendrick Motorsports

10, Christopher Bell, 20, Joe Gibbs Racing

11, Ryan Preece, 41, Stewart-Haas Racing

12, Alex Bowman, 48, Hendrick Motorsports

13, William Byron, 24, Hendrick Motorsports

14, Bubba Wallace, 23, 23XI Racing

15, Ty Gibbs, 54, Joe Gibbs Racing

16, Harrison Burton, 21, Wood Brothers Racing

17, Shane van Gisbergen, 16, Kaulig Racing

18, Tyler Reddick, 45, 23XI Racing

19, Daniel Hemric, 31, Kaulig Racing

20, John H. Nemechek, 42, Legacy Motor Club

21, Ryan Blaney, 12, Team Penske

22, Brad Keselowski, 6, RFK Racing

23, Denny Hamlin, 11, Joe Gibbs Racing

24, Anthony Alfredo, 62, Beard Motorsports

25, Daniel Suarez, 99, Trackhouse Racing

26, Chase Briscoe, 14, Stewart-Haas Racing

27, Justin Haley, 51, Rick Ware Racing

28, Erik Jones, 43, Legacy Motor Club

29, Josh Berry, 4, Stewart-Haas Racing

30, Zane Smith, 71, Spire Motorsports

31, Corey LaJoie, 7, Spire Motorsports

32, Ross Chastain, 1, Trackhouse Racing

33, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., 47, JTG Daugherty Racing

34, Cody Ware, 15, Rick Ware Racing

35, Carson Hocevar, 77, Spire Motorsports

36, Noah Gragson, 42, Stewart-Haas Racing

37, BJ McLeod, 78, LIve Fast Motorsports

38, Kyle Larson, 5, Hendrick Motorsports