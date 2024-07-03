Will NASCAR Cup Series driver Shane van Gisbergen surprise anyone during the second Chicago Street Race on Sunday? Don’t count on it.

The three-time Supercars champion earned a trip to Victory Lane during his circuit debut last summer, benefitting from the inaugural event getting shortened because of rain and pending darkness.

The rookie from New Zealand has gained additional national series experience this season as a full-time pilot on the Xfinity Series, winning two races and compiling four top-10 finishes. He also has appeared in sporadic Cup and Truck Series races.

Van Gisbergen (+550) enters Sunday’s Grant Park 165 as BetOnline Sportsbook’s favorite at the 2.2-mile course in downtown Chicago. No surprise there, hey mate?

Below, we’ll preview the top storylines heading into Sunday’s Grant Park 165, go over the odds, and give our best bets for the 20th race on the 2024 NASCAR schedule.

Just two stories featuring drivers from down under 👇#NASCARChicago | #GrantPark165 pic.twitter.com/EMHWbs2MNB — NASCAR Chicago Street Race Weekend (@NASCARChicago) July 2, 2024

Grant Park 165 Storylines

Joey Logano’s win last Sunday at Nashville received a primary assist from Paul Wolfe. The No. 22 Ford’s crew chief made a two-tire call during three of six pit stops. The moves helped Logano rally from an average running position of 15.1 to Victory Lane.

Zane Smith has struggled during his rookie season. The 2022 Truck Series champion placed P2 at Nashville, recording his first top-five finish in 19 outings. He remains 34th in the points standings, 464 points behind leader Kyle Larson.

So, what is the real story behind Carson Hocevar spinning Harrison Burton while driving under caution Sunday? The rookie drew the ire of NASCAR’s ruling body.

NEWS: Carson Hocevar has been fined $50,000 and assessed with the loss of 25 driver points for violating the NASCAR Member Code of Conduct at @NashvilleSuperS. pic.twitter.com/2tLvsDHUVS — NASCAR (@NASCAR) July 2, 2024

Grant Park 165 Driver Odds

Here is an early look at the drivers’ odds for the Grant Park 165 at Chicago Street Race, according to BetOnline Sportsbook:

Driver NASCAR Cup Series’ Grant Park 165 Odds

Play Shane van Gisbergen +550 Kyle Larson +600 Christopher Bell +600 Tyler Reddick +650 Chase Elliott +800 Martin Truex Jr. +1200 William Byron +1400 Michael McDowell +1400 AJ Allmendinger +1400 Chris Buescher +1600 Ty Gibbs +1600 Denny Hamlin +2800 Ross Chastain +2800 Kyle Busch +2800 Daniel Suarez +2800 Ryan Blaney +3300 Joey Logano +4000 Austin Cindric +4000 Alex Bowman +5000 Chase Briscoe +8000 Todd Gilliand +8000 Justin Haley +8000 Joey Hand +8000 Brad Keselowski +10000 Erik Jones +10000 Carson Hocevar +10000 Zane Smith +10000 Corey LaJoie +12500 Bubba Wallace +15000 Noah Gragson +15000 Josh Berry +20000 Ryan Preece +20000 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +20000 Austin Hill +20000 John Hunter Nemechek +30000 Austin Dillon +30000 Harrison Burton +30000 Kaz Grala +30000 Daniel Hemric +50000 Josh Bilicki +50000

*Odds current at time of publication

Grant Park 165 Predictions and Picks

Here are our best NASCAR bets for the Grant Park 165 at Chicago Street Race:

Kyle Larson (+600)

Coming off a win at Sonoma Raceway on June 9, Larson is expected to drive with the lead pack Sunday. He registered a top-five in the inaugural event last year. Is he poised for more?

Christopher Bell (+625)

One of the series’ top road-course racers, Bell captured the first and second stages at Chicago last season and led a race-high 37 laps, but finished in the back of the field. it was similar to his outing at Nashville last Sunday. He should be hungry to prevail in the Windy City.

Ty Gibbs (+1600)

The young pilot has displayed versatility, finishing in the top 10 during five of his past six road-course events. Last year at Chicago, the 21-year-old placed P9. Is it time for the 2022 Xfinity Series champ to earn his first Cup win? Could be a solid long-shot wager.

What does it take to put on a NASCAR street race? Nate Ryan and the NBC production crew explained the challenges of last year’s event in Chicago. pic.twitter.com/cEBtzQDWEV — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) July 2, 2024