NASCAR Cup Series GoBowling.com at The Glen: Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets At Watkins Glen International

Jeff Hawkins
In his final season on the NASCAR Cup Series, Kevin Harvick divulged last week that the 2014 circuit champion had been racing with “with a stack of busted ribs” since a fall last June. 

In Italy to support his son, Keelan, while he competed in European kart races, Harvick fell down a flight of stairs, sustaining the injury.  

Entering Sunday’s GoBowling.com at The Glen at Watkins Glen International, Harvick will face another demanding track. Watkins Glen International is a seven-turn, 2.45-mile course some drivers refer to as “the superspeedway of road courses.” 

The 90-lap event certainly will challenge Harvick in his attempt to qualify for the playoffs. Still without a win, Harvick recovered enough to earn four consecutive top-10 finishes, until last Sunday’s P23 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.  

With three open postseason spots remaining and two regular-season races remaining, Harvick paces the points standings for non-qualified drivers. Can he hold on?

Below, we’ll preview the top storylines heading into Sunday’s GoBowling.com at The Glen, go over the odds, and give our best bets for the 25th race on the NASCAR calendar.

2023 GoBowling.com At The Glen Storylines

  • One of the Cup Series’ top road course competitors, AJ Allmendinger will have a chance to rebound from a disappointing P26 last Sunday. Currently, he is 87 points off the pace to qualify for one of the three open playoff spots. Is Allmendinger in the right place at the right time to make a run?
  • Kyle Busch is fighting a slump. Engine issues ended his day at Indy, leading to a 37th-place finish for the second straight event. In three of his last five outings, Busch has placed 36th or worse. Can he regain his playoff form over the final two regular-season races?
  • Supercars ace Shane van Gisbergen was not feeling 100 percent before last Sunday’s race and endured car issues, but still earned a P10. In two Cup Series appearances, van Gisbergen, winner at Chicago Street Course, has two top-10 finishes. He may not return to NASCAR until next season. Too bad. Will he be missed at Watkins Glen?

GoBowling.com At The Glen Driver Odds

Here is an early look at the top drivers’ odds from one of the top online sportsbooks:

NASCAR Drivers GoBowling.com at The Glen Odds Play
Chase Elliott +350 BetOnline logo
Kyle Larson +500 BetOnline logo
Martin Truex Jr. +650 BetOnline logo
Tyler Reddick +800 BetOnline logo
Michael McDowell +1000 BetOnline logo
Christopher Bell +1000 BetOnline logo
Daniel Suarez +1100 BetOnline logo
AJ Allmendinger +1200 BetOnline logo
Kyle Busch +1200 BetOnline logo
Denny Hamlin +2000 BetOnline logo
William Byron +2200 BetOnline logo
Ty Gibbs +2500 BetOnline logo
Austin Cindric +3000 BetOnline logo
Alex Bowman +3000 BetOnline logo
Kevin Harvick +4500 BetOnline logo
Joey Logano +4500 BetOnline logo
Ross Chastain +5000 BetOnline logo
Chase Briscoe +5000 BetOnline logo
Ryan Blaney  +6500 BetOnline logo
Brad Keselowski +6500 BetOnline logo
Todd Gilliland +10000 BetOnline logo
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +15000 BetOnline logo
Justin Haley +15000 BetOnline logo
Erik Jones +15000 BetOnline logo
Bubba Wallace +15000 BetOnline logo
Austin Dillon +15000 BetOnline logo
Ryan Preece +25000 BetOnline logo
Aric Almirola +25000 BetOnline logo
Mike Rockenfeller +30000 BetOnline logo
Cole Custer +30000 BetOnline logo
Harrison Burton +50000 BetOnline logo

* Odds current at time of publication

GoBowling.com At The Glen Predictions and Picks

Here are our best NASCAR bets for Sunday’s GoBowling.com at The Glen at Watkins Glen International:

Chase Elliott (+350)

Considered by many to be one of the Cup Series’ top road course pilots, Elliott placed second last week at IMS Road Course. The 2020 points champion needs a win to qualify for the playoffs. Can Sunday’s race favorite pull it off?

Bet on Chase Elliott +350 at BetOnline

Michael McDowell (+1000)

Coming off a dominating performance during the Verizon 200 at the Brickyard, McDowell led 54 of 82 laps to capture career win No. 2 and qualify for the playoffs. Can he go back-to-back?

Bet on Michael McDowell +1000 at BetOnline

Daniel Suarez (+1100)

The pole-sitter last Sunday, Suarez was in contention with McDowell and Elliott until a disastrous pit stop on Lap 49 cost him six seconds and leading to a third-place finish. “We win, and we lose as a team,” he told NBC Sports. Entering Watkins Glen one spot below the playoff cutoff line, Suarez needs a quality run.

Bet on Daniel Suarez +1100 at BetOnline

GoBowling.com at The Glen NASCAR News and Rumors
Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
