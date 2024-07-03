NASCAR News and Rumors

NASCAR Cup Series Grant Park 165: BetOnline Sportsbook Favors Shane Van Gisbergen’s Repeat Attempt, Odds, Best Bets At Chicago Street Race

Jeff Hawkins
Sports Editor
Will NASCAR Cup Series driver Shane van Gisbergen surprise anyone during the second Chicago Street Race on Sunday? Don’t count on it.

The three-time Supercars champion earned a trip to Victory Lane during his circuit debut last summer, benefitting from the inaugural event getting shortened because of rain and pending darkness.

The rookie from New Zealand has gained additional national series experience this season as a full-time pilot on the Xfinity Series, winning two races and compiling four top-10 finishes. He also has appeared in sporadic Cup and Truck Series races.

Van Gisbergen (+550) enters Sunday’s Grant Park 165 as BetOnline Sportsbook’s favorite at the 2.2-mile course in downtown Chicago. No surprise there, hey mate?

Below, we’ll preview the top storylines heading into Sunday’s Grant Park 165, go over the odds, and give our best bets for the 20th race on the 2024 NASCAR schedule.

Grant Park 165 Storylines

  • Joey Logano’s win last Sunday at Nashville received a primary assist from Paul Wolfe. The No. 22 Ford’s crew chief made a two-tire call during three of six pit stops. The moves helped Logano rally from an average running position of 15.1 to Victory Lane.
  • Zane Smith has struggled during his rookie season. The 2022 Truck Series champion placed P2 at Nashville, recording his first top-five finish in 19 outings. He remains 34th in the points standings, 464 points behind leader Kyle Larson.
  • So, what is the real story behind Carson Hocevar spinning Harrison Burton while driving under caution Sunday? The rookie drew the ire of NASCAR’s ruling body.

Grant Park 165 Driver Odds

Here is an early look at the drivers’ odds for the Grant Park 165 at Chicago Street Race, according to BetOnline Sportsbook:

Driver NASCAR Cup Series’ Grant Park 165 Odds
 Play
Shane van Gisbergen +550 BetOnline logo
Kyle Larson +600 BetOnline logo
Christopher Bell +600 BetOnline logo
Tyler Reddick +650 BetOnline logo
Chase Elliott +800 BetOnline logo
Martin Truex Jr. +1200 BetOnline logo
William Byron  +1400 BetOnline logo
Michael McDowell +1400 BetOnline logo
AJ Allmendinger +1400 BetOnline logo
Chris Buescher +1600 BetOnline logo
Ty Gibbs +1600 BetOnline logo
Denny Hamlin +2800 BetOnline logo
Ross Chastain +2800 BetOnline logo
Kyle Busch +2800 BetOnline logo
Daniel Suarez +2800 BetOnline logo
Ryan Blaney +3300 BetOnline logo
Joey Logano +4000 BetOnline logo
Austin Cindric +4000 BetOnline logo
Alex Bowman +5000 BetOnline logo
Chase Briscoe +8000 BetOnline logo
Todd Gilliand +8000 BetOnline logo
   Justin Haley +8000 BetOnline logo
Joey Hand +8000 BetOnline logo
Brad Keselowski +10000 BetOnline logo
Erik Jones +10000 BetOnline logo
Carson Hocevar +10000 BetOnline logo
Zane Smith +10000 BetOnline logo
Corey LaJoie +12500 BetOnline logo
Bubba Wallace +15000 BetOnline logo
Noah Gragson +15000 BetOnline logo
Josh Berry +20000 BetOnline logo
Ryan Preece +20000 BetOnline logo
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +20000 BetOnline logo
Austin Hill +20000 BetOnline logo
John Hunter Nemechek +30000 BetOnline logo
Austin Dillon +30000 BetOnline logo
Harrison Burton +30000 BetOnline logo
Kaz Grala +30000 BetOnline logo
Daniel Hemric +50000 BetOnline logo
Josh Bilicki +50000 BetOnline logo

*Odds current at time of publication

Grant Park 165 Predictions and Picks

Here are our best NASCAR bets for the Grant Park 165 at Chicago Street Race:

Kyle Larson (+600)

Coming off a win at Sonoma Raceway on June 9, Larson is expected to drive with the lead pack Sunday. He registered a top-five in the inaugural event last year. Is he poised for more?

Christopher Bell (+625)

One of the series’ top road-course racers, Bell captured the first and second stages at Chicago last season and led a race-high 37 laps, but finished in the back of the field. it was similar to his outing at Nashville last Sunday. He should be hungry to prevail in the Windy City.

Ty Gibbs (+1600)

The young pilot has displayed versatility, finishing in the top 10 during five of his past six road-course events. Last year at Chicago, the 21-year-old placed P9. Is it time for the 2022 Xfinity Series champ to earn his first Cup win? Could be a solid long-shot wager.

Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12 and 2023-24). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
