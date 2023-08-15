In his final season on the NASCAR Cup Series, Kevin Harvick divulged last week that the 2014 circuit champion had been racing with “with a stack of busted ribs” since a fall last June.

In Italy to support his son, Keelan, while he competed in European kart races, Harvick fell down a flight of stairs, sustaining the injury.

Entering Sunday’s GoBowling.com at The Glen at Watkins Glen International, Harvick will face another demanding track. Watkins Glen International is a seven-turn, 2.45-mile course some drivers refer to as “the superspeedway of road courses.”

The 90-lap event certainly will challenge Harvick in his attempt to qualify for the playoffs. Still without a win, Harvick recovered enough to earn four consecutive top-10 finishes, until last Sunday’s P23 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

With three open postseason spots remaining and two regular-season races remaining, Harvick paces the points standings for non-qualified drivers. Can he hold on?

Below, we’ll preview the top storylines heading into Sunday’s GoBowling.com at The Glen, go over the odds, and give our best bets for the 25th race on the NASCAR calendar.

2023 GoBowling.com At The Glen Storylines

One of the Cup Series’ top road course competitors, AJ Allmendinger will have a chance to rebound from a disappointing P26 last Sunday. Currently, he is 87 points off the pace to qualify for one of the three open playoff spots. Is Allmendinger in the right place at the right time to make a run?

Kyle Busch is fighting a slump. Engine issues ended his day at Indy, leading to a 37th-place finish for the second straight event. In three of his last five outings, Busch has placed 36th or worse. Can he regain his playoff form over the final two regular-season races?

Supercars ace Shane van Gisbergen was not feeling 100 percent before last Sunday’s race and endured car issues, but still earned a P10. In two Cup Series appearances, van Gisbergen, winner at Chicago Street Course, has two top-10 finishes. He may not return to NASCAR until next season. Too bad. Will he be missed at Watkins Glen?

GoBowling.com At The Glen Driver Odds

Here is an early look at the top drivers’ odds from one of the top online sportsbooks:

NASCAR Drivers GoBowling.com at The Glen Odds Play Chase Elliott +350 Kyle Larson +500 Martin Truex Jr. +650 Tyler Reddick +800 Michael McDowell +1000 Christopher Bell +1000 Daniel Suarez +1100 AJ Allmendinger +1200 Kyle Busch +1200 Denny Hamlin +2000 William Byron +2200 Ty Gibbs +2500 Austin Cindric +3000 Alex Bowman +3000 Kevin Harvick +4500 Joey Logano +4500 Ross Chastain +5000 Chase Briscoe +5000 Ryan Blaney +6500 Brad Keselowski +6500 Todd Gilliland +10000 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +15000 Justin Haley +15000 Erik Jones +15000 Bubba Wallace +15000 Austin Dillon +15000 Ryan Preece +25000 Aric Almirola +25000 Mike Rockenfeller +30000 Cole Custer +30000 Harrison Burton +50000

GoBowling.com At The Glen Predictions and Picks

Here are our best NASCAR bets for Sunday’s GoBowling.com at The Glen at Watkins Glen International:

Chase Elliott (+350)

Considered by many to be one of the Cup Series’ top road course pilots, Elliott placed second last week at IMS Road Course. The 2020 points champion needs a win to qualify for the playoffs. Can Sunday’s race favorite pull it off?

Michael McDowell (+1000)

Coming off a dominating performance during the Verizon 200 at the Brickyard, McDowell led 54 of 82 laps to capture career win No. 2 and qualify for the playoffs. Can he go back-to-back?

Daniel Suarez (+1100)

The pole-sitter last Sunday, Suarez was in contention with McDowell and Elliott until a disastrous pit stop on Lap 49 cost him six seconds and leading to a third-place finish. “We win, and we lose as a team,” he told NBC Sports. Entering Watkins Glen one spot below the playoff cutoff line, Suarez needs a quality run.

