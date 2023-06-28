Sad family news forced Jimmie Johnson to withdraw from Sunday’s inaugural Grant Park 220 at Chicago Street Race.
The seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion and co-owner of Legacy Motor Club made the decision Tuesday upon learning his father-in-law, Jack Janway, and mother-in-law, Terry, and their 11-year-old grandson, Dalton, were discovered shot to death in what Tulsa, Oklahoma, police believe was a murder-suicide.
The team released a statement: “Legacy Motor Club has elected to withdraw the No. 84 Carvana Chevrolet from this weekend’s NASCAR Cup Series event in Chicago. The Johnson family has asked for privacy at this time and no further statements will be made.”
“The entire NASCAR family extends its deepest support and condolences during this difficult time to Chandra, Jimmie and the entire Johnson & Janway families,” NASCAR officials said via press release.
Below, we’ll preview the top storylines heading into Sunday’s Grant Park 220, go over the odds, and give our best bets for the 18th race on the NASCAR calendar.
Building an event unlike any other. #NASCARChicago pic.twitter.com/EwQIud3qzQ
— NASCAR (@NASCAR) June 27, 2023
2023 Grant Park 220 Storylines
- How will Ross Chastain follow up his first victory of the season last weekend at Nashville? He snapped a 42-race winless drought and silenced some of his critics by running a smart, clean race.
- Is Kyle Larson finding a groove? With six finishes of 29th or worse in the opening 17 events, the 2021 Cup champion has registered three consecutive top 10s.
- Martin Truex Jr., who leads the Cup Series points standings, has collected five straight top-five finishes. Will the Windy City’s streets cool him down?
Let’s make history.
A look at the @NASCARChicago course layout, via @iRacing. pic.twitter.com/m856WTkHkU
— NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) June 27, 2023
Grant Park 220 Driver Odds
Here is an early look at the top drivers’ odds from one of the top online sportsbooks:
|NASCAR Drivers
|Grant Park 220 Odds
|Play
|Chase Elliott
|+500
|Tyler Reddick
|+650
|Martin Truex Jr.
|+650
|Kyle Larson
|+750
|Kyle Busch
|+900
|AJ Allmendinger
|+900
|William Byron
|+1100
|Ross Chastain
|+1200
|Daniel Suarez
|+2500
|Christopher Bell
|+2500
|Chris Buescher
|+2500
|Michael McDowell
|+2800
|Austin Cindric
|+2800
|Joey Logano
|+3500
|Denny Hamlin
|+3500
|Alex Boman
|+4000
|Ryan Blaney
|+4500
|Kevin Harvick
|+4500
|Ty Gibbs
|+5000
|Shane van Gisbergen
|+5500
|Chase Briscoe
|+6500
|Brad Keselowski
|+6500
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|+8000
|Bubba Wallace
|+8000
|Todd Gilliland
|+10000
|Ryan Preece
|+10000
|Noah Gragson
|+10000
|Justin Haley
|+10000
|Jenson Button
|+10000
|Harrison Burton
|+10000
|Erik Jones
|+10000
*Odds current at time of publication
Grant Park 220 Predictions and Picks
Here are our best NASCAR bets for the Grant Park 220 at Chicago Street Race:
Tyler Reddick (+650)
A noted road racer, Reddick captured Stage 1 last Sunday at Nashville but his effort was detoured when his machine lost a right rear wheel. Reddick has claimed three road course checkered flags during his career.
Shane van Gisbergen (+5500)
Van Gisbergen will be making his Cup Series at Chicago. The Australian Supercars defending champion will pilot the No. 91 Chevrolet for Trackhouse Racing. He has compiled 63 career wins and 152 podiums.
Erik Jones (+10000)
Seeking a longshot? How about a really long shot? Jones is coming off an eighth-place finish last Sunday at Nashville. It was Legacy’s first top 10 since Talladega in April.