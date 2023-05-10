NASCAR

NASCAR Cup Series Goodyear 400: Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets

Jeff Hawkins
Lost in the fallout of Ross Chastain’s right hook to Noah Gragson’s chin following last Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series main event at Kansas Speedway was Denny Hamlin’s last-lap maneuver, claiming his first checkered flag in 34 starts.

Under a white flag, Hamlin and Kyle Larson jostled for position. Hamlin, desperate to make the playoffs, bumped Larson into the wall.

Hamlin’s hit didn’t seem to generate nearly as many headlines as Chastain’s. But it was a racer’s move, putting an exclamation point on an event that established a track record for race leaders.

Entering Sunday’s Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway, most NASCAR fans will be watching to see who wrecks Chastain. That open-track hit is coming.

Below, we’ll preview the event’s top storylines, go over the odds, and give our best bets for the 13th race on the NASCAR calendar. 

2023 Goodyear 400 Storylines  

  • Is it time for Kyle Busch to start racing like Kyle Busch again? Following a 35th-place finish at Kansas, the two-time Cup series champion dropped to 12th in the points standings. Look for him to rebound at Darlington.
  • Speaking of slumps. What about Austin Cindric? He placed 31st last Sunday and has suffered through four consecutive finishes of 26th or worse. Plus, he’ll have to work Sunday without two starting crew members, who were suspended for two races after Cindric’s machine lost a wheel. 
  • Welcome back, Ryan Newman.

Goodyear 400 Driver Odds 

Here is an early look at the top drivers’ odds from one of the top online sportsbooks: 

NASCAR Drivers Goodyear 400 Odds Play
Kyle Larson +500 BetOnline logo
Denny Hamlin +600 BetOnline logo
Martin Truex Jr. +700 BetOnline logo
William Byron +850 BetOnline logo
Tyler Reddick +850 BetOnline logo
Kyle Busch +900 BetOnline logo
Ross Chastain +1100 BetOnline logo
Joey Logano +1200 BetOnline logo
Christopher Bell +1200 BetOnline logo
Chase Elliott +1200 BetOnline logo
Kevin Harvick +1400 BetOnline logo
Ryan Blaney +2200 BetOnline logo
Brad Keselowski +3500 BetOnline logo
Bubba Wallace +4000 BetOnline logo
Daniel Suarez +4500 BetOnline logo
Josh Berry +6500 BetOnline logo
Erik Jones +6500 BetOnline logo
Ty Gibbs +7000 BetOnline logo
Chris Buescher +7000 BetOnline logo
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +10000 BetOnline logo
Chase Briscoe +10000 BetOnline logo
Austin Dillon +10000 BetOnline logo
Ryan Preece +15000 BetOnline logo
Noah Gragson +15000 BetOnline logo
Michael McDowell +15000 BetOnline logo
Austin Cindric +15000 BetOnline logo
Aric Almirola +15000 BetOnline logo
AJ Allmendinger +15000 BetOnline logo
Ryan Newman +50000 BetOnline logo
Harrison Burton +50000 BetOnline logo
Brennan Poole +100000 BetOnline logo

* Odds current at time of publication

Goodyear 400 Predictions and Picks 

Here are our best NASCAR bets for the Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway: 

Denny Hamlin (+600) 

Hamlin made the prediction on his podcast. He felt ready to go on a run. He was right. Including his win last Sunday, Hamlin has three top-five finishes in his past four outings, improving from 12th in the points standings to fourth.  

Bet on Denny Hamlin +600 at BetOnline

Martin Truex Jr. (+700) 

Coming off his rain-delayed win at Dover Motor Speedway on May 1, Truex’s first victory in 54 races, the 2017 series champion led 79 laps at Kansas. With four top-10 finishes in his past five outings, Truex’s team is coming together. 

Bet on Martin Truex Jr. +700 at BetOnline
 

William Byron (+850) 

Outside of Hamlin’s performance, Byron displayed perseverance, rallying from two laps down. After starting on the pole, he fell back after hitting the wall and getting penalized for speeding along pit road. But he didn’t quit and placed third, placing in the top 10 for three straight races. 

Bet on William Byron +850 at BetOnline

NASCAR
Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
