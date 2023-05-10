Lost in the fallout of Ross Chastain’s right hook to Noah Gragson’s chin following last Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series main event at Kansas Speedway was Denny Hamlin’s last-lap maneuver, claiming his first checkered flag in 34 starts.
Under a white flag, Hamlin and Kyle Larson jostled for position. Hamlin, desperate to make the playoffs, bumped Larson into the wall.
Hamlin’s hit didn’t seem to generate nearly as many headlines as Chastain’s. But it was a racer’s move, putting an exclamation point on an event that established a track record for race leaders.
Entering Sunday’s Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway, most NASCAR fans will be watching to see who wrecks Chastain. That open-track hit is coming.
Below, we’ll preview the event’s top storylines, go over the odds, and give our best bets for the 13th race on the NASCAR calendar.
2023 Goodyear 400 Storylines
- Is it time for Kyle Busch to start racing like Kyle Busch again? Following a 35th-place finish at Kansas, the two-time Cup series champion dropped to 12th in the points standings. Look for him to rebound at Darlington.
- Speaking of slumps. What about Austin Cindric? He placed 31st last Sunday and has suffered through four consecutive finishes of 26th or worse. Plus, he’ll have to work Sunday without two starting crew members, who were suspended for two races after Cindric’s machine lost a wheel.
- Welcome back, Ryan Newman.
Goodyear 400 Driver Odds
Here is an early look at the top drivers’ odds from one of the top online sportsbooks:
Goodyear 400 Predictions and Picks
Here are our best NASCAR bets for the Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway:
Denny Hamlin (+600)
Hamlin made the prediction on his podcast. He felt ready to go on a run. He was right. Including his win last Sunday, Hamlin has three top-five finishes in his past four outings, improving from 12th in the points standings to fourth.
Martin Truex Jr. (+700)
Coming off his rain-delayed win at Dover Motor Speedway on May 1, Truex’s first victory in 54 races, the 2017 series champion led 79 laps at Kansas. With four top-10 finishes in his past five outings, Truex’s team is coming together.
William Byron (+850)
Outside of Hamlin’s performance, Byron displayed perseverance, rallying from two laps down. After starting on the pole, he fell back after hitting the wall and getting penalized for speeding along pit road. But he didn’t quit and placed third, placing in the top 10 for three straight races.