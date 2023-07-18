Martin Truex Jr. is putting all the retirement talk to rest.
The 2017 NASCAR Cup Series champion is coming off Monday’s dominating victory during the Crayon 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, which included Stage 1 and 2 wins.
Since snapping a 54-race winless streak at Dover Motor Speedway on May 1, Truex has moved into a tie with Kyle Busch for the second-most wins (3) on the circuit this season, trailing William Byron’s four checkered flags.
The recent surge also moved Truex (667 points) past Byron (650) for the top spot in the playoff standings.
Truex has NASCAR fans talking about the 43-year-old driver’s renaissance, not retirement.
Below, we’ll preview the top storylines heading into Sunday’s HighPoint.com 400, go over the odds, and give our best bets for the 21st race on the NASCAR calendar.
Bonus Fast Fact: It’s the 16th time @MartinTruex_Jr has won stage one & stage two in the NASCAR Cup Series, no other driver has done it more than nine times. pic.twitter.com/0wWrn3SVev
— Xfinity Racing (@XfinityRacing) July 17, 2023
2023 HighPoint.com 400 Storylines
- After enduring five consecutive races outside the top 15, Bubba Wallace rebounded at New Hampshire to place eighth, despite suffering early brake issues. Wallace, still seeking his first win this season, ranks 15th in the playoff chase. Can he hold it?
- Chase Briscoe needed a clean race and he finally got it last Monday during the rain-delayed Crayon 301, placing 10th. After placing outside the top 20 during his previous six outings, Briscoe continues to seek Cup consistency.
- Brad Keselowski’s first Cup win came at Talladega in April 2009 and generally contends on superspeedways. The RFK Racing co-owner/driver ranks 11th in the points standings, but needs a win for himself – and his garage.
#NASCAR … Brad Keselowski finished fifth. How he viewed today’s performance at New Hampshire. pic.twitter.com/vDVbhCpi1O
— Dustin Long (@dustinlong) July 17, 2023
HighPoint.com 400 Driver Odds
Here is an early look at the top drivers’ odds from one of the top online sportsbooks:
|NASCAR Drivers
|HighPoint.com 400 Odds
|Play
|Kyle Busch
|+550
|Martin Truex Jr.
|+550
|Denny Hamlin
|+550
|Kyle Larson
|+750
|William Byron
|+900
|Ryan Blaney
|+1100
|Ross Chastain
|+1200
|Chase Elliott
|+1200
|Tyler Reddick
|+1400
|Christopher Bell
|+1400
|Kevin Harvick
|+1600
|Joey Logano
|+1600
|Daniel Suarez
|+2800
|Bubba Wallace
|+2800
|Ty Gibbs
|+3500
|Brad Keselowski
|+3500
|Alex Bowman
|+3500
|Chris Buescher
|+6000
|Austin Dillon
|+9000
|AJ Allmendinger
|+9000
|Aric Almirola
|+13000
|Ryan Preece
|+15000
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|+15000
|Justin Haley
|+15000
|Erik Jones
|+15000
|Chase Briscoe
|+25000
|Michael McDowell
|+25000
|Austin Cindric
|+25000
|Harrison Burton
|+50000
|Corey LaJoie
|+50000
|Ty Dillon
|+100000
* Odds current at time of publication
HighPoint.com 400 Predictions and Picks
Here are our best NASCAR bets for the HighPoint.com 400 at Pocono Raceway:
Kyle Busch (+550)
Coming off a lost weekend at New Hampshire, Busch’s experience – and past success – at superspeedways could put the co-race favorite in prime position for a trip to Victory Lane during his farewell campaign.
Kevin Harvick (+1600)
Still one of the top superspeedway drivers on the circuit today, Harvick solidified his Cup presence with a win during the 2007 Daytona 500. He still seeks a final trip to Victory Lane during his final season.
Joey Logano (+1600)
Going from a second-place finish at a short track (New Hampshire) to a superspeedway (Pocono) should benefit the defending Cup champion. Logano has always fared well at big tracks, collecting seven top-10s during his first four Cup seasons.
Kevin earns his 250th top 5 finish in NASCAR Cup Series competition (9th all-time). https://t.co/tAWYDUjwRr
— Trey Ryan (@TreyRyan99) July 17, 2023