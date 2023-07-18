Martin Truex Jr. is putting all the retirement talk to rest.

The 2017 NASCAR Cup Series champion is coming off Monday’s dominating victory during the Crayon 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, which included Stage 1 and 2 wins.

Since snapping a 54-race winless streak at Dover Motor Speedway on May 1, Truex has moved into a tie with Kyle Busch for the second-most wins (3) on the circuit this season, trailing William Byron’s four checkered flags.

The recent surge also moved Truex (667 points) past Byron (650) for the top spot in the playoff standings.

Truex has NASCAR fans talking about the 43-year-old driver’s renaissance, not retirement.

Below, we’ll preview the top storylines heading into Sunday’s HighPoint.com 400, go over the odds, and give our best bets for the 21st race on the NASCAR calendar.

Bonus Fast Fact: It’s the 16th time @MartinTruex_Jr has won stage one & stage two in the NASCAR Cup Series, no other driver has done it more than nine times. pic.twitter.com/0wWrn3SVev — Xfinity Racing (@XfinityRacing) July 17, 2023

2023 HighPoint.com 400 Storyli nes

After enduring five consecutive races outside the top 15, Bubba Wallace rebounded at New Hampshire to place eighth, despite suffering early brake issues. Wallace, still seeking his first win this season, ranks 15th in the playoff chase. Can he hold it?

Chase Briscoe needed a clean race and he finally got it last Monday during the rain-delayed Crayon 301, placing 10th. After placing outside the top 20 during his previous six outings, Briscoe continues to seek Cup consistency.

Brad Keselowski’s first Cup win came at Talladega in April 2009 and generally contends on superspeedways. The RFK Racing co-owner/driver ranks 11th in the points standings, but needs a win for himself – and his garage.

#NASCAR … Brad Keselowski finished fifth. How he viewed today’s performance at New Hampshire. pic.twitter.com/vDVbhCpi1O — Dustin Long (@dustinlong) July 17, 2023

HighPoint.com 400 Driver Odds

Here is an early look at the top drivers’ odds from one of the top online sportsbooks:

NASCAR Drivers HighPoint.com 400 Odds Play Kyle Busch +550 Martin Truex Jr. +550 Denny Hamlin +550 Kyle Larson +750 William Byron +900 Ryan Blaney +1100 Ross Chastain +1200 Chase Elliott +1200 Tyler Reddick +1400 Christopher Bell +1400 Kevin Harvick +1600 Joey Logano +1600 Daniel Suarez +2800 Bubba Wallace +2800 Ty Gibbs +3500 Brad Keselowski +3500 Alex Bowman +3500 Chris Buescher +6000 Austin Dillon +9000 AJ Allmendinger +9000 Aric Almirola +13000 Ryan Preece +15000 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +15000 Justin Haley +15000 Erik Jones +15000 Chase Briscoe +25000 Michael McDowell +25000 Austin Cindric +25000 Harrison Burton +50000 Corey LaJoie +50000 Ty Dillon +100000

HighPoint.com 400 Predictions and Picks

Here are our best NASCAR bets for the HighPoint.com 400 at Pocono Raceway:

Kyle Busch (+550)

Coming off a lost weekend at New Hampshire, Busch’s experience – and past success – at superspeedways could put the co-race favorite in prime position for a trip to Victory Lane during his farewell campaign.

Kevin Harvick (+1600)

Still one of the top superspeedway drivers on the circuit today, Harvick solidified his Cup presence with a win during the 2007 Daytona 500. He still seeks a final trip to Victory Lane during his final season.

Joey Logano (+1600)

Going from a second-place finish at a short track (New Hampshire) to a superspeedway (Pocono) should benefit the defending Cup champion. Logano has always fared well at big tracks, collecting seven top-10s during his first four Cup seasons.

Kevin earns his 250th top 5 finish in NASCAR Cup Series competition (9th all-time). https://t.co/tAWYDUjwRr — Trey Ryan (@TreyRyan99) July 17, 2023