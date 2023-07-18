NASCAR News and Rumors

NASCAR Cup Series HighPoint.com 400: Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets At Pocono Raceway

Jeff Hawkins
Martin Truex Jr. is putting all the retirement talk to rest.  

The 2017 NASCAR Cup Series champion is coming off Monday’s dominating victory during the Crayon 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, which included Stage 1 and 2 wins. 

Since snapping a 54-race winless streak at Dover Motor Speedway on May 1, Truex has moved into a tie with Kyle Busch for the second-most wins (3) on the circuit this season, trailing William Byron’s four checkered flags.  

The recent surge also moved Truex (667 points) past Byron (650) for the top spot in the playoff standings. 

Truex has NASCAR fans talking about the 43-year-old driver’s renaissance, not retirement.  

Below, we’ll preview the top storylines heading into Sunday’s HighPoint.com 400, go over the odds, and give our best bets for the 21st race on the NASCAR calendar. 

2023 HighPoint.com 400 Storylines

  • After enduring five consecutive races outside the top 15, Bubba Wallace rebounded at New Hampshire to place eighth, despite suffering early brake issues. Wallace, still seeking his first win this season, ranks 15th in the playoff chase. Can he hold it?
  • Chase Briscoe needed a clean race and he finally got it last Monday during the rain-delayed Crayon 301, placing 10th. After placing outside the top 20 during his previous six outings, Briscoe continues to seek Cup consistency.
  • Brad Keselowski’s first Cup win came at Talladega in April 2009 and generally contends on superspeedways. The RFK Racing co-owner/driver ranks 11th in the points standings, but needs a win for himself – and his garage.

HighPoint.com 400 Driver Odds 

Here is an early look at the top drivers’ odds from one of the top online sportsbooks: 

NASCAR Drivers HighPoint.com 400 Odds Play
Kyle Busch +550 BetOnline logo
Martin Truex Jr. +550 BetOnline logo
Denny Hamlin +550 BetOnline logo
Kyle Larson +750 BetOnline logo
William Byron +900 BetOnline logo
Ryan Blaney +1100 BetOnline logo
Ross Chastain +1200 BetOnline logo
Chase Elliott +1200 BetOnline logo
Tyler Reddick +1400 BetOnline logo
Christopher Bell +1400 BetOnline logo
Kevin Harvick +1600 BetOnline logo
Joey Logano +1600 BetOnline logo
Daniel Suarez +2800 BetOnline logo
Bubba Wallace +2800 BetOnline logo
Ty Gibbs +3500 BetOnline logo
Brad Keselowski +3500 BetOnline logo
Alex Bowman +3500 BetOnline logo
Chris Buescher +6000 BetOnline logo
Austin Dillon +9000 BetOnline logo
AJ Allmendinger +9000 BetOnline logo
Aric Almirola +13000 BetOnline logo
Ryan Preece +15000 BetOnline logo
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +15000 BetOnline logo
Justin Haley +15000 BetOnline logo
Erik Jones +15000 BetOnline logo
Chase Briscoe +25000 BetOnline logo
Michael McDowell +25000 BetOnline logo
Austin Cindric +25000 BetOnline logo
Harrison Burton +50000 BetOnline logo
Corey LaJoie +50000 BetOnline logo
Ty Dillon +100000 BetOnline logo

* Odds current at time of publication 

HighPoint.com 400 Predictions and Picks

Here are our best NASCAR bets for the HighPoint.com 400 at Pocono Raceway:

Kyle Busch (+550)

Coming off a lost weekend at New Hampshire, Busch’s experience – and past success – at superspeedways could put the co-race favorite in prime position for a trip to Victory Lane during his farewell campaign.

Bet on Kyle Busch +550 at BetOnline

Kevin Harvick (+1600)

Still one of the top superspeedway drivers on the circuit today, Harvick solidified his Cup presence with a win during the 2007 Daytona 500. He still seeks a final trip to Victory Lane during his final season.

Bet on Kevin Harvick +1600 at BetOnline

Joey Logano (+1600)

Going from a second-place finish at a short track (New Hampshire) to a superspeedway (Pocono) should benefit the defending Cup champion. Logano has always fared well at big tracks, collecting seven top-10s during his first four Cup seasons.

Bet on Joey Logano +1600 at BetOnline

HighPoint.com 400
Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
