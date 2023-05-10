Lost in the fallout of Ross Chastain’s right hook to Noah Gragson’s chin following last Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series main event at Kansas Speedway was Denny Hamlin’s last-lap maneuver, claiming his first checkered flag in 34 starts.

Under a white flag, Hamlin and Kyle Larson jostled for position. Hamlin, desperate to make the playoffs, bumped Larson into the wall.

Hamlin’s hit didn’t seem to generate nearly as many headlines as Chastain’s. But it was a racer’s move, putting an exclamation point on an event that established a track record for race leaders.

Entering Sunday’s Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway, most NASCAR fans will be watching to see who wrecks Chastain. That open-track hit is coming.

Below, we’ll preview the event’s top storylines, go over the odds, and give our best bets for the 13th race on the NASCAR calendar.

2023 Goodyear 400 Storylines

Is it time for Kyle Busch to start racing like Kyle Busch again? Following a 35th-place finish at Kansas, the two-time Cup series champion dropped to 12 th in the points standings. Look for him to rebound at Darlington.

Speaking of slumps. What about Austin Cindric? He placed 31 st last Sunday and has suffered through four consecutive finishes of 26 th or worse. Plus, he’ll have to work Sunday without two starting crew members, who were suspended for two races after Cindric’s machine lost a wheel.

Welcome back, Ryan Newman.

We have a few friends joining us in the booth for Darlington next weekend. You may have heard of them. 😉🏁 Stage 1 – Richard & Kyle Petty Stage 2 – Carl Edwards Stage 3 – Bill Elliott@TooToughToTame coverage begins Sunday at 1:30p ET on FS1! pic.twitter.com/0kYlnT3EHf — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) May 7, 2023

Goodyear 400 Driver Odds

Here is an early look at the top drivers’ odds from one of the top online sportsbooks:

NASCAR Drivers Goodyear 400 Odds Play Kyle Larson +500 Denny Hamlin +600 Martin Truex Jr. +700 William Byron +850 Tyler Reddick +850 Kyle Busch +900 Ross Chastain +1100 Joey Logano +1200 Christopher Bell +1200 Chase Elliott +1200 Kevin Harvick +1400 Ryan Blaney +2200 Brad Keselowski +3500 Bubba Wallace +4000 Daniel Suarez +4500 Josh Berry +6500 Erik Jones +6500 Ty Gibbs +7000 Chris Buescher +7000 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +10000 Chase Briscoe +10000 Austin Dillon +10000 Ryan Preece +15000 Noah Gragson +15000 Michael McDowell +15000 Austin Cindric +15000 Aric Almirola +15000 AJ Allmendinger +15000 Ryan Newman +50000 Harrison Burton +50000 Brennan Poole +100000

* Odds current at time of publication

Goodyear 400 Predictions and Picks

Here are our best NASCAR bets for the Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway:

Denny Hamlin (+600)

Hamlin made the prediction on his podcast. He felt ready to go on a run. He was right. Including his win last Sunday, Hamlin has three top-five finishes in his past four outings, improving from 12th in the points standings to fourth.

Bet on Denny Hamlin +600 at BetOnline

Martin Truex Jr. (+700)

Coming off his rain-delayed win at Dover Motor Speedway on May 1, Truex’s first victory in 54 races, the 2017 series champion led 79 laps at Kansas. With four top-10 finishes in his past five outings, Truex’s team is coming together.

Bet on Martin Truex Jr. +700 at BetOnline

William Byron (+850)

Outside of Hamlin’s performance, Byron displayed perseverance, rallying from two laps down. After starting on the pole, he fell back after hitting the wall and getting penalized for speeding along pit road. But he didn’t quit and placed third, placing in the top 10 for three straight races.

Bet on William Byron +850 at BetOnline