Sad family news forced Jimmie Johnson to withdraw from Sunday’s inaugural Grant Park 220 at Chicago Street Race.

The seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion and co-owner of Legacy Motor Club made the decision Tuesday upon learning his father-in-law, Jack Janway, and mother-in-law, Terry, and their 11-year-old grandson, Dalton, were discovered shot to death in what Tulsa, Oklahoma, police believe was a murder-suicide.

The team released a statement: “Legacy Motor Club has elected to withdraw the No. 84 Carvana Chevrolet from this weekend’s NASCAR Cup Series event in Chicago. The Johnson family has asked for privacy at this time and no further statements will be made.”

“The entire NASCAR family extends its deepest support and condolences during this difficult time to Chandra, Jimmie and the entire Johnson & Janway families,” NASCAR officials said via press release.

Below, we’ll preview the top storylines heading into Sunday’s Grant Park 220, go over the odds, and give our best bets for the 18th race on the NASCAR calendar.

2023 Grant Park 220 Storylines

How will Ross Chastain follow up his first victory of the season last weekend at Nashville? He snapped a 42-race winless drought and silenced some of his critics by running a smart, clean race.

Is Kyle Larson finding a groove? With six finishes of 29th or worse in the opening 17 events, the 2021 Cup champion has registered three consecutive top 10s.

Martin Truex Jr., who leads the Cup Series points standings, has collected five straight top-five finishes. Will the Windy City’s streets cool him down?

Grant Park 220 Driver Odds

Here is an early look at the top drivers’ odds from one of the top online sportsbooks:



NASCAR Drivers Grant Park 220 Odds Play Chase Elliott +500 Tyler Reddick +650 Martin Truex Jr. +650 Kyle Larson +750 Kyle Busch +900 AJ Allmendinger +900 William Byron +1100 Ross Chastain +1200 Daniel Suarez +2500 Christopher Bell +2500 Chris Buescher +2500 Michael McDowell +2800 Austin Cindric +2800 Joey Logano +3500 Denny Hamlin +3500 Alex Boman +4000 Ryan Blaney +4500 Kevin Harvick +4500 Ty Gibbs +5000 Shane van Gisbergen +5500 Chase Briscoe +6500 Brad Keselowski +6500 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +8000 Bubba Wallace +8000 Todd Gilliland +10000 Ryan Preece +10000 Noah Gragson +10000 Justin Haley +10000 Jenson Button +10000 Harrison Burton +10000 Erik Jones +10000

*Odds current at time of publication

Grant Park 220 Predictions and Picks

Here are our best NASCAR bets for the Grant Park 220 at Chicago Street Race:

Tyler Reddick (+650)

A noted road racer, Reddick captured Stage 1 last Sunday at Nashville but his effort was detoured when his machine lost a right rear wheel. Reddick has claimed three road course checkered flags during his career.

Bet on Tyler Reddick +650 at BetOnline

Shane van Gisbergen (+5500)

Van Gisbergen will be making his Cup Series at Chicago. The Australian Supercars defending champion will pilot the No. 91 Chevrolet for Trackhouse Racing. He has compiled 63 career wins and 152 podiums.

Bet on Shane van Gisbergen +5500 at BetOnline

Erik Jones (+10000)

Seeking a longshot? How about a really long shot? Jones is coming off an eighth-place finish last Sunday at Nashville. It was Legacy’s first top 10 since Talladega in April.

Bet on Erik Jones +10000 at BetOnline