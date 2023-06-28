NASCAR News and Rumors

NASCAR Cup Series Grant Park 220: Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets At Chicago Street Race

Jeff Hawkins
NASCAR: Goodyear 400

Sad family news forced Jimmie Johnson to withdraw from Sunday’s inaugural Grant Park 220 at Chicago Street Race.

The seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion and co-owner of Legacy Motor Club made the decision Tuesday upon learning his father-in-law, Jack Janway, and mother-in-law, Terry, and their 11-year-old grandson, Dalton, were discovered shot to death in what Tulsa, Oklahoma, police believe was a murder-suicide.

The team released a statement: “Legacy Motor Club has elected to withdraw the No. 84 Carvana Chevrolet from this weekend’s NASCAR Cup Series event in Chicago. The Johnson family has asked for privacy at this time and no further statements will be made.”

“The entire NASCAR family extends its deepest support and condolences during this difficult time to Chandra, Jimmie and the entire Johnson & Janway families,” NASCAR officials said via press release.

Below, we’ll preview the top storylines heading into Sunday’s Grant Park 220, go over the odds, and give our best bets for the 18th race on the NASCAR calendar.

2023 Grant Park 220 Storylines

  • How will Ross Chastain follow up his first victory of the season last weekend at Nashville? He snapped a 42-race winless drought and silenced some of his critics by running a smart, clean race.
  • Is Kyle Larson finding a groove? With six finishes of 29th or worse in the opening 17 events, the 2021 Cup champion has registered three consecutive top 10s.
  • Martin Truex Jr., who leads the Cup Series points standings, has collected five straight top-five finishes. Will the Windy City’s streets cool him down?

Grant Park 220 Driver Odds

Here is an early look at the top drivers’ odds from one of the top online sportsbooks:

NASCAR Drivers Grant Park 220 Odds Play
Chase Elliott +500 BetOnline logo
Tyler Reddick +650 BetOnline logo
Martin Truex Jr. +650 BetOnline logo
Kyle Larson +750 BetOnline logo
Kyle Busch +900 BetOnline logo
AJ Allmendinger +900 BetOnline logo
William Byron +1100 BetOnline logo
Ross Chastain +1200 BetOnline logo
Daniel Suarez +2500 BetOnline logo
Christopher Bell +2500 BetOnline logo
Chris Buescher +2500 BetOnline logo
Michael McDowell +2800 BetOnline logo
Austin Cindric +2800 BetOnline logo
Joey Logano +3500 BetOnline logo
Denny Hamlin +3500 BetOnline logo
Alex Boman +4000 BetOnline logo
Ryan Blaney +4500 BetOnline logo
Kevin Harvick +4500 BetOnline logo
Ty Gibbs +5000 BetOnline logo
Shane van Gisbergen +5500 BetOnline logo
Chase Briscoe +6500 BetOnline logo
Brad Keselowski +6500 BetOnline logo
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +8000 BetOnline logo
Bubba Wallace +8000 BetOnline logo
Todd Gilliland +10000 BetOnline logo
Ryan Preece +10000 BetOnline logo
Noah Gragson +10000 BetOnline logo
Justin Haley +10000 BetOnline logo
Jenson Button +10000 BetOnline logo
Harrison Burton +10000 BetOnline logo
Erik Jones +10000 BetOnline logo

*Odds current at time of publication 

Grant Park 220 Predictions and Picks 

Here are our best NASCAR bets for the Grant Park 220 at Chicago Street Race: 

Tyler Reddick (+650) 

A noted road racer, Reddick captured Stage 1 last Sunday at Nashville but his effort was detoured when his machine lost a right rear wheel. Reddick has claimed three road course checkered flags during his career. 

Bet on Tyler Reddick +650 at BetOnline
 

Shane van Gisbergen (+5500) 

Van Gisbergen will be making his Cup Series at Chicago. The Australian Supercars defending champion will pilot the No. 91 Chevrolet for Trackhouse Racing. He has compiled 63 career wins and 152 podiums. 

Bet on Shane van Gisbergen +5500 at BetOnline
 

Erik Jones (+10000) 

Seeking a longshot? How about a really long shot? Jones is coming off an eighth-place finish last Sunday at Nashville. It was Legacy’s first top 10 since Talladega in April.  

Bet on Erik Jones +10000 at BetOnline

Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
