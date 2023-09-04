NASCAR News and Rumors

NASCAR Cup Series Hollywood Casino 400 Entry List: Dates, Event Times At Kansas Speedway

Jeff Hawkins
kevin harvick talks to chief rodney childers at darlington (1)

NASCAR Cup Series driver Kevin Harvick was in perfect position.

And then he wasn’t.

Running second with more than 50 laps remaining during Sunday’s Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway, Harvick’s crew chief, Rodney Childers called the No. 4 Ford to pit road, attempting to pull over sooner than Tyler Reddick. The on-track strategy developed quickly at a track that is notorious for a narrow commitment line.

Harvick did get the jump on Reddick, but it caused a series of events that penalized Harvick, effectively ending the competitive portion of the playoff opener. Kyle Larson captured his first Southern 500 title and qualified for the Round of 12.

When Harvick entered pit lane, Reddick attempted a quick move to follow, but caused Ryan Newman to spin. The accident closed pit row, but Harvick’s machine ended up receiving repairs anyway. He dropped back to P26.

“I was trying to make pit road,” Reddick said, as reported by NASCAR.com. “I missed it and I kind of took back off. Unfortunately, I don’t think Ryan (Newman) had anywhere to go.”

Ranked No. 14, Harvick (2029 points) enters Sunday’s Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway two slots below the Round of 12 cutoff line, two points behind No. 12 Christopher Bell and one point behind No. 13 Bubba Wallace.

NASCAR Weekend Schedule

Here is a list of NASCAR’s events this weekend at Kansas Speedway (All Times ET):

Friday  

  • 1:40 p.m.: ARCA Series practice 
  • 2:40 p.m.: ARCA Series qualifying 
  • 3:35 p.m.: Truck Series practice 
  • 4:35 p.m.: Truck Series qualifying 
  • 6 p.m.: ARCA Series Sioux Chief Fast Track 150 race 
  • 9 p.m.: Truck Series Kansas Lottery 200 race 

Saturday  

  • 10:05 a.m.: Xfinity Series practice 
  • 10:35 a.m.: Xfinity Series qualifying 
  • Noon: Cup Series practice 
  • 12:45 p.m.: Cup Series qualifying 
  • 3 p.m.: Xfinity Series Kansas Lottery 300 race 

Sunday  

  • 3 p.m.: Cup Series Hollywood Casino 400 race

NASCAR Cup Series Hollywood Casino 400 Entry List

Entry, Driver, Team, Car No.

  • 1, Ross Chastain, Trackhouse Racing, No. 1 Chevrolet
  • 2, Austin Cindric, Team Penske, No. 2 Ford
  • 3, Austin Dillon, Richard Childress Racing, No. 3 Chevrolet
  • 4, Kevin Harvick, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 4 Ford
  • 5, Kyle Larson, Hendrick Motorsports, No. 5 Chevrolet
  • 6, Brad Keselowski, RFK Racing, No. 6 Ford
  • 7, Corey LaJoie, Spire Motorsports, No. 7 Chevrolet
  • 8, Kyle Busch, Richard Childress Racing, No. 8 Chevrolet
  • 9, Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports, No. 9 Chevrolet
  • 10, Aric Almirola, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 10 Ford
  • 11, Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 11 Toyota
  • 12, Ryan Blaney, Team Penske, No. 12 Ford
  • 13, Chase Briscoe, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 14 Ford
  • 14, JJ Yeley, Rick Ware Racing, No. 15 Ford
  • 15, AJ Allmendinger, Kaulig Racing, No. 16 Chevrolet
  • 16, Chris Buescher, RFK Racing, No. 17 Ford
  • 17, Martin Truex Jr., Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 19 Toyota
  • 18, Christopher Bell, Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 20 Toyota
  • 19, Harrison Burton, Wood Brothers Racing, No. 21 Ford
  • 20, Joey Logano, Team Penske, No. 22 Ford
  • 21, Bubba Wallace, 23XI Racing, No. 23 Toyota
  • 22, William Byron, Hendrick Motorsports, No. 24 Chevrolet
  • 23, Justin Haley, Kaulig Racing, No. 31 Chevrolet
  • 24, Michael McDowell, Front Row Motorsports, 34 Ford
  • 25, Todd Gilliland, Front Row Motorsports, No. 38 Ford
  • 26, Ryan Preece, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 41 Ford
  • 27, Carson Hocevar, Legacy Motor Club, No. 42 Chevrolet
  • 28, Erik Jones, Legacy Motor Club, No. 43 Chevrolet
  • 29, Tyler Reddick, 23XI Racing, No.45 Toyota
  • 30, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., JTG Daugherty Racing, No. 47 Chevrolet
  • 31, Alex Bowman, Hendrick Motorsports, No. 48 Chevrolet
  • 32, Ryan Newman, Rick Ware Racing, No. 51 Ford
  • 33, Ty Gibbs, Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 54 Toyota
  • 34, Ty Dillon, Spire Motorsports, No. 77 Chevrolet
  • 35, BJ McLeod, Live Fast Motorsports, No. 78 Chevrolet
  • 36, Daniel Suárez, Trackhouse Racing, No. 99 Chevrolet

