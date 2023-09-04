NASCAR Cup Series driver Kevin Harvick was in perfect position.

And then he wasn’t.

Running second with more than 50 laps remaining during Sunday’s Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway, Harvick’s crew chief, Rodney Childers called the No. 4 Ford to pit road, attempting to pull over sooner than Tyler Reddick. The on-track strategy developed quickly at a track that is notorious for a narrow commitment line.

Harvick did get the jump on Reddick, but it caused a series of events that penalized Harvick, effectively ending the competitive portion of the playoff opener. Kyle Larson captured his first Southern 500 title and qualified for the Round of 12.

When Harvick entered pit lane, Reddick attempted a quick move to follow, but caused Ryan Newman to spin. The accident closed pit row, but Harvick’s machine ended up receiving repairs anyway. He dropped back to P26.

“I was trying to make pit road,” Reddick said, as reported by NASCAR.com. “I missed it and I kind of took back off. Unfortunately, I don’t think Ryan (Newman) had anywhere to go.”

Ranked No. 14, Harvick (2029 points) enters Sunday’s Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway two slots below the Round of 12 cutoff line, two points behind No. 12 Christopher Bell and one point behind No. 13 Bubba Wallace.

Ryan Newman SPINS! Kevin Harvick did NOT make it to pit road before the yellow. #NASCAR pic.twitter.com/iQc8MSNM46 — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) September 4, 2023

NASCAR Weekend Schedule

Here is a list of NASCAR’s events this weekend at Kansas Speedway (All Times ET):

Friday

1:40 p.m.: ARCA Series practice

2:40 p.m.: ARCA Series qualifying

3:35 p.m.: Truck Series practice

4:35 p.m.: Truck Series qualifying

6 p.m.: ARCA Series Sioux Chief Fast Track 150 race

9 p.m.: Truck Series Kansas Lottery 200 race

Saturday

10:05 a.m.: Xfinity Series practice

10:35 a.m.: Xfinity Series qualifying

Noon: Cup Series practice

12:45 p.m.: Cup Series qualifying

3 p.m.: Xfinity Series Kansas Lottery 300 race

Sunday

3 p.m.: Cup Series Hollywood Casino 400 race

NASCAR Cup Series Hollywood Casino 400 Entry List

Entry, Driver, Team, Car No.

1, Ross Chastain, Trackhouse Racing, No. 1 Chevrolet

2, Austin Cindric, Team Penske, No. 2 Ford

3, Austin Dillon, Richard Childress Racing, No. 3 Chevrolet

4, Kevin Harvick, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 4 Ford

5, Kyle Larson, Hendrick Motorsports, No. 5 Chevrolet

6, Brad Keselowski, RFK Racing, No. 6 Ford

7, Corey LaJoie, Spire Motorsports, No. 7 Chevrolet

8, Kyle Busch, Richard Childress Racing, No. 8 Chevrolet

9, Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports, No. 9 Chevrolet

10, Aric Almirola, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 10 Ford

11, Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 11 Toyota

12, Ryan Blaney, Team Penske, No. 12 Ford

13, Chase Briscoe, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 14 Ford

14, JJ Yeley, Rick Ware Racing, No. 15 Ford

15, AJ Allmendinger, Kaulig Racing, No. 16 Chevrolet

16, Chris Buescher, RFK Racing, No. 17 Ford

17, Martin Truex Jr., Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 19 Toyota

18, Christopher Bell, Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 20 Toyota

19, Harrison Burton, Wood Brothers Racing, No. 21 Ford

20, Joey Logano, Team Penske, No. 22 Ford

21, Bubba Wallace, 23XI Racing, No. 23 Toyota

22, William Byron, Hendrick Motorsports, No. 24 Chevrolet

23, Justin Haley, Kaulig Racing, No. 31 Chevrolet

24, Michael McDowell, Front Row Motorsports, 34 Ford

25, Todd Gilliland, Front Row Motorsports, No. 38 Ford

26, Ryan Preece, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 41 Ford

27, Carson Hocevar, Legacy Motor Club, No. 42 Chevrolet

28, Erik Jones, Legacy Motor Club, No. 43 Chevrolet

29, Tyler Reddick, 23XI Racing, No.45 Toyota

30, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., JTG Daugherty Racing, No. 47 Chevrolet

31, Alex Bowman, Hendrick Motorsports, No. 48 Chevrolet

32, Ryan Newman, Rick Ware Racing, No. 51 Ford

33, Ty Gibbs, Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 54 Toyota

34, Ty Dillon, Spire Motorsports, No. 77 Chevrolet

35, BJ McLeod, Live Fast Motorsports, No. 78 Chevrolet

36, Daniel Suárez, Trackhouse Racing, No. 99 Chevrolet

